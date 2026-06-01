The Columbus Metropolitan Library Gahanna Branch brings community programs and fun to residents

Expand Amanda Stevens

As the school year comes to an end and residents look for fun ways to cool off from the summer sun, the Gahanna Branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library (CML) continues to capture patrons’ hearts with its abundant collection of resources, and education and development programming.

From beginning as a portable structure on Rocky Fork Boulevard to expanding at its current 310 Granville Street location, the Branch has grown alongside the needs of the Gahanna community, providing high-quality community programs and services to residents for more than 55 years.

The Gahanna Branch is now rolling out several months of engaging activities and curated resources for all residents – children and adults alike – to last all summer long.

Programs for All

Expand Amanda Stevens Youth Services Manager Angela Sharkey (left) and Youth Services Librarian Sarah Mackey

Patrons can anticipate much of the familiar summer programming that they have come to know and love.

The summer reading challenge – a tradition that dates back nearly 90 years at the CML – kicks off on Monday, June 1 with a day of games and activities at the Gahanna Branch.

Running through Friday, July 31, the challenge to read 15 minutes per day has become a staple for all ages, incentivizing summer reading with prizes and end-of-summer raffles, as well as finding new ways for patrons to connect with the Library.

“It’s just a really great way to get the community to engage with reading, but also coming to the Library and interacting with the community and with the staff,” said Angela Sharkey, Youth Services Manager of the Gahanna Branch. “We have volunteers help us with that program, which is really cool. Lots of teenagers will be here getting their first volunteer job experience, helping us hand out prizes and helping us with programs.”

Several specialized programs will return for different age groups. For young readers, the Library hosts numerous summertime story readings and other activities.

Long-time Youth Services Librarian Sarah Mackey looks forward to the Ready for Kindergarten Class for children ages 3-5, which teaches children letter writing, cutting with scissors, and other skills to prepare them for the classroom. For her, it’s not just about helping prepare the children for kindergarten – it’s also about helping grown-ups feel confident and prepared to support them.

Sharkey, who has worked at the Gahanna Branch for more than 15 years, particularly enjoys the programs that bring young individuals and families through the Library’s doors.

“I love Baby Lap Time because I feel like it’s sort of a gateway into the Library,” Sharkey said. “Often, we find parents who have never even been to the Library, but that program opens up a whole world of what the Library has to offer. We’ve connected a lot of families through Baby Lap Time, where even years later, they’ll still meet together at the Library and they form that little village that I think a lot of young parents are looking for.”

Kids who are ages 7-11 years old can get involved with arts programs such as Kids Create, where they can dabble in experiments and creative projects. The Farm Animal Event – Bring the Farm to You is another opportunity for school-aged kids and families where they can see and pet chickens, ducks, turkeys, rabbits, pigs, sheep, and goats.

Teen-specific programming highlights opportunities for creativity and entertainment. Some teen programs include Teens Create Open Studio during the week, along with regular Teen Tabletop Games and Chess Club meetings.

Adult programs focus on crafts and educational experiences, from Cryptocurrency in 5 with the Better Business Bureau to Nature Journaling and health discussions, STEAM Club, Crochet Club, and more.

“It’s hard to choose a favorite program because we hit on every age group and even adults – we have a little something for everyone,” said Sharkey. “It’s neat to see multiple ages coming to programs and engaging in the Library.”

Beyond the Shelves and Programs

As one of 23 CML locations serving Franklin County, and as a partner with a Central Ohio Consortium of 18 Central Ohio libraries, the Gahanna Branch is one part of a larger, award-winning major public library system that provides numerous school, career, and work readiness tools.

With a library membership, patrons can use the free CML mobile app to browse the catalog of books, DVDs, and other media across the library branches and reserve items to check out.

They can also use their library card for online resources through different databases and accounts.

“Traditionally, people think, ‘Oh, a library card. I can check out regular old books,’” Sharkey said. “Of course, you can, but there’s a vast number of resources you have access to with a library card. We have a lot of digital resources.”

Some such services include accessing online databases such as Ancestry.com or online movie and documentary platform, Kanopy; as well as creating free accounts with e-book, magazine, and audiobook platform Libby.

“I definitely love Libby - lots of audiobooks and e-books for myself and my three kids,” said Mackey. “And Kanopy with lots of documentaries and educational films on there.”

Library cardholders can get free culture passes for events and activities throughout Columbus through CML’s partnerships, with some examples including performances for music organizations such as ProMusica and the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, to theatrical groups like BalletMet and Shadowbox Live. These passes also provide daily admissions to arts and other entertainment spaces including the Columbus Museum of Art and Dawes Arboretum.

On-site, the Gahanna Branch offers many resources from free Wi-Fi and computer access, to study and meeting room reservations. Computer access comes with print, copy, fax, and scan capabilities, with printing costing $0.10 per page for black and white prints and $0.50 per page for color prints.

Additionally, free, basic notary services are now available by appointment at the Gahanna Branch, with an Ohio Notary Public able to provide services including identity verification, witnessing signatures, document stamps, affidavits, and other document confirmation.

Jane Dimel is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.