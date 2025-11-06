How a local entrepreneur turned a family tradition into a thriving national business

Todd Yarrington, Noble Cut Distillery Todd Yarrington, Noble Cut Distillery Todd Yarrington, Noble Cut Distillery Todd Yarrington, Noble Cut Distillery

Before he could even drive, Tony Guilfoy was already learning the craft of distilling from his grandfather, a seasoned moonshiner. What started as a childhood fascination would later evolve into a full-fledged passion – and eventually, a thriving business rooted right here in Gahanna.

Expand Todd Yarrington Noble Cut founder Tony Guilfoy (left) and CEO Shawn O'Reilly

But it wasn’t until college – and a family move to Columbus – that Guilfoy reconnected with that early passion and saw the potential for something more.

In 2015, Guilfoy teamed up with two friends to launch Noble Cut Distillery, a company that produces naturally-flavored whiskeys and spirits. The company began with a modest goal of selling 12 barrels of product each year and has grown into a nationally recognized brand now producing roughly 12 barrels each week.

When the time came to find the right home for Noble Cut, Guilfoy chose Gahanna – a decision shaped by a key connection he made after moving to Central Ohio. He met Laurie Jadwin, then executive director of Visit Gahanna and now the City’s Mayor, who introduced him to the local community and highlighted Gahanna’s potential for growth and opportunity.

“If we were to headquarter the distillery in Columbus, we would have had a lot of other hurdles that we don’t have out here,” Guilfoy said. “We’re not a small fish in a big pond out here in Gahanna, and that was a draw to be here.”

Guilfoy quickly saw the value of Gahanna’s close-knit atmosphere and the ease of building relationships with city leaders and fellow business owners. That welcoming spirit played a big role in helping him choose the location where Noble Cut still operates today – just off Taylor Station and Taylor Roads at 750 Cross Pointe Rd., Suite I-K.

When Noble Cut first moved into its 7,500 square-foot space, it felt bigger than they needed. But as the company grew, so did its footprint. The team eventually expanded into the neighboring space, more than doubling their size and making room for larger equipment, including a state-of-the-art bottling machine to meet increasing demand.

The expansion has been critical for the business, which proudly handles every step of production in-house – from cooking the grains to bottling the finished product. This hands-on approach ensures every bottle meets Noble Cut’s high standards for quality.

“We take pride in using all-natural ingredients in everything we make,” said Noble Cut CEO Shawn O’Reilly. “There’s no dye number five in our products.”

Their commitment to craftsmanship and clean ingredients shines through in every bottle – especially in their famous Limoncello, which is based on a family recipe passed down through six generations. A limited-edition version of their Limoncello recently earned top honors, winning “Best in Class” at the 2024 SIP International Spirits Competition.

If you’re looking for a fun outing or maybe just want to learn more about Noble Cut, the Distillery offers public tours every Saturday, starting at 12:30 and 3 p.m.

Guests get a behind-the-scenes look at the distilling process, learn about the history of whiskey and distilling, and enjoy tastings of the spirits made on-site.

Each tour wraps up in the welcoming bottle shop, where guests can enjoy a drink and explore cocktail ideas using Noble Cut products.

Connected to the bottle shop is the new Noble Cut Tasting Room, a larger space that is open to the public and features a full bar with comfortable seating to share a pizza with friends. The area can also be reserved for larger parties, corporate events, and special get-togethers.

“You can go and bring your girlfriends out here,” said Guilfoy. “It’s a bit of a trek to get out here, but it’s worth it.”

The Tasting Room also includes a special arcade room that features nostalgic, hard-to-find pinball games. Some of the games are so rare that visitors from across the country have traveled to Noble Cut just to spend a few days playing the games and enjoying a spirit in the meantime.

As Noble Cut continues to grow, so does its reach. The distillery’s products are now available in five states beyond Ohio – including Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada – with new markets opening in cities such as Nashville, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. O’Reilly says the team is excited to continue growing their reach in these new markets in the years to come, and the team hopes to continue making upgrades through various means including grants.

Still, no matter how far their spirits travel, Gahanna remains home.

“This is where we started, and it’s where we plan to stay,” said Guilfoy.

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.