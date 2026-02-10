A community vision moves forward

Creekside has long represented more than a place – it is the heart of Gahanna. Over the years, community members have consistently shared their hopes for Creekside through surveys, public meetings, community events, and everyday conversations. Again and again, residents and business owners have expressed a clear desire to see Creekside become a vibrant, dynamic district – a place where people gather, businesses thrive, and the energy reflects the pride our community has in its downtown.

After years of listening, studying, and planning, that shared vision is taking shape.

× Expand City of Gahanna Conceptual rendering of proposed private development project by Connect Real Estate and Benson Capital.

Two Efforts, One Unified Goal

To support a thriving future for the Creekside District, two separate – but complementary – efforts may soon shape the future for Gahanna’s downtown.

The first is a private development project, which is officially underway following City Council’s recent approval of a development agreement. This proposed private investment would introduce new housing, businesses, restaurants, a boutique hotel, and a supporting parking structure to Creekside.

The second is a public improvement effort focused on essential flood mitigation work that could also potentially include enhancements to the Creekside Plaza. The project is still being refined by the City and is expected to be formally brought forward for consideration later to Council.

Together, these efforts share a common goal: creating a more active, connected, and resilient Creekside District that reflects Gahanna’s character and supports its future.

“The private development project will add what’s been missing, which is more people living in the area and visiting it,” said Jeff Gottke, the City’s Director of Economic Development. “A downtown’s vibrancy is created through foot traffic, which comes from visitors, workers, and residents. We have workers. We have visitors. What we’re missing is the residents who live in the area and even more visitors.”

On the inaugural Our Gahanna podcast, Amanda Morris, co-owner of the Mug & Brush Barbershop, shared her perspective: “I come from corporate America, so it’s like you’re looking at it from 30,000 feet. ‘Here’s the plan. We are going to bring people. We are going to bring apartments. We are going to bring more variety in shopping, in eating, and in entertainment,’ and so it’s exciting to see the City thinking about those things.”

A Decision Years in the Making

On November 17, City Council approved a private development agreement with Connect Realty, Benson Capital, and the Gahanna Community Improvement Corporation, following the private development project’s initial presentation on September 22.

This decision followed two months of extensive community engagement, where the City hosted a community conversation that was recorded and posted online, held focus groups with Creekside residents and businesses, met with neighborhood and business organizations, and spoke with residents directly. City leaders also gathered ongoing email feedback, held seven weeks of public discussion at Council meetings, and conducted a formal public hearing to provide an opportunity for further public input.

Questions and feedback submitted to Creekside@Gahanna.gov – a dedicated email address specifically for the project – continue to inform the FAQs at CreeksideReimagined.com, where residents can access project documents and background materials.

While recent conversations have been active and thoughtful, the effort to reimagine Creekside began years ago. Since the opening of the Creekside development in 2007, residents have consistently expressed interest in a more active and connected downtown through a variety of channels, including a 2009 survey, the Olde Gahanna Vision Plan, the 2019 Land Use Plan, and multiple supporting studies.

Together, this input helped to shape the Creekside Redevelopment Strategy, which was undertaken to create a community-driven framework for the District and was shared with the public in 2022 during a live-streamed Town Hall available on the City’s YouTube page (@CityofGahanna).

× Expand City of Gahanna

A Transformational Private Investment

The approved development agreement represents approximately $100 million in private investment – a significant commitment y Connect Real Estate and Benson Capital that advances community priorities. It also aligns with Our Gahanna, the City’s recently adopted — Strategic Plan and Economic Development Strategy. The Plan – which was created from feedback gathered from community members over a year period – identifies Creekside as a top focus area.

As this proposal moves forward, the upcoming year will be pivotal.

“While the last two years focused on negotiations, 2026 will be a period of planning and approvals,” said Gottke.

What Comes Next

Approving the private development agreement marks the beginning – not the end – of the process. The next phase includes extensive planning work, including detailed due diligence by the developer, followed by the submission of formal development plans. Those plans will be reviewed and evaluated by multiple City departments and then considered by the Planning Commission, providing additional opportunities for public input.

As the private development project moves forward, work continues on the public improvement effort. Concepts related to flood mitigation improvements and plaza enhancements were shared with City Council and the public in the fall. That work is now being further refined and is expected to be formally presented to City Council for consideration later in 2026.

A Shared Vision for the Future

For many, the Creekside District represents the promise of a vibrant, walkable, welcoming downtown.

“Gathering community feedback and approving the private development agreement are important steps toward realizing the long-term vision for Creekside: A vibrant, walkable area with inviting spaces that connect to our natural environment, a mix of small businesses and retail, and the welcoming character of a hometown downtown,” said Mayor Laurie Jadwin.

With thoughtful planning, continued public engagement, and significant private investment, Creekside is poised to become not only the symbolic heart of Gahanna, but also a thriving destination for generations to come.

Growing in Gahanna

Your Insider Scoop to What's New in the City

NOW OPEN!

-

A. Beauty

1509 Blatt Blvd.

Suite 1114

BestGahannaFacial.com

(424) 432-5663

-

Beauty Babes Clinique, LLC

1509 Blatt Blvd.

Suite 1117

BeautyBabesClinique.com

(614)858-8099

-

SGT Coffee Co.

140 N. High St.

SGTCoffee.co

(614) 301-5446

Looking Ahead: Investing in Our Community

The year ahead includes projects that strengthen essential infrastructure and enhance everyday quality-of-life amenities. These investments reflect our commitment to using taxpayer dollars wisely and with purpose, while preserving and improving the community we’re proud to call home. Below are a few of the projects that will be underway this year:

-

2026 Street Rebuild & Overlay Program

Estimated construction cost: $5.3 million

Project timeline: Spring – Fall 2026

-

Taylor Road Waterline Replacement

Estimated construction cost: $2.3 million

Projected timeline: February – September 2026

-

Hamilton Road Urban Paving

Estimated construction cost: $1 million

Projected timeline: TBA

-

Academy Park Improvements

Estimated construction cost: $6 million

Projected timeline: Spring 2026 – Fall 2027

-

Friendship Park Playground Replacement

Estimated construction cost: $750,000

Projected timeline: TBA

-

Ashburnham Park Playground Replacement

Estimated construction cost: $200,000

Projected timeline: TBA

-

Pizzurro Park Dog & Play Shad Structures

Estimated construction cost: $100,000

Projected timeline: TBA

-

For more information on these and other projects planned for 2026, go to Gahanna.gov/214/Capital-Improvement-Plan-CIP.

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.