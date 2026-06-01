Gahanna Police share e-bike and scooter safety tips

As the weather warms up and summer gets underway, Gahanna’s trails, sidewalks and parks are filling up with residents eager to enjoy the outdoors. Whether it’s a family bike ride, a trip to the park, or a quick ride around the neighborhood, e-bikes and scooters are becoming an increasingly common sight throughout the community.

With their growing popularity, the Gahanna Division of Police is encouraging riders – and parents – to keep safety in mind so everyone can continue to enjoy these shared spaces.

Deputy Chief Ethan Moffitt said e-bikes can be a great way for residents to get outside and stay active, but it’s important for riders to understand how and where they can be used safely.

“Some of these e-bikes can reach speeds close to 30 miles per hour,” Moffitt said. “When you’re traveling that fast, understanding where you can ride and how to ride safely becomes really important.”

Moffitt noted that Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are permitted on sidewalks outside of designated business districts, unless posted signs indicate otherwise. They may also be used on paved City trails when they are being pedaled. Riders should not use the motor while on sidewalks or trails. E-bikes are not permitted on the Mountain Bike Trail at Academy Park or any nature trails in the City. Additionally, Class 3 e-bikes are not permitted on any sidewalks or City trails.

“Our goal is to help people enjoy riding while also making sure everyone using our trails and sidewalks stays safe,” Moffitt said. “The more riders understand the rules, the better experience it is for the entire community.”

As more young people take an interest in e-bikes and scooters, police also encourage parents to have a conversation before allowing their use. Because e-bikes are heavier and faster than traditional bikes, they require longer stopping distances and more time to react. Riders should practice in a safe area and become comfortable with the operation of their e-bike before heading into busier public areas.

Moffitt also reminds riders to stay alert to their surroundings, including traffic, pedestrians, and road or trail conditions. Furthermore, riders should eliminate distractions and be aware that the use of phones and headphones while riding is prohibited. Carrying a passenger is discouraged due to safety concerns.

“We want families to feel informed and prepared,” Moffitt said. “A simple conversation about safe riding habits can go a long way toward preventing accidents.”

The Division of Police reminds riders to wear properly fitted and fastened helmets and to use lights or reflective gear, especially during the evening hours.

In addition to e-bikes and scooters, officers have also noticed an increase in miniature e-motorcycles in the community. These vehicles are not permitted on public roadways or sidewalks.

“As these devices become more popular, we simply want everyone to ride responsibly and look out for one another,” Moffitt said. “When riders know the rules and stay alert, it helps keep our community safe for everyone enjoying the outdoors this summer.”

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.