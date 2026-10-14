The Gahanna-Jefferson Education Foundation helps local teachers and students build a better school year

Expand Gahanna-Jefferson Education Foundation 3D printers in the Science Academy and FabLab

This August, Gahanna residents filled backpacks with school supplies, helping Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools students start the 2026-27 school year ready to learn. The effort was a true community collaboration, with the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Foundation (GJEF), Rotary Club of Gahanna, Kiwanis Club of Gahanna, and Gahanna Neighborhood Bridges working together to make sure students had the tools they needed for the year ahead.

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The partnership is one example of the many ways Gahanna organizations come together to support local students. For GJEF, that spirit of community investment is at the heart of its mission.

Created in 2002, GJEF was founded to give education a special focus within the community and support innovative projects and opportunities that go beyond the traditional expenses of a school board. Over the past 24 years, the Foundation has invested roughly $1.4 million in Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools through grants, along with another $1.2 million through donor-designated projects and scholarships.

Today, that mission continues through grants that help teachers bring new ideas into their classrooms, scholarships that help graduates pursue their next steps, and projects that create opportunities for students across the District.

Building Opportunities for Gahanna Students

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That idea has been part of GJEF’s story from the beginning, when Gahanna residents Dale Foor, Mike Fritz, Bob Keidan, and Shelly Igdaloff founded GJEF with a vision of building on the strong programming and opportunities already being created by teachers and staff throughout the District.

“The school already has its budget, but we do things when teachers want to do something innovative in the classroom or provide extra support to students that need different styles of learning,” said GJEF Executive Director Tricia Mueller. “It gives teachers a chance to try something new.”

For Mueller, that same drive has been part of her own story for more than two decades. She moved to Gahanna with her family in 1996 and watched her son, TJ, and daughter, Ashley, grow up in the District while becoming increasingly involved in the community.

After years of serving on various PTA boards, Mueller began volunteering with GJEF in 2004. She eventually took on a larger leadership role and now serves as Executive Director alongside Assistant Executive Director Dianna Bessignano.

Bessignano grew up volunteering around her hometown in Indiana and moved to Gahanna in 2006 with her family, including her three kids. She became involved locally through the High Point Elementary PTA, where she first connected with Mueller.

She began volunteering with GJEF in 2017 and joined the Foundation as a full-time staff member in 2022.

Their paths reflect the same community spirit that has helped sustain GJEF for more than two decades: people who get involved, find a way to contribute, and help create opportunities for the next generation.

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Support For All

Since its inception, GJEF has raised and donated funds through student scholarships and two grant programs that support classroom, school, and sometimes district-wide programs, events, and initiatives.

Each fall, teachers can apply for Mini Grants of up to $500. These grants support initiatives ranging from wellness and curriculum enrichment to programs designed to provide additional support for students.

In the spring, teachers and staff can apply for larger grants known as Grants of Excellence, which provide up to $1,000 per applicant or up to $2,500 per grade. After proposals are reviewed by building principals, the Foundation evaluates each application. Winners are announced before the start of the next school year, giving staff time to incorporate the new program or initiative into their curriculum.

Over the years, those grants have helped bring new technology and learning tools into classrooms, including the District’s first Chromebooks, 3D printers for all middle schools and the high school, and new iMacs for the broadcast program as the Lincoln Live Studio was updated.

While many of the grants are awarded for specific projects or immediate needs, the Foundation makes sure that any devices or items with multiple uses can serve the students and the District for years to come.

“We work really closely with the School District because, if something is technology, we need to make sure that after we’ve purchased it, they can support it and that it’s okay,” said Mueller.

The Foundation’s support continues beyond the classroom door.

Each spring, GJEF awards roughly 30 to 35 scholarships to help support graduating students as they pursue their educational and professional goals. Scholarships can be used to cover everyday expenses such as textbooks, laptops, gas, and groceries, as well as larger expenses such as tuition or housing.

A Community Effort

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While much of the Foundation’s work is supported through fundraising efforts, it also relies on a network of businesses, organizations, and volunteers who donate time, energy, and resources to make events and drives come to life.

In 2024, GJEF contributed $5,000 to help install picture-based communication boards in a handful of City of Gahanna parks. The Gahanna Parks & Recreation Foundation later contributed $13,000, and GJEF added another $18,000 to help fund boards at all seven elementary schools and the District’s preschool playgrounds.

Expand Gahanna-Jefferson Education Foundation World Music Drumming at Goshen

Funding for these projects and scholarships comes from community-created endowment funds, donations made throughout the year, and the Foundation’s annual fundraiser, the Gahanna Gala.

Volunteers – including parents, grandparents, teachers, business partners, and other community members – also play an important role with fundraising, outreach, mentoring students, or helping behind-the-scenes with events and projects.

“They can help out at any of our events in person,” said Bessignano. “They can help out behind the scenes. We can give them projects at home to do. We always figure out something. We are definitely a volunteer-driven organization.”

Growing What Comes Next

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The Foundation’s next big project is already taking root.

GJEF is building a hydroponic greenhouse that will be donated to the District for the Gahanna Employability and Adult Readiness (GEAR) program at Gahanna Lincoln High School. Program participants, known as interns, will have the opportunity to help plant, grow, and harvest produce while developing practical skills they can carry with them long after their time with the program.

For Mueller, who will retire as Executive Director in November, the greenhouse is one of the most ambitious projects the Foundation has done during her time with the organization. While she plans to enjoy the next few months and the remainder of her time with the project, Mueller said she will never forget the way the community has always shown up to support each other.

“Gahanna is unique because it’s very close,” said Mueller. “I think one of the benefits of having one high school is everybody has a lot of town pride, and because the programs are so varied, we can find supporters in so many ways. I think that people are generally generous with their time and their resources to really help out the kids.”

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rhanz@cityscenemediagroup.com.