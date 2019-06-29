Veterans Plaza seeks funds for improvements

× Expand Upper Arlington Community Foundation

A renovation of the Veterans Plaza in Upper Arlington has been in the works for more than two years. The contributors wish to enhance the already existing plaza at Mallway Park to honor a new generation of veterans. The project started as part of the centennial celebration but was pushed back when the committee realized it needed more time.

“In order to take the necessary time to do the Veterans Plaza project right, it was spun off from the centennial efforts to be completed under a separate timeline,” says former Council Member Erik Yassenoff, a member of the veterans memorial committee. “The veterans memorial has not received a significant upgrade since its creation.”

The Veterans Plaza was originally constructed in 1946, comprised of pillars of the WWII Honor Roll and a War Memorial Gateway. Since then, the plaza has gone through many iterations and additions, such as a Flame of Freedom in 1969 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the American Legion and the installation of plaques to honor veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

It hasn’t been an easy journey. The Flame of Freedom was extinguished in the 1970s because of the national energy crisis and fundraising efforts to reinstate it in the 1990s failed.

“Moving through the process has taken longer than expected, but that has allowed the committee to develop a higher quality proposal,” says Yassenoff.

After the original concept was released to area residents, the plans were changed to include the input of the community. The final concept, finished in February 2019, includes a gateway, the reinstatement of the Flame of Freedom, pillars with display panels, brickwork, greenspace and landscaping. The display panels will have contributions from Upper Arlington schools, so students can be involved in the process.

“The Upper Arlington Veterans Plaza is envisioned to be a place to reflect on those from the community who have served our country in the armed services,” says Yassenoff. “However, the plaza is not meant to glorify war, but to reflect on commitment and duty, highlighting war service, peacekeeping missions, disaster recovery efforts, and post-service achievements alike. The plaza is also envisioned to be an educational tool for the community’s youth.”

The total cost of the project sits at $456,000. This is more than halfway secured through fundraising.

“If the committee can secure $300,000 by November 2019, then phase one, which is everything but the two display panels, will be constructed over the summer in 2020,” says Yassenoff. “Phase two, which is the display panels, will be completed at a later date once all of the funds are secured.”

Donations can be made to the Upper Arlington Community Foundation through its website, www.uacommunityfoundation.com, or sending a check to Upper Arlington Community Foundation, Veterans Plaza Project, 3600 Tremont Rd., Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221.

Maria Lubanovic is a contributing writer.