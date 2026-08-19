How the new Civic Center is bringing the Gahanna Division of Police together to enhance coordination, readiness, and service

While the new Civic Center will be a visible milestone for the community, its most meaningful impact may be behind the scenes.

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For several years, the Gahanna Division of Police has operated across multiple locations, navigating space and coordination challenges. The Division’s new headquarters brings those operations together – strengthening collaboration, improving efficiency, and enhancing the services residents rely on every day.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to is when you show up for work, you have everything you need to do the job and do it well,” said Officer Doug Reisinger. “The new building is going to set the tone for the Division and the community as a whole.”

That readiness is reinforced by state-of-the art on-site training facilities, enabling more consistent training without off-site travel or shift constraints.

“It definitely will increase training and help us be even better prepared when the community needs us the most,” Reisinger said.

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The facility also includes dedicated space for immediate post-incident and training debriefs, where lessons can be reviewed while still fresh – strengthening decision-making and coordination in the field.

The return of shared space between officers and dispatchers is equally important.

Dispatchers serve as the first point of contact in an emergency, gathering critical information that shapes officer response. The recent separation required greater reliance on radio communication rather than daily, in-person interaction.

“When we were in the same building, we had better communication versus everything being over the radio,” said Communications Technician II Amber Ramsey. “It will be a relief to be back in the same building, to have that personal relationship and know them as officers, not just badge numbers.”

911 Communications Center Manager Angie Collins said the change will directly improve service delivery.

“Having dispatch and officers under one roof again strengthens every step of the process, from the first call for service to the officer arriving on scene,” she said. “It improves clarity, speeds up information sharing, and helps us serve residents more effectively.”

For Lieutenant Chad Cohagen, the improvements are especially meaningful in moments of vulnerability. He pointed to past limitations in providing private, secure space for victims reporting sensitive crimes.

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“People come to us in some of the worst moments of their lives, and we want to provide a safe place for them,” Cohagen said. “The new headquarters allows us to do that with the dignity and professionalism they deserve.”

He added that bringing everyone together improves continuity of service, allowing officers, detectives, and command staff to collaborate more efficiently and respond without delay, while strengthening internal relationships.

Alongside these operational improvements, the new Civic Center also brings upgrades to the technology and systems that support emergency response.

Chief Jeff Spence noted that while the co-location of the Communications Center at 400 West Johnstown Road served the City well, evolving state requirements for radio and 911 technology created new operational demands.

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“The timing of the new Civic Center project enabled us to get ahead of the technological changes that were being mandated by the State, positioning us to be at the forefront of other law enforcement agencies in the transition and enabling us to meet and exceed the new standards and technology requirements,” Spence said.

Ultimately, the new Civic Center is an investment in service, people, and the future of the community – one that is deeply personal for those who serve within it.

“I joined Gahanna because I wanted a home,” Cohagen said. “Being separated felt like we really didn’t have one. Now, with all of us being in the same building, it’s going to be home for all of us, and that’s exciting.”

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.