National recognition confirms Gahanna Police are leading the way in safety and service

Gahanna residents have reason to celebrate: our Division of Police has earned its first-ever Advanced Accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA). To make this even more special, the award came with no conditions – a rare distinction that highlights the dedication, professionalism, and hard work of every member of the Division.

× Expand City of Gahanna Deputy Chief Jeff Lawless, Mayor Laurie Jadwin, Chief Jeff Spence, Compliance & Program Manager Stacey Morris, and Safety Director Tim Becker at the CALEA banquet in Jacksonville, Florida.

CALEA accreditation is widely recognized as the international ‘gold standard’ in modern policing. It’s a voluntary and rigorous process that requires agencies to meet hundreds of national standards in areas such as training, safety, accountability, and community engagement. To earn Advanced Accreditation on the first attempt – without any required corrections – is a remarkable achievement that sets Gahanna apart.

In November, Chief Jeff Spence, Safety Director Tim Becker, Deputy Chief Jeff Lawless, Mayor Laurie Jadwin, and Compliance & Program Manager Stacey Morris traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where they appeared before a panel of CALEA Commissioners to answer questions arising from a prior week-long virtual assessment, as well as a three-day, in-person audit held here in the City in August. After careful evaluation, the 21-member Commission voted unanimously to grant Advanced Accreditation – no follow up requirements needed.

“This achievement is truly a testament to the dedication and hard work of Deputy Chief Lawless and Compliance & Program Manager Morris. But really, it’s a department-wide success,” Spence said. “From our officers in the field to our Communications Technicians, civilian staff, the Mayor’s Office, HR, IT, and Finance, everyone played a part. We made a deliberate effort not just to pursue accreditation, but to aim straight for advanced certification. This process confirmed that the systems and practices we’ve worked so hard to build represent the very best in law enforcement. Accreditation isn’t the end. It’s the foundation for continued improvement and excellence.”

For Gahanna residents, this means confidence and peace of mind.

CALEA accreditation verifies that the Gahanna Division of Police not only meets, but exceeds, national best practices in everything from training and policies to community engagement and accountability.

“This recognition demonstrates that the Division meets or exceeds hundreds of standards showing the best practices in law enforcement,” said Becker. “The ongoing commitment to excellence means that our agency must continually evaluate and perform at the highest levels, affirming the great work of the men and women of the Division and their service to the community.”

Jadwin emphasized that the years of effort to achieve accreditation reaffirm what residents experience every day – officers who are devoted to serving our community with integrity and professionalism.

“For our residents, this is more than a badge of honor,” she said. “It means validated best practices, enhanced accountability, and a continued focus on building trust. It’s proof that our officers are dedicated to keeping Gahanna safe, responsive, and well-served.”

Accreditation is not a one-time milestone. The Division will now enter CALEA’s four-year cycle, which includes annual remote reviews and another on-site assessment in year four. It’s an ongoing commitment – one the department has fully embraced.

“This award of accreditation does not come easy,” said CALEA President Matthew Packard. “Agencies must go through a rigorous review and implement necessary policy and procedure changes, and then continue to meet those standards year after year. Each community with a CALEA-accredited agency should feel confident that their public safety organization is going above and beyond.”

This recognition places Gahanna among a select group of police agencies across the country dedicated to meeting the highest national standards. It’s a moment of pride not just for the Division of Police, but for the entire community.

At its heart, this achievement is about trust, professionalism, and the shared commitment to making Gahanna a safe, connected, and thriving place to live.

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.