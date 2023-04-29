Upper Arlington Farmers Market moves to new location for upcoming season

For the past 13 years, the Upper Arlington Farmers Market has been providing fresh produce, treats and unique foods to the surrounding community. And that will remain the same when the 2023 season kicks off May 17 – though one facet of the market will be different.

This year, the market is moving across the street to the Littleton’s Market parking lot at Tremont Center. The move comes with the goal of limiting congestion and backups for visitors, says Marcie Todd, executive director of Common Greens, the organization that runs the market.

“We have developed a partnership with Littleton’s Market. They are opening in the fall this year, but we are going to be using their parking lot space,” Todd says. “They’re very much based in local food and so it’s really a good partnership with the farmers market.”

Todd says they hope, for vendors who are interested, that the store will be able to stock farmers market vendors’ products and to bring them more exposure and business.

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

“There will be some like good cross-pollination there,” Todd says. “So that you know you can always find the vendor that you love (during) the times that you can’t necessarily make it to the farmers market.”

With over 60 applicants for 30 vendor spots, Todd says this year’s vendors will offer a wide variety of everything from fresh produce and bread to more unique items such as frozen dinners and sustainable kitchen products like reusable paper towels.

If you are looking for a light and fresh spring recipe, Todd recommends pan-frying fresh vegetables to serve over buttered grits with fresh herbs.

Peas and asparagus over grits

16 stalks of asparagus (green, white or a mix)

1 cup spring peas

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Vegetable oil

1 tsp. zest and 2 tsp. fresh juice, from 1 lemon

Dill (to taste)

Mint (to taste)

Creamy, buttery grits

2 cups whole milk

2 cups water

1 cup coarse ground grits

4 tbsp. unsalted butter (adjusted to personal taste)

Method

Blanch asparagus and spring peas until slightly undercooked, finish cooking in a skillet with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Bring milk and water to a boil, add grits and cook for at least 25 minutes. Stir with a whisk every two to three minutes. Remove grits from heat and add the parmesan cheese and any additional butter or seasonings desired.

Top grits with cooked vegetables and fresh lemon zest or juice. Garnish with dill and mint.

Recipe from Marcie Todd and SeriousEats.com

Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.