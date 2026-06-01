The City's new Director of Engineering looks forward to making everyday life better for residents

From the streets and sidewalks residents travel every day, to the waterlines and sewers beneath our neighborhoods, to the traffic signals and flow that keep Gahanna moving safely and efficiently – the City’s Engineering Department plays a central role in nearly every part of daily life. Now, that work is being guided by a new leader.

Expand City of Gahanna Hossein Naraghi

The City of Gahanna is excited to welcome Hossein Naraghi as its new Director of Engineering. With more than 30 years of experience in civil engineering and over 16 years in leadership and public service roles, Naraghi brings both expertise and a strong commitment to serving the City.

Naraghi’s career has taken him around the world, with engineering experience in North America, Australia, and Iran. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and both his master’s and Ph.D. in civil engineering, with a focus on transportation - traffic and safety, from Iowa State University.

He later spent more than eight years as a research scientist at Iowa State and five years with the Iowa Department of Transportation, where he most recently served as Director of Traffic and Safety.

“Life took me to different places for adventure,” Naraghi said. “Some of them weren't by choice, but they happened. They made me well prepared for the challenges in life as I went to different places.”

Naraghi was drawn to Gahanna because of the opportunity to make a meaningful and visible impact in the community. His passion for public service became clear during his time at the Iowa Department of Transportation.

“Serving the public is something that gives me a lot of great satisfaction,” he said.

The Department of Engineering is responsible for maintaining and improving the City’s infrastructure through coordinated programs and project delivery. This includes the annual Street and Sidewalk Programs and overseeing major utility work such as the ongoing Taylor Road waterline replacement.

Naraghi emphasized the importance of carefully prioritizing these efforts while relying on data and scientifically based information.

“First of all, we need to identify the deficiencies of our streets and sidewalks,” he explained. “We need to know where there is a need for sidewalks. We need to know the condition of our existing streets and sidewalks. I know that there is a lot of need out there, and we will have a solution for those needs.”

Naraghi also understands that construction projects can impact daily life, and he is committed to minimizing disruptions for residents as much as possible.

“My goal is to work very closely with contractors so that there is a minimal disruption for residents,” he said. “I always put myself in their shoes. We don’t want anything affecting residents’ lives, but sometimes there is a necessity to replace a waterline or replace underground utilities. I know some projects could bring discomfort to some residents, but unfortunately, the work needs to be done. But after completing those projects, they will make (residents’) lives better.”

Outside of work, Naraghi enjoys spending time with his family. He and his wife have two children. His son, 28, works for a pharmaceutical company in Dallas. His daughter, 19, is pursuing a business degree at the University of North Carolina.

Originally from Iran, Naraghi has lived in the U.S. since he was a young boy. He played soccer as a child and once played for the Iranian National Youth Soccer Team. He also played soccer for two years at San Jose State University before deciding to focus fully on his engineering studies.

Now that he’s in Gahanna, Naraghi is excited to explore the community. He looks forward to trying local restaurants, visiting parks, and getting out on the City’s trails. As someone who enjoys biking and hiking, he’s eager to experience everything Gahanna has to offer.

“I’m just delighted to be here,” he said. “I love to make a difference in people’s lives. By being in this position, I have the ability to serve the public and make their lives better. I hope I can bring that excitement to everyone here.”

Dan Pearlman is the Communications Manager for the City of Gahanna.