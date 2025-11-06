Kenny Crump brings community together with activity, acceptance, and excellence

Long before he became a husband, father, and owner and CEO of Gym Skills - a Gahanna-based gymnastics and fitness education business that is celebrating 20 years in operation - Kenny Crump was just a kid from Linden discovering his passion for movement.

That passion was sparked by his older sister Tysha’s involvement in gymnastics. Inspired by her, Crump jumped in at just 4 years old, diving into ninja training - a high-energy blend of parkour, gymnastics, and obstacle course skills that set the stage for everything to come.

“My parents would say I was always flying off the furniture, flipping around, and (they were) like, ‘You need to go see this gymnastics gym,’” Crump said. “So, I went and watched (Tysha) practice, and I fell in love and never stopped.”

Crump came to love competing in gymnastics events as well, from floor and vault as a young gymnast to rings, parallel bars, and key bars as he got older.

At 18, Crump aged out of competing and moved on to coach for the City of Columbus’ Recreation and Parks Department, where he was able to share the skills he had developed and put to use the techniques of his long-time former coach, the late Joe Bowers.

“He was just a really patient coach,” he said. “People see coaches in the gymnastics world as really stern or strict, and that wasn’t him at all. So, when I’m coaching, I’m very laid back because you want to make it fun for children.”

Then, one day, a student’s parent asked if Crump could bring some mats and teach some skills at a daycare. After receiving permission from his supervisor, he held his first class that would eventually grow into Gym Skills’ mobile model, offering classes at childcare centers, afterschool programs, churches, and more.

“Anywhere they would allow me to bring my equipment in my ‘91 Camry, I would fill it up with stuff, and that’s how I got going,” Crump said.

From there, the vision for Gym Skills took shape, slowly working toward its first permanent physical location. In 2017, Crump was able to buy a 15,000-square-foot facility at 710 Cross Pointe Rd. Since then, he’s expanded the business to four other franchised locations across Ohio, North Carolina, and Texas.

What began as a way to nurture kids and develop their passion for gymnastics has evolved into an ever-growing business that supports competitive teams, afterschool programs, adult programs, and more to accommodate the community’s wants and needs. Each location also has a smoothie bar as an homage to Crump’s own love of smoothies.

As Gym Skills celebrates 20 years in business, Crump has taken on more of a mentorship role by sharing his vision for Gym Skills through his team and with franchisers.

His mentorship has also expanded into community outreach with his wife, Chris, through their foundation, We Elevate You.

The couple has sought to help young minority entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses by offering access to connections with lenders, attorneys, accountants, and more, as well as seminars and retreats. Crump has also been an angel investor for various businesses, assisting where he can to help others succeed.

“We want to create a smoother path for the next generation behind us,” he said.

Along the way, Crump’s mentorship mentality was not only inspired by Bowers, but also by the owner of his childhood gym.

The owner, Louis Robinson, let Crump’s family pay what they could of gym fees so Crump could stay involved in the sport, as he was one of five kids and his parents worked as a pastor and teacher.

Robinson’s kindness and presence as a Black business owner inspired Crump, especially with the creation of Gym Skills’ scholarship programs, to increase accessibility to the sport.

“I prefer to be behind the scenes and lead by example, but a friend said, especially when it comes to young people, and specifically young Black males, ‘You can’t be what you can’t see,’” he recalled. “He said, ‘Kenny, it’s really important that you put yourself out there where they can see you. You have a great story and people need to hear that story.’”

Fueled by his passion for helping others, Crump is committed to growing Gym Skills as a welcoming space where Gahanna families can stay active, learn, and connect. He looks forward to deepening his roots in the community and continuing to make a positive impact, both locally and beyond.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.