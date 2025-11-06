More space, better service, and smart investments for the future

Big changes are happening along Tech Center Drive, and if you’ve driven by recently, you’ve likely noticed the transformation. What was once an empty office building is quickly becoming the future home of the Gahanna Civic Center, a thoughtfully designed, state-of-the-art facility set to open in early 2026.

But this project is more than bricks and mortar – it’s a bold investment in the future of Gahanna, one built on smart planning, community connection, and long-term cost savings.

At the heart of the Civic Center’s design is the goal of serving residents better and more efficiently. For the first time, City Hall, the Gahanna Division of Police, and the Senior Center will be housed under one roof. This move not only improves convenience by creating a central location for residents, but it also significantly reduces the costs of addressing three facility needs separately.

“It’s about providing the best experience for our community in a more efficient, future-ready way,” said Mayor Laurie Jadwin. “We’re not just creating a new space. We’re using resources wisely to build something that will grow with Gahanna.”

× Expand City of Gahanna The new Gahanna Civic Center at 825 Tech Center Dr.

Modern Public Safety

For residents, one of the most significant benefits will be the enhanced capabilities of the Gahanna Division of Police. The Division has long outgrown its current building, which lacks the space and infrastructure needed for modern policing practices. The new facility positions the Division to deliver first-in-class safety services long into the future.

“From a public safety standpoint, this building really allows our department to operate in a space designed for present-day training and preparedness,” said Gahanna Police Chief Jeff Spence. “Currently, those training opportunities are limited and often have to be sought in other communities. Soon, our officers will be able to train locally and more efficiently – positioning them to be even more community-focused and better prepared.”

A Bigger, Better Space for Seniors to Thrive

The Civic Center will also feature an expanded Senior Center, with 116% more programmable space than the current facility provides. Today, only one or two activities can take place at a time. In the new Center, five or six programs can run simultaneously, offering everything from group fitness and wellness classes to social gatherings, workshops, and educational sessions.

“This is space intentionally designed with our seniors in mind, giving them room to stay active, social, and connected,” said Senior Director of Operations Kevin Schultz, who serves as Project Manager for the project. “It allows for a richer, more dynamic schedule of programs that simply aren’t possible in our current Center.”

New Community Space for Everyone

Another new addition for the public is a larger, rentable indoor community space – a much-needed asset that does not currently exist in the City’s inventory. Whether it’s a birthday party, baby shower, business meeting or graduation celebration, residents will soon have a welcoming, flexible space to host events without having to leave city limits.

A Resident-Focused City Operation

The new Civic Center will be a one-stop shop for residents for service needs. If you need to pay your utility bill, register for a Parks & Recreation program, rent a shelter or apply for a city job, you’ll be able to do it all in one convenient place.

“This new layout puts the resident experience front and center,” Schultz said. “From the time you enter the building, we’ve created a space that is open, accessible, and welcoming for everyone.”

Behind the scenes, the new building supports collaboration across departments – helping city staff work more efficiently, attract and retain top talent, and deliver best-in-class services to residents.

Built to Last – and Built Smart

The new Civic Center isn’t just about addressing today’s needs – it’s about planning wisely for decades to come. The project takes advantage of an existing office building, significantly reducing construction costs while delivering a like-new facility that meets modern standards.

Modern safety and security features will ensure a safe environment for both visitors and employees. Visitors to the building will enjoy ample parking and an expanded multi-use trail that enhance accessibility, as well as a park-like entrance that reflects Gahanna’s strong connection to its 800+ acres of parkland and dedication to green spaces and livability.

The building’s architectural design even tells a story: two stone pillars symbolizing government flank a central glass curtain wall, representing the City’s commitment to openness, transparency, and community connection. As residents enter the lobby, they will see their city at work with visible offices and workspaces designed for collaboration.

“This is more than just a building,” said Jadwin. “It’s a reflection of who we are as a city – thoughtful, committed, and forward-thinking for the people who call Gahanna home.”

With the Civic Center on track to open in early 2026, final planning and preparations are already underway. And while construction continues, one thing is clear: this isn’t just a new facility – it’s a milestone for Gahanna.

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.