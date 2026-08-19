Modern spaces. Smarter services. A better experience for residents.

Gahanna has grown – and so have the services and staff needed to support the community. Over time, the buildings that housed the Division of Police, City Hall, and other departments did not keep pace.

City staff worked in facilities that were not designed for today’s workforce or the way local government operates now, including the technology that drives much of daily service delivery. Offices were carved out of former storage rooms and closets, some departments were spread across buildings, and critical functions were stretched into spaces that limit efficiency, collaboration, and privacy. At the same time, residents often encountered confusion when navigating access to services.

These challenges are not new.

More than 20 years ago, a facility study identified a significant gap between the space the City of Gahanna had and the space that was needed to operate effectively. Even then, City facilities were already substantially undersized for a community of its size and service demands. A majority of the spaces assessed at that time – including City Hall and Police Headquarters – were rated fair to poor across 27 criteria, including condition and functionality.

A second study – launched in 2017 and completed in 2021 – confirmed what had become increasingly clear: that gap had only widened. City facilities were outdated, undersized, and increasingly unable to support modern technology, safety requirements, accessibility standards, and the staffing levels needed to serve residents effectively.

Given the extensive costs associated with trying to adapt outdated spaces, the City began evaluating long-term options for facilities that could meet service delivery needs.

The original focus was on addressing one of the most urgent needs: replacing a failing facility for the Gahanna Division of Police. However, during that process, the City discovered a unique opportunity: an existing building that could be repurposed to meet multiple critical needs at once.

That opportunity became the foundation for the new Civic Center at 825 Tech Center Drive.

By repurposing an existing facility rather than constructing a new building, the City was able to achieve significant cost savings for residents and still deliver a fully modernized space designed for today and the future.

Those savings made it possible to strategically invest in areas that most directly impact residents – enhancing public-facing spaces, improving safety and training environments for police, and creating flexible, welcoming spaces for community use.

The new Civic Center addresses three long-standing facility needs at once: a new and expanded headquarters for the Division of Police, modernized City Hall operations, and a new home for the Senior Center that provides expanded recreational and programming space.

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Designed for Easier Access and Better Service

Every aspect of the new Civic Center was guided by 10 project objectives – from approachability and safety to community service and future growth. Mayor Laurie Jadwin, Police Chief Jeff Spence, Senior Directors Kevin Schultz and Miranda Vollmer, and Directors from multiple departments, including Stephania Ferrell (Parks & Recreation), Amanda Parker (Court Services), and Michael Blackford (Planning), worked closely with the project team and MSA Design, the project’s lead architectural design firm, to bring those goals to life.

The layout of the entire building was intentionally designed to be welcoming, efficient, and easy to navigate. Departments that residents visit most often – including the Division of Police, Customer Service, Mayor’s Court, and Council Chambers – are located at the front of the building for easy access.

The community is reflected throughout the design, including expanded green space in the front of the building as well as in the parking areas, creating a welcoming experience.

“I was really happy with the outcomes of what the architects came up with,” said Ferrell. “It really does allow the creativity of our staff to open up the types of opportunities that can be made present to residents.”

The building itself reflects a commitment to transparency and connection, with open sightlines, natural light, and gathering spaces that encourage engagement between residents and staff.

“When you see the building, you’ll see a lot of glass on the outside,” said Keith Hall, Managing Principal and Owner of MSA Design. “The reasoning behind all the glass was that we want the government to be transparent. We want people to feel like they can come in here and they can see, and they can ask, and they can interact, and they can participate.”

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Modern Tools for Modern Public Safety

The new building equips City staff with the space, tools, and technology needed to serve the community more effectively and meet the demands of today’s service delivery.

For the Gahanna Division of Police, those improvements are especially significant, as longstanding space limitations have directly affected the Division’s daily operations and interactions with the public.

When Spence joined the Division in 1992, it had about 30 employees, and the most recent renovation of the police headquarters was just being completed. Since then, the Division has grown to more than 90 staff members, but the facility did not keep pace. The result was limited space for meetings, file storage, booking operations, training, and, importantly, a reduced ability to operate effectively.

“There’s really no space in our former building to sit down with somebody and have a private conversation or to take a report where somebody may be revealing very sensitive details,” Spence said.

The new headquarters directly addresses those limitations. The new police lobby includes dedicated rooms to ensure the privacy of victims when reporting crimes and talking to officers.

A 24/7, monitored, and accessible safe room was added in the lobby, creating a space for members of the public who are fleeing immediate danger – like domestic violence, stalking, or road rage. Once the door is closed, it can only be opened by an officer, allowing community members to be safe from harm.

Another added benefit is a dedicated prescription drug drop-off bin, which allows residents to safely dispose of prescription drugs – a service the Division previously has not been able to offer due to lack of space and security.

The building also introduces advanced training capabilities, including virtual reality systems, that allow officers to practice real-world scenarios in a controlled environment.

“In that virtual environment, we can create any number of situations that we encounter, and some situations that we don’t encounter, but it really helps us provide a more well-rounded and well-trained officer,” Spence said. “We have an obligation to make sure that we’re providing a safe environment, and part of that is training and giving them those skills.”

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Expanding Community Spaces and Programming

While updated technology and collaborative workspaces will improve coordination and reduce inefficiencies across departments, the Civic Center also strengthens the City’s ability to serve residents beyond traditional government services.

Ferrell said the new space will significantly expand recreational programming opportunities for all ages.

“We’ll be able to expand our programming, not just for 55 and over adults, but also for families, youth, and teens,” she said. “We’ll be able to truly utilize the new space for its intended use, and a lot of people will be able to benefit from it.”

Expanded Senior Center programming space will allow for more activities and events for older adults, while also opening opportunities for broader community programming. The addition of a flexible multipurpose room further expands what the building offers residents.

"The Civic Center is an investment in our community's future in the way residents connect with their local government." -Mayor Laurie Jadwin

Looking Ahead

As City staff begins serving residents in the new Civic Center, the City is evaluating potential future uses for its Hamilton Road facilities, with the goal of continuing to serve the community in thoughtful and productive ways.

In the meantime, this project reflects a long-term investment in how Gahanna delivers services.

As Mayor Laurie Jadwin shared, “The Civic Center is an investment in our community's future and in the way residents connect with their local government. It's designed to make services easier to access, create more opportunities to bring people together, and ensure that we are prepared to meet the needs of Gahanna for many years to come.”

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.