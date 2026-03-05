Upper Arlington High School senior plays in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Leo Summers, an Upper Arlington High School senior, marched amidst a conglomerate of 235 musicians and auxiliaries, all headed toward Herald Square in the heart of New York.

Accompanied by the trusted tune of his clarinet, he proved steadfast in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade of 2025, relishing each moment and enjoying the payoff of his hard work.

His first love

Starting in fourth grade, Summers began fostering his musical talent, driven by a deep love and admiration for music. During an after‑school program, Summers found himself learning how to play his first instrument – the ukulele – the first of many stringed instruments he would learn to play.

He soon picked up the guitar, and later the violin. Now, after nearly a decade of music lessons, Summers hones his craft in all these instruments.

In high school, Summers wanted to join the marching band – motivated by his long‑standing fascination with music and the natural flair of showmanship – and needed to select a new instrument. Leo met with his band director, and together they decided that a treble clef instrument would be the best fit.

“I needed an instrument that was practical and I could pick up quickly,” Summers says.

Since Leo could already read treble clef music from playing the violin and had a friend in that section of the band, it meant one less new thing to learn. And, as luck would have it, there was already a clarinet at home – making the choice both pragmatic and meaningful as he became the third generation in the family to play that very same marching band clarinet.

Stepping into tradition

Each year on Thanksgiving morning, millions of Americans tune in to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. For the Summers family, nestled in the warm comfort of their home, watching the parade’s festive grandeur on TV isn’t just a national spectacle – it’s a cherished part of their own Thanksgiving tradition, and something Summers himself wanted to be involved in.

His junior year, he applied for the Macy’s parade for the first time. Though he did not get accepted, he decided to try again. As a senior, it was his final chance to experience something of this scale before going to college.

He threw himself into preparation several months in advance, practicing after school, out on the football field and during lessons with his private clarinet instructor.

“This time, there was a lot more at stake,” Summers says.

With the support of his parents and additional help from his band instructor, Summers had found himself in the same place as the year before: waiting to hear back.

A sense of uncertainty lingered for six long weeks until he checked his email and found the message he’d been hoping for.

The news of his acceptance came both unexpectedly and with a hint of hesitation, but quickly gave way to a rush of excitement. He immediately called his parents to share the news, riding the wave of happiness together.

His acceptance into the parade was “a huge confidence booster,” he shares, as the opportunity not only reaffirmed his commitment to music, but also inspired him as he began applying to colleges, strengthening his resolve to continue performing – both in music and marching band – preceding his high school years.

Practice, peers, parade

On the big day, Summers waited for his cue at the red ready line with a lingering nervousness. He pushed the feeling aside, concentrating on what he needed to do.

“I was hyper‑focused on doing everything right,” Summers says.

The moment settled in slowly: Summers was no longer a viewer on the couch, but a participant, walking beside giant character balloons, ornate floats and thousands of performers — living from the side of the TV he’d only ever dreamed about. The confirmation symbolized Summers’ hard work and would present itself as a great performance.

“Seeing him come down the street and play was amazing,” his mother, Marcia Summers, says. “I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I saw him.”

For Summers, two moments stood out most. First, he spotted a girl from Upper Arlington, he recognized in the spectator crowd, a small reassurance in the swath of faces to see someone he knew. And finally, the marching out of Herald Square marked the end of their set, the parade and his entire experience. Everything had paid off and everything had finally come to completion.

At the end of the intense, time‑consuming preparation and the event itself, Summers had made new friends and gained a tenacity he now carries into his future aspirations and goals.

Rose Whaley is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.