Explore the events, entertainment, and experiences that bring our community together

Warmer weather in Gahanna signals the return of everything residents love most about our community – evenings at Creekside filled with live music, weekends packed with festivals and local flavor, and countless opportunities to connect with neighbors, friends, and family.

From the nationally recognized Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival® and Creekside Live concerts to outdoor markets, pool nights, camps, and community events, the City comes alive during the warmer months with experiences for every age and interest. Whether you’re discovering a new favorite restaurant, listening to music under the stars, or spending the day poolside, there’s no shortage of ways to enjoy summer close to home.

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival®

What began as a half-day community celebration to mark the opening of Creekside Park in 1999 has since grown to a three-day festival of music and local cuisine that welcomes more than 20,000 visitors to Gahanna each year.

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Now entering its 27th year, the 2026 Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival® returns Friday, June 19–Sunday, June 21 with nationally recognized performers, local favorites, food vendors, and community organizations lining the Creekside District. This year’s headliners include American blues and southern rock band North Mississippi Allstars; Tito Puente Jr., bringing a blend of Latin jazz, salsa, and contemporary rhythm; and acclaimed blues guitarist and vocalist Selwyn Birchwood.

The Festival will spotlight local talent, including Gahanna Lincoln High School graduate Eric Rollin, who will perform on the Creekside Stage on June 19, as part of the Juneteenth celebration. A professional emcee, songwriter, mentor, and educator, Rollin remains deeply connected to both the local and national music communities, including being an active member and advocate for several non-profit organizations dedicated to community music development.

Visit Gahanna’s Marketing & Communications Manager Jarod White said Rollin was chosen by the Gahanna Juneteenth Committee specifically due to his ties to the local community.

“I think having someone who grew up in Gahanna is really cool, and it means something to the artist, as it does to the people who host the Festival as well,” White said.

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Residents can also support Gahanna businesses – including Golden Delight, Donna’s Delicious Dozen, Edison Brewing, Bubbles Tea, GoYoga, Simple Times Mixers, and The Peach Cobbler Factory – by stopping by their trucks, stands, and open storefronts around the festival grounds.

Festival attendees can also help support local nonprofits through volunteer-run beverage stations benefiting organizations such as the Kiwanis Club of Gahanna, the Rotary Club of Gahanna, Cookies 4 A Cure, the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation, and the Gahanna Community Chorus, with tips going directly to the nonprofits.

“We were able to raise over $15,000 for local nonprofits last year just through the volunteer programming,” White said. “When people are spending money at the Festival, they can feel good that when they tip, that money can go toward those organizations and support them.”

Gahanna Market

The Gahanna Parks & Recreation Department and Visit Gahanna are partnering once again to bring live music and local vendors to Creekside this summer with the Gahanna Market.

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The Market combines the energy of a community gathering with the charm of a local farmers market, creating an experience that offers something for everyone.

“This feels like it’s a good mix of the two of them,” White said. “There were some people who liked the music in Creekside, and then there were some people who would just want to shop. So, this offers a bit of both for people.”

The Market returns on four Wednesdays throughout the summer – June 10, July 8, August 5, and September 9 – from 4-7 p.m. Visitors can browse fresh produce, baked goods, handmade crafts, and specialty items while enjoying free games like Jenga, chess, sidewalk chalk, and Connect 4.

Heading into August, Isabella Gresham, lead singer for Just Another Mojo, will take the stage solo for her August 5 performance of blues and rock classics on keyboard. Jeff McCargish, leader of the youth musical education group 614BluesEd, will round out the performances on September 9.

Creekside Live

The music continues all summer long with Creekside Live, Gahanna’s free outdoor concert series at Creekside Plaza.

Held on Friday evenings from 7-10 p.m., the series gives residents a chance to gather downtown, enjoy live entertainment, and kick off the weekend together.

The season opens May 29 with Hoodoo Soul Band, a longtime Columbus funk and soul favorite known for energetic performances and classic R&B covers. McGuffey Lane follows on June 26 with its signature country rock sound, while Columbus-based cover band LDNL closes the series on July 31 with pop, hip-hop, and dance hits paired with choreographed performances.

With Creekside Live being a popular draw, those looking for a front row seat are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early for the best spots.

Taste of Gahanna

For a $50 entry fee for adults – which includes one free drink – guests can sample dishes from local favorites including Lola & Giuseppe’s Trattoria, Nazareth, and The Peach Cobbler Factory while enjoying live entertainment and voting for their favorite bites.

Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite bites in six categories ranging from best entrée and best beverage to best overall dish.

While enjoying local drinks and bites, residents can support local artists as well, including blues and jazz group Blue Spectrum and students from the School of Rock.

“It’s an opportunity for our restaurant members to showcase their best offerings, and it’s a way for residents to be introduced to restaurants that they may have never tried,” said Brad Fisher, Executive Director of the Gahanna Area Chamber of Commerce.

Together, these events highlight what makes the summer months in Gahanna special – vibrant local businesses, welcoming gathering spaces, live entertainment, and a strong sense of community connection that keeps residents coming together all season long.

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor and Megan Brokamp is an editor for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.