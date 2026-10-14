Local youth center provides welcoming space and programming for students to connect and grow

Step inside the modest white house on 254 Agler Road marked “Youth Center” on a Tuesday night, and you’ll find much more than a place for teens to hang out. Dozens of young people are busy making crafts, playing games, laughing with friends, and, most importantly, making connections in a warm and welcoming environment.

The two.fifty.four Teen Center opened in September 2018 with a simple goal: to provide high school students with an accessible, supportive space to gather and connect. Today, that mission has grown into a haven for more than 100 young people of all ages.

Built for Belonging

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As a space dedicated to youth programming and connection, the Teen Center is designed to give young people a place to interact and spend time with friends through physical activity, arts and crafts, and more.

“Kids have so many expectations placed on them,” said Founder Robert (Bob) Weishaar. “We wanted a place where the kids could just be themselves.”

Drawing on nearly 20 years of experience as a Youth Group Leader at Good Samaritan Reformed Church, Weishaar worked with other founding members of the Teen Center after recognizing the need for an inclusive space where everyone felt welcome.

“I wanted to make sure that we were creating a space where it was clear you could just come and be who you are, and you were totally okay to be who you are,” Weishaar said.

When the church closed around 2015, he and the other members formed the Gahanna Ages and Abilities Partnership (GAAP), a nonprofit focused on bridging relational gaps and supporting youth, as well as individuals with developmental disabilities.

As GAAP’s president, Weishaar said the Center initially focused on high school students but quickly recognized a greater need among middle schoolers for a place to gather.

“We’re designed to be a place where middle schoolers can hang out and they’re welcome, and we’ve got the adults to make sure they’re staying safe,” Weishaar said.

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Where Kids Connect

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With programming for elementary, middle, and high school students on select evenings, the Center is a hub of activity. Kids play games indoors and outdoors, make crafts, do homework, or simply spend time together.

The Center also hosts bi-weekly K-6 family sessions and sensory-friendly family sessions on Saturdays.

While the Center uses social media to help spread its message, Weishaar said word of mouth remains one of its biggest sources of growth.

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“A new kid will come in here and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, wow,’” Weishaar said. “And then they start bringing their friends and you get these groups that will grow very rapidly around the newcomer.”

Students come from all over Central Ohio, but the Center is especially valuable for those who are new to Gahanna and are looking to build connections.

“It’s a great place for students to meet people in more of an unstructured environment, so when school starts, they’re able to just fit right in,” Weishaar said.

Open to All

While some Central Ohio youth activities come with a price, the two.fifty.four Teen Center is free.

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“The ability to offer things without cost and opening them up to more people is an important part of what we’re doing,” Weishaar said.

The Center relies on donations to cover daily expenses, such as supplies and snacks, while also giving students a voice in what happens there.

Operations Director Nico Piergallini, a recent Capital University graduate whose fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, volunteers and raises money for the Center, said students have requested everything from slime making supplies and musical instruments to STEM materials and more.

“The kids know if they do have an interest, all they have to do is ask and we’ll get it for the space,” Piergallini said.

Meanwhile, community grants from the City of Gahanna have helped to fund larger improvements.

“The City’s been great,” Weishaar said, noting upgrades to areas such as the game room, basketball court, and fire pit. “Each of the last couple years, we’ve gotten a grant from the City that has allowed us to do something new.”

He added, “As soon as we put in the bigger basketball court with the grant, we had a group explode around just using the basketball court. That just goes to show when you invest in creating something in the community that the students wouldn’t be able to have at home, it definitely draws the students in.”

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Growing Connections

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In August, the two.fifty.four Teen Center held its first fundraiser, a golf tournament at Blacklick Woods Golf Course that drew support from across the community.

“We got a few new businesses in town to help sponsor that,” Weishaar said. “I think it lays a good foundation for growth in the future.”

As the Center grows, he and Piergallini hope more families and community members will discover what it has to offer.

“A lot of donations come from very unlikely places once people figure out who we are,” Piergallini said.

The Center is looking for more ways to connect with students’ families. Elementary-age family sessions have created opportunities to involve parents, and Weishaar hopes to establish a parental advisory board to help shape programming and support students as they become more independent.

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“We’re excited about, in the future, having those parents help us design what specific things we should be making sure we do to help their students,” Weishaar said.

Although the Teen Center offers programming most evenings, there is additional capacity, and Weishaar encourages other organizations to use the space.

“We really want it to be community-driven,” Weishaar said. “We want the community to come into the space and use the space to create the type of programming that everybody could benefit from.”

Amanda Stevens is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at astevens@cityscenemediagroup.com.