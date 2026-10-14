How the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation helps make parks, programs, and recreation more accessible to all

Gahanna’s parks and recreation programs give residents places to play, explore, stay active, and connect with one another. Making those opportunities available takes more than public resources alone – it takes a community willing to invest in them.

That’s where the Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation comes in. As a nonprofit partner to the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the all-volunteer Foundation provides additional resources for programs, facilities, and special projects, helping more residents enjoy all that Gahanna has to offer.

Expand City of Gahanna/GPRF The Splash Pad at Gahanna Swimming Pool, supported by the GPRF

Building Opportunities for Everyone

Established in 2008, the Foundation grew from an idea first championed by then-Parks & Recreation Director Tony Collins, now CEO of the YMCA Columbus. Collins envisioned a nonprofit partner that could help families who needed financial assistance access the City’s recreational programs. Since then, its mission has grown to support Gahanna’s parks, facilities, and programming wherever additional resources can make a difference.

Foundation Chair Lee Tucker said the goal is simple: find ways to help make good things happen for residents.

Expand City of Gahanna/GPRF Communication Panel at Sunpoint Park, supported by the GPRF

“If it has anything to do with Parks and Rec and is going to be a community type of thing, we would assist in giving the City additional funds,” said Tucker. “If there’s a special need, we also have our own grant writer to assist in getting grants that a 501(c)(3) can get that a city government could not.”

Over the years, the Foundation has raised more than $500,000, supporting funding for initiatives such as summer camp and pool scholarships, park improvements at Sunpoint Park and Woodside Green Park, the installation of pickleball courts at Friendship Park and the Splash Pad at Gahanna Swimming Pool, Gahanna Senior Center programs, community art installations, special event programming, and more. Tucker said the Foundation has also assisted Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools, in the past, along with helping fund Gahanna’s multi-purpose trails and Mountain Bike Trail.

Gathering for Good

For the Foundation’s volunteers, the work is about more than funding projects. It’s about investing in the community they call home.

Expand City of Gahanna/GPRF Creekside Hops & Vines Festival 2026

Tucker has lived in Gahanna for nearly four decades, building his first home here and raising his family in the community. For him, helping others enjoy Gahanna’s parks and recreational opportunities is personal.

“I love this area, and to encourage other people to look at us and want to get involved is really nice, and it’s nice to do something that you know is helping people,” said Tucker. “Also, everyone should be able to enjoy our parks. That’s what it’s really based off of.”

Board member Kelley Zuder found her own connection to the Foundation after exploring Gahanna’s parks with her child and looking for a way to give back and learn more about the community.

“I think it’s critical to be able to support the City and residents,” said Zuder. “I feel very good about our work, and I am very proud of it. I think it’s a great partnership between the community and the Foundation, to be able to give back directly and see things we’re looking for that the City may not have a budget for.”

That spirit comes to life each summer at the Foundation’s largest fundraiser, the Annual Creekside Hops & Vines Festival. Featuring more than 30 food and beverage vendors, live music, and local businesses, the event raises funds for Parks & Recreation while creating another opportunity for residents to gather.

Expand City of Gahanna/GPRF Kelley Zuder and Lee Tucker at Creekside Hops & Vines Festival 2026

“I think people keep coming back just to get together with friends," said Zuder, who oversees the Festival. "One of the things I really like about working the check-in is I get to see a lot of familiar faces I don’t necessarily get to see throughout the year, and I think a lot of people feel the same way. They get to reconnect with their friends and learn what the Foundation has been able to do for the community.”

This August, the Festival featured Ohio-based country band North to Nashville, welcomed 998 attendees, and raised $40,000 for the Foundation. Those funds will go directly support Gahanna’s Parks & Recreation programs and initiatives.

After 12 years of helping to organize the event, Zuder said she is grateful for the community’s continued support.

“I love seeing all the people at Creekside enjoying themselves, having a good time, and interacting with local businesses,” she said. “And we have lots of volunteers, over 100 on the day of the event. So, I’m very thankful that the community continues to support us so we can support them.”

Looking Ahead

Expand City of Gahanna/GPRF Creekside Hops & Vines Festival 2026

As Gahanna grows, so do the opportunities to strengthen the places and programs that bring residents together. With planning for next year’s Hops & Vines Festival already underway, the Foundation is looking ahead to new ways it can complement the work of Parks & Recreation and help meet the community’s evolving needs.

For Tucker, that means continuing to help residents make the most of the City’s parks, programs, and amenities.

“It’s nice to see other things grow off of what we do, and to help other people be aware of the possibilities that can be done through the Foundation,” Tucker said. “We just want to assist in making people aware that Gahanna is a fun place to work, live, and play.”

Ella Jay is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.