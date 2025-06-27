Upper Arlington student serves older adults in his community

Isaac Meats is an incoming senior at Upper Arlington High School who has been highly involved in multiple community organizations throughout his time there. For Meats, serving those in his local community is a passion, and he values the connections he builds along the way.

Meats first stumbled upon The Upper Arlington Commission on Aging (UACOA), a local organization that works to educate, provide assistance and empower older residents of Upper Arlington, through his high school’s service hour opportunity board.

Since fall 2022, he has been highly involved in the organization, and in October 2024, Meats became the UACOA’s student representative member of its board. In this role, Meats helps spread awareness about the organization, encourages fellow high school students to get involved and promotes the organization’s fundraisers.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting new people and talking with people and hearing their stories,” says Meats. “That’s been one of my favorite parts is just being able to meet these older citizens in my community and just talk with them and connect with them.”

Meats says he appreciates being on the board and values the opportunity to learn and participate in its meetings. Some of the services he completes through UACOA include yard work, mulching and bringing up Christmas decorations from basements.

“I just really appreciate how nice and welcoming everyone has been and it has been a great learning opportunity,” says Meats. “The aspect of making these connections with people who are of varying ages, I feel like it’s definitely set me up for success as I’m preparing to go into college and the work-life after that.”

Meats makes a lasting impression on everyone he assists, and his kindness and dedication are noticed. Many of those who he have worked with him through UACOA have plenty of good things to say.

“The first time I met him as he volunteered with UA Village (a UACOA initiative), he came over to bring up my Christmas trees and bins from the basement. I was so impressed with his cheerful personality,” says Gwen Burt. “He has fostered a relationship with me, inviting me to band concerts and his Eagle Scout ceremony.”

Burt is not the only person who is fond of Meats.

“It is unusual to have a young person so attuned to the seniors. His awareness of the details in my home, noticing that my husband was a veteran, and his desire to meet and shake (his) hand and say thank you will always stay with me,” says Debby Houser.

Meats serves his community outside of the UACOA as an Eagle Scout. Meats also plays French horn in his school band, and for his Eagle Scout Project, he cleaned out, redesigned and rebuilt the instrument storage cabinet in the school’s band room.

He is also a member of Interact, a Rotary-sponsored club, and volunteers through that club as well.

“I’d say one of my favorite (volunteer experiences) has been going to the Ronald McDonald house and making dinner,” says Meats.

Giving back is something he truly enjoys, and he gains just as much as he gives through meaningful connections and learning experiences.

“I feel like the biggest takeaway from all the different things I’ve been involved in is just how much there is to learn from our local communities by putting ourselves out there and meeting new people,” says Meats.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.