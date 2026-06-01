From unique dining experiences to expanding services and hometown business investment, new businesses are adding even more to explore in the City

Gold Cudgel Hot Pot

Expand Gold Cudgel Hot Pot

The Sichuan-style restaurant offers a build-your-own hot pot experience where guests select meats, seafood, noodles, and vegetables to cook at their table in flavored broths. The restaurant uses a skewer-based ordering system that makes it easy for diners to customize and share their meal together.

Known for its bold and spicy flavors, Gold Cudgel brings a unique dining opportunity to the Gahanna area. Owner Kristen Kidder said her team saw a chance to introduce something different to the community.

“We found hot pot in Dublin and around the Bethel Road area, but we didn’t find any in Gahanna,” Kidder said. “That’s why we picked the Gahanna location. It’s also very close to the airport, so we can have local people come in and also people who want to try something different.”

Gold Cudgel saw a strong turnout for its grand opening, and Kidder said she’s actively working to identify ways to cater to the customer experience.

Beyond the table experience, the team plans to expand the restaurant into a broader social space, with future offerings to include happy hours, catering, and opportunities for private group dining and celebrations.

DHC Chicken

Expand DHC Chicken

Gahanna residents now have another destination for bold flavors and authentic Korean cuisine with the opening of DHC Chicken at 109 North Hamilton Road.

Co-owners and husband-and-wife duo Jinsoo Kwak and Hyunjin Kang were excited to open the restaurant’s second location in May after launching their first DHC Chicken restaurant in Pickerington in 2022. DHC – which stands for Daehan, or Korean, Chicken – specializes in Korean fried chicken, fusion dishes, and traditional Korean meals.

“Food is a big part of Korean culture, and we just thought it would be a cool and fun experience and a nice way to share our culture,” said Kwak.

Some of their family’s favorite dishes on the menu include the Korean street food tteokbokki – which comes in five varieties – and their signature garlic spicy sauce, which is imported directly from South Korea. Along with familiar sides like fries and coleslaw, guests can also try traditional accompaniments like kimchi and pickled radish.

As the restaurant settles into its new Gahanna location, the team at DHC hopes to continue introducing residents to Korean dishes and traditions.

“It’s always fun to learn about different cultures, share things about our own Korean culture, and share food,” Kwak said. “So, we just thought it would be nice to share our traditions, culture, and food with the people in our community.”

Heartland Hospice

Expand Heartland Hospice

Heartland Hospice opened its new Gahanna location at 1100 Beecher Crossing North, Suite D, bringing expanded compassionate care and support services to local residents and families.

Founded in 1994, Heartland Hospice focuses on providing compassionate palliative and end-of-life care, centered on dignity, comfort, and quality of life.

With a team of nurses, physicians, social workers, volunteers, hospice aides, and chaplains, Heartland Hospice offers 24/7 support, including emotional and spiritual care, respite care, and bereavement care, to help patients as well as families and caregivers through challenging times.

Care plans are tailored to each individual and can be provided wherever patients call home, including private residences, assisted living communities, and nursing facilities.

Now part of Gentiva Health Services, Heartland Hospice is part of an integrated network, including hospice, palliative, and personal care providers. With more than a dozen locations across Ohio and serving 42 counties, they bring additional healthcare resources and support options to Gahanna.

“We are excited to open this location in Gahanna and care for patients and families in the Columbus area,” said Gentiva Director of Communications Megan Friedman. “While the move itself is newsworthy, we believe it opens the door to a larger and often misunderstood story: what hospice care really is, and what it isn’t. Many families wait far too long to seek hospice support because of common misconceptions, and this relocation provides a timely opportunity to help demystify the topic for the community.”

Waltz Business Solutions

Expand Waltz Business Solutions

With the opening of its newest location at 950 Taylor Station Road, Waltz Business Solutions brings nearly 135 years of established printing and documentation capabilities to the Gahanna community.

Originally founded as a typewriter repair and servicing company based in Kentucky, Waltz Business Solutions has evolved into a legacy company, adapting to technological trends to provide printing, document management, office security, and artificial intelligence-based business solutions.

Following the acquisition of Columbus-based Star Digital Solutions in January 2025, the company initially located in Grove City, but quickly outgrew their space. After searching for a larger facility, they found just what they needed in Gahanna – a front-end office and warehouse building with great access to the surrounding Columbus area.

Since moving into the community, the team has already partnered with local organizations, schools, hotels, and the City on document management and security technology solutions. The team is now working to grow its capabilities to help other organizations, school systems, nonprofits, and the larger community.

“We believe in rolling up our sleeves and being a part of the communities that we live, work, and serve in,” said Shane Richie, Vice President of the Columbus Market. “As we get more of a footprint here, and we have more time here, our mission is to have a positive impact on the community.”

Growing in Gahanna

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Your Insider Scoop to What’s New in the City

In addition to the businesses highlighted in this feature, explore these new arrivals to Gahanna!

NOW OPEN

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Joy Local Coffee Shop

166 Granville St.

(inside Collective Home Supply)

(614) 307-3753

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Soul 2 Go Express

134 N. Hamilton Rd.

(614) 758-7685

Soul2GoOhio.com

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Woodcraft Furniture Co.

461 Beecher Rd.

(220) 279-0539

WoodcraftFurniture.Store

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DHC Chicken Gahanna

109 N. Hamilton Rd.

(614) 383-7547

DHCChickenGahanna.com

Projects in Progress

A range of projects are now underway across the City, with more set to begin soon – all aimed at making meaningful improvements to our community and the services residents depend on every day. From infrastructure upgrades to enhancements of public spaces, this work is rooted in a commitment to maintaining a high quality of life while using public resources responsibly. Here’s a look at some of the projects currently in progress:

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Taylor Road Waterline Replacement – In progress

Estimated construction cost: $2.8 million

Project timeline: March – September 2026

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Traffic Control Upgrades & Maintenance – In progress

Estimated cost: $525,000

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2025-2026 Street & Sidewalk Program

Estimated construction cost: $6.7 million

Project timeline: Spring – Fall 2026

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Sanitary Sewer & Stormwater CCTV Program

Estimated cost: $675,000

Project timeline: Summer 2026

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Hamilton Road Urban Paving

Estimated construction cost: $1 million

Projected timeline: TBD (in conjunction with ODOT)

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Academy Park Improvements

Estimated construction cost: $6 million

Projected timeline: Spring 2026 – Fall 2027

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Friendship Park Playground Rebuild

Estimated construction cost: $750,000

Expected timeline: Fall 2026

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For more information on these and other projects planned for 2026, go to Gahanna.gov/214/Capital-Improvement-Plan-CIP.

Editorial courtesy of CityScene Media Group staff. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemedigroup.com.