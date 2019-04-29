Upper Arlington: Sandwich Stroll

× Expand Photos courtesy of Upper Arlington

Around 2009, Upper Arlington Parks & Recreation Supervisor Jane Sindel, the Upper Arlington Commission on Aging and the local Senior Center were trying to think of a unique event perfect for the senior community.

“We were looking for something to encourage people to be physically active that might not be the commonplace event,” Sindel says.

Then it clicked: The Sandwich Stroll.

Celebrating 10 years, the Sandwich Stroll is set for May 7 at the Sunny 95 Park from 10:30 a.m. to noon and welcomes all seniors in and beyond Upper Arlington.

It’s a novel concept. Participants are given an empty, reusable lunch bag and stroll through the park, collecting pieces of their lunch at different vendors. This year, vendors include Elder Life Solutions, The Forum at Knightsbridge, Syntero, the Upper Arlington Public Library and more. At the stops, games like ring-toss or hula hooping, or activities such as balance testing also await – showcasing the benefits of physical activity. After collecting all the food items, the walk leads to the Amelita Mirolo Barn where additional games, pond fishing, picnicking and live music by the Turbo Accordions will perform.

“It’s accessible to literally anybody because the park pathways are all paved, so whether you’re ambulatory or not you can take advantage of this activity,” Sindel says.

Sindel and Jennifer Monroe-Sega, the new executive director of the Commission on Aging who is helping plan the 2019 Stroll for her first time, says the Stroll works to break aging stigmas and eliminate ageism.

"It’s important that the community sees that aging is a positive thing, not a negative thing," Sindel says. "(The Stroll) is a demonstration of what 50-plus can look like; these are happy people walking around, laughing, having fun together.”

“My motto is aging is a privilege, not everyone gets to do it,” adds Monroe-Sega.

The event is also an opportunity to learn about what the Senior Center offers.

Sindel recounts a couple who discovered the Senior Center when they noticed the Stroll from their backyard. From then on, the duo enjoyed numerous activities provided at the Senior Center and the annual Stroll until their recent passing.

“I felt like their lives were richer for having made some new connections at the Senior Center,” Sindel says.

Apart from breaking stigma, creating a social atmosphere and providing delicious food, the Stroll is also a chance for local seniors to be active.

“They get to try some new or different activities, or get to revisit something they haven’t done since they were a kid,” Sindel says. “And it’s a reminder that fitness is fun.”

“And fitness is a lifelong activity,” Monroe-Sega says.

Monroe-Sega is excited to experience her first Stroll, while Sindel is still delighted to help organize and host a fun event after 10 years.

“I love how much people seem to appreciate the event,” Sindel says. “It’s truly just a happy day, everybody comes and has a good time and they're grateful that we have it. It’s just a fun day, we just have fun.”

Important Details

To help with estimating the appropriate amount of food needed, registration for the Stroll is required and ends May 2. Sign up by visiting or calling the Senior Center at 614-583-5320.

And to compensate for the lunch, it costs $5 to participate or is free with a SilverSneakers membership, a national health organization for seniors.

Don’t stress about parking, participants can also register for the shuttle service, which runs to and from the Senior Center and Sunny 95 Park at various times.

The Stroll is rain or shine, so make sure you’re prepared for any weather conditions. After all, this is Ohio.

