Gahanna resident John Witkowski helped shape the Civic Center landscape of his hometown

For Gahanna resident John Witkowski, helping to shape the landscape of the City’s new Civic Center was more than a professional opportunity – it was a chance to impact the future of his community.

As a landscape architect consultant for the Civic Center, Witkowski played a key role in designing the outdoor spaces that will serve residents for generations, creating a space that blends his professional expertise with his personal connection to his community.

Journey to Gahanna

Expand John Witkowski Witkowski and family.

Witkowski grew up in Lyndhurst, a suburb of Cleveland, where his surroundings helped spark an early interest in landscape architecture.

“I grew up in a neighborhood a lot like Gahanna,” Witkowski said. “It was very wooded, with a lot of mature trees and creeks. I always just had a connection with nature and a creative side.”

He began college at Ohio University before transferring to The Ohio State University to study landscape architecture. There, he met his wife, Jennifer, a Gahanna native who was studying fashion merchandising.

During college and beyond, visits to Jennifer’s family in Gahanna became a familiar rhythm.

“We always made our way back for home-cooked meals and laundry and Euchre nights,” Witkowski said.

After spending a few years in California following college, the couple relocated to Columbus in 2010 when Jennifer received a new job opportunity. In 2019, as they considered their future, they knew they wanted to make Gahanna their home.

“We knew we wanted to start a family, and it was a great spot to do that,” Witkowski said. “We’ve just met so many friends and neighbors through our neighborhood and the kids’ school. It has been a wonderful place to settle down and create our little nest.”

That nest includes their 13-year-old son, Jameson, and 12-year-old daughter, Amelia, along with two golden retrievers, Pearl Jam and Penny Lane.

Creating a Welcoming Front Door

Since 2015, Witkowski has worked at POD Design, the firm hired as a landscape architecture subconsultant for Gahanna’s new Civic Center. The project allowed him to combine his passion for landscape architecture with his personal connection to the community.

As the building’s design took shape, Witkowski and his team focused on the outdoor spaces around the facility, creating an environment that functions as both a civic plaza and a park – balancing work, gathering, and recreation. They also collaborated with City officials and Chief of Police Jeff Spence to incorporate security features into the landscape in a way that is both effective and visually integrated.

One of Witkowski’s favorite details is the decorative designs on the bench toppers atop the concrete seat walls, which also serve as protective barriers.

Incorporating sustainability features into the project was a priority for City officials, and Witkowski’s team worked to bring that vision to life. They included expansive green areas throughout the site and integrated bioretention features into the parking lot, including a bioswale along the property – a landscaped, shallow drainage feature that captures, filters, and slows stormwater runoff using soil, plants, and natural processes to improve water quality and reduce flooding.

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Serving the City

Although Witkowski has worked on projects across the globe, the opportunity to help shape a space in his own community brought a different level of meaning to his work – one rooted in pride, visibility, and personal connection.

“It’s really cool to have something in your own backyard that you get to see and to show your kids what you do every day,” Witkowski said.

The experience also gave him a deeper appreciation for the long-term planning and intentionality behind the City’s work. Being closely involved in the process offered insight into how Gahanna is planning for future growth, infrastructure, and evolving community needs.

“Its allowed me a peek into the inner workings of the City and what their future goals are for Gahanna,” Witkowski said. “I think the Civic Center is a prime example of that. It’s really set up for the growth of the City.”

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Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.