Finding community at the Senior Center

Expand City of Gahanna Marilyn Dandria

At 90 years old, Marilyn Dandria has watched Gahanna grow and change throughout her life. She’s also had a front-row seat to the evolution of a place that has become an important part of her life: the Gahanna Senior Center.

Dandria joined the Senior Center in the early 1990s, bringing her mother and about 25 friends and neighbors with her. More than three decades later, she’s still an active member, still attends regularly, and still encourages others to join.

“The Senior Center is a good place to meet and talk with people your age,” she said.

For Dandria, that sense of connection is especially important – and it’s one of the reasons she believes the Senior Center plays such an important role in the community.

“If you look at seniors, they don’t have many places to go to chit chat, and it’s very important that we have people to chit chat with,” she said. “Otherwise, we’re in the house, and it’s just us.”

Community has always been important to Dandria. She has called Gahanna home since her family moved here in 1936. Shortly afterward, her father built the family’s home on Armuth Avenue. Dandria grew up here alongside her siblings and graduated from Gahanna Lincoln High School in 1955. Even after all the growth she’s witnessed, she still considers Gahanna a small town – one of the things she loves about living here.

Expand City of Gahanna Dandria (far right) enjoys an event with fellow members of the Gahanna Senior Center.

These days, Dandria is at the Senior Center nearly every day of the week. Mondays are reserved for Bible study, but the rest of the week is devoted to activities at the Center that include playing cards, spending time with friends in the craft room, or simply catching up with familiar faces.

In late August, Dandria and other members moved into the new Senior Center at the Gahanna Civic Center. With more programmable space than the former facility, the new Senior Center provides additional room for activities and opportunities to expand programming for seniors.

Dandria has seen firsthand why that additional space was needed.

“We have a lot of members, and we outgrew the old place,” she said. “I think with this place here, we’re going to grow and grow and grow.”

She’s enjoying the new surroundings, too.

“This is beautiful and it has so much more parking,” Dandria said.

Dandria also appreciates Gohanna, the City’s new shuttle service for eligible residents, including Gahanna residents age 65 and older. While she hasn’t used the service yet herself, she has friends who do.

“I think it’s great because there are probably more people taking cabs to the Senior Center than we realized,” she said.

Expand City of Gahanna

After more than three decades as a member, Dandria has another reason to smile about turning 90: “When you turn 90 at the Senior Center, it’s free!”

Her advice to others considering joining is simple.

“If you want to keep yourself and your mind active, join here,” she said.

To learn more about the Gahanna Senior Center, its programs, and membership opportunities, stop by the Center, call (614) 342-4265, or visit Gahanna.gov.

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.