Gahanna gears up to celebrate America250

As our country prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, Gahanna is proudly stepping up as one of the communities helping to shape Ohio’s part in this historic milestone. Across the country, cities and towns are planning for America’s Semiquincentennial, and Gahanna is embracing the chance to celebrate where we’ve been – and where we’re headed.

Through the America 250–Ohio Commission, communities like Gahanna are working together to create meaningful experiences that highlight Ohio’s unique contributions to the nation. The Commission is engaging all 88 Ohio counties, and Gahanna is one of 325 participating communities taking an active role in this statewide effort.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know about this yet, but once we explain what we’re doing, their eyes light up,” said Gahanna resident Chris Hurtubise, who also serves as Communications Director for the State Commission. “This is an opportunity to see your state and your community with fresh eyes to see the history of your community.”

With deep roots dating back to Ohio’s early settlement age, the City of Gahanna and the Gahanna Historical Society are leaning into the milestone with a full slate of engaging historical programming.

Past Meets Present

Ohio was one of the first states to welcome settlers during westward expansion, and Gahanna Historical Society President Kari Hawk says the values and determination those early settlers brought with them are woven into Gahanna’s story today.

“We have so many great stories and so many great historical facts about our city,” she explained. “I just think Gahanna’s story is like America’s story. People came here to develop their own lives, they worked hard, and they built this city from nothing.”

Those stories stretch back centuries – from the area’s earliest settlers, to Gahanna’s founding in 1849, and beyond. They are also reflected in the City’s many historic landmarks, which connect local history to the broader stories of Ohio and America – from the Ridenour House (109 W. Johnstown Road), built in 1828 and still standing today, to Friendship Park – the previous site of the Big Walnut Country Club, one of the first Black country clubs in the nation.

The City and the Historical Society are excited to weave these stories and landmarks into Gahanna’s America250 celebration, while also enhancing many of the community’s favorite annual events.

This summer, for example, the Historical Society is creating a special, 1776-themed float for Gahanna’s Fourth of July parade – adding a historic twist to an already fun-filled celebration with music, food, and fireworks.

Shortly after Independence Day, the Historical Society will shift its focus to its annual Pioneer Day. Traditionally centered on providing a glimpse of life during Gahanna’s early years, this year’s event will reach even further back in time.

“We plan to reproduce as much 1776-type of fun as we can find,” Hawk said. “We really want to stretch everyone’s imagination with what they may have seen or done 250 years ago.”

Other community favorites are also getting a historical refresh for the special celebration, including the vintage baseball game between the Gahanna Bananas and the Ohio Village Muffins, as well as the Historical Society’s annual educational tours for Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools’ third graders.

“I remember the bicentennial back in 1976 and Gahanna really went all out with parades and celebrations,” Hawk said. “So, we’re planning on topping that if we can.”

One of Hawk’s most anticipated projects is the release of a new “Red Book.” The original volume, History of Gahanna Including Mifflin & Jefferson Townships, was published in 1976 to coincide with the U.S. Bicentennial and chronicled Gahanna’s story from 1776 to 1976. The upcoming edition will continue that legacy, covering the City’s history from 1976 to today.

“It’s important because we need to cover the next 50 years of history, and it’s also important because the old ‘Red Book’ is extremely dated,” said Gahanna resident Tim Courlas, who is contributing to the new book. “It’s my hope that this book will be a nice coffee table book. It should be something that people want to leave out and be proud of.”

Reflecting, Connecting, and Getting Involved

While honoring Gahanna’s rich past is at the heart of the America250 celebration, the milestone also offers a chance for residents to reflect on what it means to be a part of the community today – and how they can help shape its future.

“It’s important for every individual to realize they need to participate in being a part of a community,” Hawk said. “Every community grows by individual contributions.”

For individuals who are looking to get more involved, Hawk recommends they attend the Historical Society’s monthly meetings, held at the Gahanna Library every second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Even if residents have particularly niche interests, she encourages them to join and share what they’re passionate about, learn more about Gahanna’s history, and learn how they can enjoy and participate in expanding the Society’s educational programming and events.

As excitement builds in 2026, Hawk hopes that residents come away with meaningful memories – and a deeper appreciation for how the past connects to the present.

“I want people to understand the sacrifices and hard work that it took for people to make the world as it is today,” Hawk said. “We’re in the best time ever, so it’s really about appreciating what we have now like (settlers) appreciated what they had then.”

Ella Jay is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ejay@cityscenemediagroup.com.