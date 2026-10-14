Alison Lonsbrough represents the spirit of Gahanna at Special Olympics Ohio Summer Games

Expand Liz Lonsbrough

Nearly two years after being diagnosed with a rare brain disorder that led to months of hospital stays and surgeries, Alison Lonsbrough returned to the sport she loves in a way she never expected: carrying the Flame of Hope into Ohio Stadium for the Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

As one of four athlete torch bearers, Lonsbrough carried the flame through the stadium and ran the final leg of the relay. Then, surrounded by friends, family, and her Gahanna Special Olympics teammates, she helped light the cauldron. But as she stood in the stadium and looked toward the crowd, she saw more than a sea of spectators. She saw her Gahanna Special Olympics teammates – the friends who had been part of her life long before her illness and who stood beside her throughout her recovery.

For Lonsbrough, the moment was not simply a return to competition. It was a return to the community that had become a second family.

Getting Started

Expand Liz Lonsbrough

Lonsbrough moved to Gahanna from Cincinnati in 2012. She first heard about the Gahanna Special Olympics (GSO) during a school visit, when a family friend told her about a group where she could play sports for free and suggested she join.

At 8 years old, she joined GSO and started with bowling. Fourteen years later, she is a multi-sport athlete representing GSO year-round, competing in cheerleading, track, swimming, bocce ball, soccer, and pickleball. Cheerleading and pickleball are her favorites.

But what has kept Lonsbrough involved in GSO for so many years isn’t simply the competition.

“Being part of this team, it means having friends and a community that understands what you go through,” Lonsbrough said.

Expand Liz Lonsbrough

GSO gives athletes opportunities to build those relationships both on and off the playing field, with regular socials and activities where athletes can connect and share experiences with one another. Because the organization is community-run, athletes of all ages can compete alongside one another and remain involved for as long as they choose.

For Lonsbrough, the team has become a place where she has grown in confidence.

“Just seeing her being around other individuals where she feels confident and feels empowered is great to see,” said her mother, Liz Lonsbrough. “Instead of being in the back of the room, she likes to take leadership and be out front.”

The sense of community extends to the athletes’ families, too. When Lonsbrough joined GSO, Liz also found a support system through other parents and families.

“It's been huge for our family just to be around other families like ours and to not have to worry about keeping up pretenses with them when stuff is really not the best,” Liz said. “You can just be your authentic self.”

In 2020, Liz became co-coordinator of GSO with Karmen McCaslin. Together, they now foster a community for more than 160 families.

When Everything Changed

Expand Liz Lonsbrough

That community became especially important in October 2024.

After moving home from The Ohio State University where she had been living with a friend, Lonsbrough became ill and began experiencing symptoms she believed were signs of a stroke.

Her family called an ambulance, and she was taken to a local hospital. A neurologist recognized that her symptoms could be related to a rare condition called Moyamoya disease, a disorder that affects blood flow to the brain and can cause strokes. Further testing confirmed the diagnosis, and Lonsbrough was referred to Cleveland Clinic for treatment.

Over the following months, she experienced 17 strokes and underwent two brain bypass surgeries. Recovery was difficult, including another stroke after the surgeries.

Through it all, Lonsbrough leaned on her GSO community for support.

“I stayed positive, but sometimes it was difficult to stay positive during the hard times,” Lonsbrough said. “The Gahanna Special Olympics was huge and really helped me through the recovery.”

Finding Her Way Back

Expand Liz Lonsbrough Alison (left) carried the Special Olympics flame through Ohio Stadium.

In 2026, roughly two years after her diagnosis, Lonsbrough returned to sports.

“It was like getting a little bit of my life back, a little more normalcy back in my everyday life,” Lonsbrough said.

Then came the opportunity to carry the Flame of Hope.

This past spring, Lonsbrough was selected to represent the South-Central Region of Ohio as a torch bearer for the 2026 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.

On May 29, she entered Ohio Stadium with the flame, ultimately running the final leg and helping to light the cauldron while representing Gahanna Special Olympics.

“The torch run was rewarding, because I finally got to be back in the sport that I love,” Lonsbrough said. “I was really nervous because I was going to be the one lighting the torch, but then when I did it and I stood up and I saw my team, I was super proud and excited to represent them, and I was emotional.”

And she wasn’t finished.

For the first time in two years, Lonsbrough competed, representing GSO in the 100-meter dash and mini javelin.

“It was amazing to watch her,” Liz said. “It was like she had come full circle, and for her to be representing Gahanna was just awesome.”

More Than An Athlete

Expand Liz Lonsbrough Alison (center left) and her mom, Liz (center right), on the opening ceremony day

When she’s not competing, Lonsbrough spends her time serving customers at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a shop that provides employment opportunities for people with disabilities. She also attends Creative Options, a Gahanna-based adult day program that helps individuals with developmental disabilities build life skills and independence.

Lonsbrough hopes to eventually move out of her family’s home. But wherever she goes, she knows she will have a community waiting for her.

After 14 years with GSO, she has teammates who have become friends, families who have become a support system, and a community that stood beside her through one of the most difficult chapters in her life.

Now, after finding her way back to the sport she loves, she hopes others will find that same sense of belonging.

“It's going to be the best decision you make,” she said. “You're going to make a lot of friends and build a lot of relationships.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.