Gahanna Events Calendar | Fall 2025

Tuesday, November 4
ELECTION DAY
Polls open from 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, November 11
VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION
Veterans Memorial Park, 11 a.m.
Presented by the Gahanna Veterans Memorial Committee
Friday and Saturday, November 21 and 22
HOLIDAY MOVIES
Gahanna Sanctuary, 7 p.m.
Presented by Make Gahanna Yours
Sunday, November 23
HOLIDAY LIGHTS CELEBRATION
Creekside District, 3 – 6:30 p.m.
Presented by Visit Gahanna
Monday, November 24 through Tuesday, January 6
HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY
Creekside Park & Plaza
Sundays-Thursdays, 5 – 9 p.m.
Fridays and Saturdays, 5 – 10 p.m.
Monday, December 1 through Thursday, December 25
SANTA HOTLINE – (614) 478-1061
Presented by Visit Gahanna and FutureCom Technologies
Beginning Tuesday, December 2
GIVE TO GAHANNA
Presented by a committee of the Gahanna Area Arts Council
Friday and Saturday, December 5 and 6
HOLIDAY MOVIES
Gahanna Sanctuary, 7 p.m.
Presented by Make Gahanna Yours
Saturday, December 6
THE SANTA RACE 5K AND LITTLE REINDEER DASH
Academy Park, 9 a.m.
Saturday, December 6
VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION
Gahanna Historical Settlement
Presented by the Gahanna Historical Society
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.