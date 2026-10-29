Upper Arlington High School students produce weekly news broadcast Kickin’ It Live

As freshmen, Upper Arlington High School students Mia Fraser and Ryan Potts watched their school’s live broadcast every week and knew that they wanted to be part of the cast one day.

They took all of the prerequisites – mass media, broadcast theory and broadcast production – to take advanced honors broadcasting as seniors and help produce Kickin’ It Live. Now, they’ve earned their place as main anchors and producers, making sure everything runs smoothly when they go live on Fridays.

Leading up to Live

Expand Upper Arlington High School Behind the scenes of Kickin' It Live

Amanda Fountain has taught communications courses at UAHS for 22 years, including advanced honors broadcasting. As a UAHS alum who was a part of Kickin’ It Live and went on to pursue journalism professionally, she is thrilled to teach the course and continue its impact.

Fountain teaches all of the prerequisites leading up to Kickin’ It Live, which she says gives her the privilege of watching her students develop from freshmen to seniors. Because the group of students works together for so long, she has the unique opportunity to create an environment where students feel comfortable growing together.

“It allows them to build safely. It allows them to fail along the way, too, but in a safe environment so they can learn through their experiences,” Fountain says.

Not only is the class a safe space to learn, but it’s also a place where students can build lasting friendships with their classmates.

“Our class definitely (provides) a sense of community for everyone. I feel like we all get along when we work together,” Fraser says. “It makes my day so much more fun when I come to this period and get to do something that I like doing.”

Skills in action

Expand Upper Arlington High School Ryan Potts (left) and Mia Fraser (right)

For each broadcast, students work on either side of the camera, swapping roles to build a well-rounded knowledge base of broadcast. Both sides provide their own set of challenges and learning experiences, as students learn social and professional skills in front of the camera, and behind the camera, students learn the technical organizational side of the show.

“It takes a lot of courage for these students every week to get up in front of their peers and go live, whether they’re in front of the camera or behind the camera, because they hear (about) it either way,” Fountain says.

Fraser and Potts agree, saying that speaking in front of their whole school has helped them build confidence. Even when it’s scary, they say it’s important to hear viewers’ feedback each week.

Along with courage, students learn to give and receive feedback during weekly broadcast reviews. Fountain says they also learn journalism ethics, technological troubleshooting, interviewing skills, how to think critically about the media and more.

The students also say they are learning time management skills, as Fraser and Potts are both student-athletes with jobs along with being members of the Kickin’ It Live staff. While much of their work is accomplished during class, they often edit and conduct interviews outside of class, as well as covering events outside of school hours.

“There’s a lot of pressure on Fridays to get everything done, but it’s definitely a great schedule,” Potts says. “It’s a fun grind.”

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Tuning into the community

Kickin’ It Live isn’t just about learning how to produce a broadcast – it’s also about connecting the whole Upper Arlington community. In segments such as sports or live on location, Potts says they get to interact with and interview fellow students. For example, they’ve broadcasted live homecoming proposals. In their community segment, they get to interact with representatives from the community and learn how to communicate with leaders, with some such reports including updates on construction.

Fountain says the students’ experiences during their time at Kickin’ It Live all come down to how they work together.

“I think it’s that team mentality,” Fountain says. “You want to see everybody succeed. They want to pull everybody up together as they’re putting the production forward.”

Tune into Kickin’ It Live every Friday on its YouTube channel.

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Ellie Keehn is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.