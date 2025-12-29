Upper Arlington senior Elizabeth Poling finds community in sports

After helping secure her first State Championship title in the fall of 2025, Elizabeth Poling had only one week of rest before beginning basketball season.

As a three-sport athlete, Poling is used to having a busy schedule, and her senior year at Upper Arlington High School has been no exception.

With her high school career ending, with only the spring semester left, Poling is excited for what is ahead.

Getting active

Her love for sports began at a young age, when she played in the Kiwanis Club Soccer League. Later, Poling joined a soccer club, where she made friends that she still has today.

Like soccer, Poling started basketball when she was young. Poling initially started track in middle school to spend time with friends after school, but it quickly became an integral part of her life.

“Now (I’m) still with those same best friends and it’s just so fun to watch us grow up together,” she says.

Going into high school, Poling was struggling with the idea of quitting one of her beloved sports. Instead, she decided to continue all three.

Balancing act

Poling’s free time is scarce, but she has no complaints with her busy schedule. The community she found through her sports keeps her motivated to keep going, she says.

Going into her freshman year as a high school soccer player, Poling was very quiet. Through the guidance of her coach, Alex Zavodny and the camaraderie of her teammates, Poling opened up to the girls on the team and found her voice.

Upperclassmen on the soccer team encouraged her to join the Bear Den, where she is now one of six leaders of the spirit section. The leadership team organizes a game of the week, where they get a large group of students to attend and cheer on the UA Golden Bears at home games.

As a tri-sport athlete, Poling has experienced the spirit of the Bear Den herself. In November, the girls’ state soccer championship game garnered not only the support of the student section but the entire Upper Arlington community.

“Upper Arlington is a place where everyone’s behind each other and there is no such thing as (being) alone,” she says.

Along with leading the cheer section and completing successful sports seasons, Poling is involved with community service through First Community Church. For the past two year over spring break, she has gone a service trip to Tijuana, Mexico, where she spent the week building houses for underprivileged families.

Poling’s own personal goals also inspire her to keep up the hard work.

“What really motivates me is just to continue to strive for the best in the classroom, on the field, on the track, on the court…and keep up my best work no matter what,” she says.

Paying off

Poling’s self-discipline and support from her tight-knit community have motivated her to grow both as an athlete and a person.

During her high school career, she was team captain for numerous teams, won two state championships in soccer and the 4x400-meter relay and became a three-time All-American in track. Even with these achievements, Poling still measures her success by her own personal growth.

Growing up in Upper Arlington gave Poling a strong foundation of support, friendship and teammates who shaped who she is today, Now a senior, she loves being able to greet familiar faces in the hallway, a sense of community that helped her earn the title of Homecoming Queen in fall of 2025.

“I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she says.

Poling recently committed to Miami University to continue her track and field career.

Miami isn’t just a school for Poling, but a family tradition. Her mother, aunt, uncle and grandfather all went to Miami, and now Poling will build on the legacy.

The sense of community she felt when visiting Miami reminded her of Upper Arlington. Inspired by the classes she took while in high school, Poling will study systems and industrial engineering.

Though she will miss her UA community and friend group, Poling looks to the future, thrilled about the possibilities.

“I’m really excited (to see) how much of a better person I can make myself and just better myself, especially in my athletic career,” she says.

Ali Hartzell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.