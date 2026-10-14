Meet the team working behind the scenes to bring resources to Gahanna and strengthen local impact

Good stewardship of taxpayer dollars means being thoughtful about how local resources are spent – and looking for every opportunity to make those dollars go further. For Gahanna, that includes pursuing foundation, state, and federal grants that bring outside funding into the community to supplement, and sometimes fully fund, projects and initiatives that might otherwise rely on income and local tax dollars.

In Gahanna, that work is led by Senior Deputy Director of Administrative Services Corey Wybensinger and Grants Management Analyst Sean Bock. Working behind the scenes, they identify funding opportunities, build grant applications, and work with City departments to secure outside resources for projects and services that directly benefit residents.

× Expand City of Gahanna Sean Bock and Corey Wybensinger

Those outside dollars are helping support improvements throughout the community, from waterway systems and parks to sustainability initiatives. Grant funding has helped the City to expand its recycling and composting programs, and it will enable the installation of long-lasting, environmentally friendly materials, including recycled tire scrap flooring for the playground at Academy Park.

The result is a simple but important part of good stewardship: more resources available to address community needs and greater opportunity to make local tax dollars go further.

A Gahanna resident for more than a decade, Wybensinger joined the City in 2021 as Finance Manager after a 16-year career in finance and government. He moved into his current role in 2023, serving on Mayor Laurie Jadwin’s executive team and overseeing multiple citywide programs, including insurance, risk and safety, sustainability, and other special projects – including grants.

Until 2025, the City’s ability to pursue grants was limited by the time and resources required to research opportunities and prepare the detailed applications that are often required. As Gahanna continues to grow and community needs evolve, the City created a dedicated grants management analyst position to build a more comprehensive, citywide approach to securing outside funding.

Bock joined the City in early 2025 as an Administrative Coordinator after earning his bachelor’s degree in public policy from The Ohio State University. In July 2025, he stepped into the newly created Grants Management Analyst role and began developing a more formalized grant program with Wybensinger.

Together, the two have created a program that supports citywide projects and sustainability efforts.

“We have sustainability woven into the fabric of what we naturally do here,” Wybensinger said. “The creation of my position allowed us to get better control and push things forward in a more productive manner, and then the addition of Sean helped us escalate that at a more expeditious rate.”

Bock spends much of his time researching grant opportunities, working with City departments to develop project narratives and supporting materials, and coordinating applications with funding agencies and project timelines. Each application requires a detailed understanding of both the funding organization and Gahanna’s history, needs, and community goals.

“When you’re applying to different entities, there’s an art in how they want the application to come through,” Wybensinger said. “It’s really telling the story of Gahanna in the applications and the ‘Why do we need the funding, and why is this project important.’”

That story can help turn a community priority into a funded project, reducing the amount of local funding needed to make it happen.

Since 2025, the team has helped to secure more than $2 million in grant funding for Gahanna projects and initiatives. Bock sees even more opportunity ahead. As the City continues to build its grant program, he projects that the City will apply for another $20-30 million in grants by the end of 2026 to continue boosting the program’s goals and reach.

With each grant awarded, dollars are returned to Gahanna to better the community – an effort that Wybensinger and Bock both truly value.

“Every year, our residents pay a lot of tax dollars to a lot of various forms of government both in and outside of Gahanna, and our efforts are about just trying to bring as many of those dollars back into Gahanna to benefit our residents,” Bock said.

Bringing outside funding into Gahanna is only part of the story. Good stewardship also means looking for ways to put City resources to work where they can have a meaningful impact in the community.

Wybensinger and Bock also help administer the City’s Community Grants Program, which supports Gahanna-based nonprofits and the volunteers who serve local residents.

Launched three years ago under the leadership of Mayor Jadwin and with support from City Council, the City allocates $100,000 annually to financially support the Program. The goal is not only to provide financial support, but also to encourage organizations to collaborate, share resources, and build long-term capacity.

“We are now getting nonprofits that never worked together to work together and support each other,” said Wybensinger. “The program is not only successful in helping them monetarily, but it also is widening their net and their base to be more effective in our community.”

While Wybensinger and Bock coordinate the Program’s timelines, the awarding process is led by a committee of four Gahanna residents – two appointed by the Mayor and two by Council – as well as one city employee. Committee members bring experience in nonprofit work or finance and consider how proposed projects best support the community’s core missions and needs.

Now in its fourth funding cycle, the Program has supported projects addressing food insecurity, mental health, safety, and other community needs, increasing accessibility, sustainability, and inclusivity throughout the community. A special 2025 funding round also provided additional support for organizations assisting residents affected by changes to SNAP benefits.

This year’s funded projects had a wide range of impacts on the community, including new recreational and meeting spaces at the 254 Teen Center; additional food for Christian Center Community Church, Gahanna Residents in Need (GRIN), and other local food pantries; and programming and supplies for youth and veteran mental health initiatives.

For organizations that are often largely volunteer-run, even a relatively small grant can make a meaningful difference.

“You really feel that you’re helping people,” said Wybensinger. “I think programs like that really help you understand when we’ve helped deliver the checks for those who’ve been awarded, and they tell you the story of the impact that you’re having.”

Jane Dimel is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.