Where to find locally-grown fall foods

As fall falls upon us, so begins the search for ripe pumpkins, juicy apples and sweet potatoes to satisfy all baking and cooking needs.

From weekend farmers’ markets to hidden roadside stands, there’s no shortage of places to fill your basket with local, seasonal staples. Whether you're after crisp apples for pie, squash for soup or the perfect pumpkins for carving, here’s where to go – and what to look for – when shopping locally this fall.

Local sources for fresh food

Ohio’s farming environment is suitable for various fall foods, thanks to its rich soil, moderate climate and extended growing season. In the Tri-Village area, there’s a variety of farmers' markets offering fresh, locally-grown produce perfect for fall cooking and baking. Don’t forget to chat with the farmers, as they can offer tips on how to best store, prep or cook their produce.

Grandview Heights Farmers’ Market

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

The Little Grand Farmer’s Market

Fresh food for cozy bakes

Although there are well-known classics such as apple crisp and pumpkin pie, don’t look past unique recipes. Try a new taste with sweet potato cream cheese bars, maple-glazed acorn squash or spiced apple butter grilled cheese. Exploring lesser-known recipes is a great way to add fresh flavor to the seasonal table while using local, in-season produce.

Fresh, local food to look for:

Apples : Think apple crisp, apple pie and apple spice waffles.

: Think apple crisp, apple pie and apple spice waffles. Carrots : A fun twist on carrot cake, a carrot cake coffee cake with a sweet glaze is sure to treat those taste buds.

: A fun twist on carrot cake, a carrot cake coffee cake with a sweet glaze is sure to treat those taste buds. Pumpkin : Pumpkin pie and pumpkin rolls are classic fall staples. Try pumpkin whoopie pies with maple marshmallow cream filling if you’re looking for something different.

: Pumpkin pie and pumpkin rolls are classic fall staples. Try pumpkin whoopie pies with maple marshmallow cream filling if you’re looking for something different. Squash: While squash may not be as popular as some other fall foods, it can be used in cakes or baked with a simple maple glaze for a delicious treat.

Cooking it up

There is a wide variety of locally-grown fall food perfect for cooking or enjoying plain and a limitless number of recipes. If you’re feeling adventurous, experiment with new creations such as a beet and roasted garlic hummus or a pumpkin and sage quiche.

Beets : A nutrient-dense add-on to salads or grain bowls, beets are tolerant and can be planted both in spring and fall, making them a great option for farmers in Ohio.

: A nutrient-dense add-on to salads or grain bowls, beets are tolerant and can be planted both in spring and fall, making them a great option for farmers in Ohio. Cauliflower : Roast it in a savory garlic-parmesan sauce and get ready to wow dinner guests.

: Roast it in a savory garlic-parmesan sauce and get ready to wow dinner guests. Corn : High in fiber, corn is the perfect addition to any game day spread, whether it’s boiled, baked into cornbread or grilled with a dash of chili-lime butter.

: High in fiber, corn is the perfect addition to any game day spread, whether it’s boiled, baked into cornbread or grilled with a dash of chili-lime butter. Kale : From kale chips to nutritious salads, you can roast, cook or sauté this leafy green into a variety of comforting fall dishes.

: From kale chips to nutritious salads, you can roast, cook or sauté this leafy green into a variety of comforting fall dishes. Tomatoes: Add juicy cherry tomatoes to a salad or blend into a pasta sauce.

Elise Conrad is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.