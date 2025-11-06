Local couples serving care and connection to the Gahanna community through Meals-on-Wheels

Expand Meals-on-Wheels The Shanks family was recognized by LifeCare Alliance with the Family Spirit Award.

In a city with an atmosphere that embraces connection and care, residents are drawn to give back to others in any way they can. Long-time Gahanna residents Chris and John Shanks, and Shelley and Bob Wanamaker, are examples of couples who serve their community in a special way – through LifeCare Alliance’s Meals-on-Wheels.

Through Meals-on-Wheels, LifeCare Alliance provides daily meals to people in need, utilizing volunteers to deliver the meals across Central Ohio communities. Volunteers like the Shanks and Wanamakers are a valued part of what makes these efforts possible – and what brings connection and care to the recipients’ doorsteps.

The Shanks Family

John Shanks

Drawn by the character and small-town feel of Gahanna as a young family in 1992, Chris and John Shanks raised their three kids, Michael, Lauren, and David, in the community.

As their kids grew up, Chris and John became more involved in the City. Chris became an occupational therapist for Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, and John began volunteering with the Boy Scouts (now Scouting America) with their sons.

Early in 1997, they came across a local ad seeking volunteer drivers for the Meals-on-Wheels program, and they decided to start volunteering.

From the beginning, Chris and John saw the meal drop-offs as an opportunity to teach their kids about giving back.

“They learned that through their acts of kindness, they could bring joy to people,” Chris said.

Their kids joined them for deliveries throughout their school years, connecting with meal recipients as well as becoming a point of conversation.

Now approaching 30 years of service, the Shanks family was recognized for their dedication with the Family Spirit Award in 2019 by LifeCare Alliance.

“Volunteering can only serve to make you take pause and realize the things you have in your own life and the things you can be grateful for,” Chris said. “It also gives you a connection to people that need you and appreciate you, and it’s fun when you can see them month after month.”

“It brings us joy, just to see that we’re bringing some lightness and some joy to them, a little bit of friendship,” John added.

Though their kids have grown and the couple has retired from their respective careers, Chris and John remain involved in Meals-on-Wheels and in the community.

The Wanamakers

Shelley and Bob Wanamaker

Drawn by Gahanna’s strong sense of community, excellent school district, and convenient location, Columbus native Shelley Wanamaker and her husband, Bob – who moved to Ohio from Long Island and had been living in Worthington – relocated to Gahanna with their daughter, Emily, more than 20 years ago.

Their work with Meals-on-Wheels began in 2009, when Shelley started riding along during meal drop-offs through her workplace and picking up shifts with her co-workers from the company’s weekly slot.

Though she has been retired for a few years now, Shelley is still involved with Meals-on-Wheels, even helping to coordinate shifts. Once Bob retired, she recruited him to volunteer as a driver as well.

“I do enjoy helping with whatever my wife needs,” Bob said. “I don’t want her doing it on her own, so, that’s part of us being partners.”

With more than 15 years of service, Shelley remarked that their interactions with some of the meal recipients have reminded her of her mom, who lived with them for some time before she passed.

“I felt that I was fortunate enough to have her take care of herself and she didn’t need that service, whereas there are other people who do need the service,” Shelley said.

A big part of volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels is providing the recipients not only with their meals, but also with interaction, connection, and help. For some deliveries, the Wanamakers have even helped bring pet supplies and more to provide extra comfort and support.

Their efforts, and those of other volunteers, provide connection for the recipients, and also allow them to have more freedom and independence for longer periods of time.

“It gives you a little bit of satisfaction knowing that you’re helping someone and giving back to the community,” Shelley said.

For more information on Meals-On-Wheels and how to get involved, visit LifeCareAlliance.org.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.