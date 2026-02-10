Local trading card shop creates welcoming space for gamers and collectors

Expand Eldon Byers Littleroot Games team

For Gahanna natives Eldon Byers and Kyle Johnson, collecting and trading cards have always been about more than a game. They’re about connection, community, and shared experiences. So, when the longtime friends had the chance to open a trading card business in their hometown and give back to their community, they didn’t hesitate.

Today, Littleroot Games has become a familiar and welcoming spot for gamers and collectors across Gahanna and Central Ohio. Over the past four years, the shop has grown from a small idea into a thriving local business, offering a wide selection of cards, hosting regular events, and creating a space where people of all ages and experience levels feel at home.

An Origin Rooted in Friendship

As Byers and Johnson grew up, they were introduced to the world of trading cards through Johnson’s dad, Brent, who taught them how to play Magic: The Gathering. Like many hobbies, gaming ebbed and flowed as life got busier.

After high school, Byers stepped away from the hobby as work took priority. But in 2020, while juggling jobs in construction and videography, he found himself drawn back into gaming.

“I just started buying and selling online myself, and then I felt like there was an opportunity there,” Byers said. “I actually packed up 10,000 cards and took them on vacation to California during Thanksgiving, because there was a big online Black Friday sale and so I thought, ‘Well, this is my chance to see if it works.’ And it kind of worked from there.”

That experiment led Byers to reconnect with Johnson, and the two began growing the business together. Littleroot started out small but mighty in Byers’ garage, then moved to an office space, before settling into its current home at 471 Morrison Road, where it continues to grow.

× Expand Eldon Byers

Something for Everyone

Expand Eldon Byers Trading card collectors and gamers exchange cards and compete against each other.

Although it offers a variety of goods, Littleroot specializes in six main trading card franchises: Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, One Piece, Flesh and Blood, Lorcana, and Star Wars: Unlimited. With a wide range of prices and products, the shop welcomes everyone – from beginners picking up their first pack to serious collectors searching for rare finds.

“We do really offer everything,” Byers said. “From people who are just starting out with $10 or $20, all the way up to – (having) people travel in to buy boxes of Pokémon cards that were over $10,000 apiece.”

The shop also offers a monthly membership program, unlike most gaming stores. For $10 a month, members receive exclusive access to preorders for high-demand products, event and restock notifications, a 10 % discount on purchases, and a $10 store credit.

Beyond the cards, Littleroot’s calendar is filled with games and tournaments six days a week. The events draw players from across the region – sometimes traveling hours – to compete, connect, and enjoy the community atmosphere.

People First

That sense of community is intentional. Eric George, a longtime Pokémon collector and Littleroot employee, said customers appreciate the transparency the shop brings to every interaction. By reviewing the product with the seller, George said it opens that line of communication.

That same openness extends to large product releases as well. Littleroot limits preorders to what they know they’ll receive, rather than overselling and disappointing customers – a practice that has led to change in how other businesses operate.

“When we do a pre-order, we wait until the distributor tells us, ‘You’re going to get 100 of these,’” George said. “When we know we’re getting 100, then we sell 100. Other stores, they would just sell as many as they can. Nobody does that anymore, because we didn’t.”

By focusing on fairness, honesty, and accessibility, Byers says Littleroot has become the kind of shop he always wished existed.

“A lot of the stores I did not feel were people-first or community-first,” Byers said. “I’ve always believed, if you take care of the local community, then they’ll take care of you.”

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.