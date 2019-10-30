Upper Arlington: Annual Turkey Trot is more than a waddle

Thanksgiving traditions often vary from family to family. However, in Upper Arlington, there is one quintessential Thanksgiving tradition the entire community bands together for the Columbus Turkey Trot.

Sponsored by Chase Bank, the Turkey Trot is recognized by Runner’s World as one of the nation’s top hometown favorite. But this race is about more than the medal and pie one receives at the finish line – it's about helping those in need.

The Columbus Turkey Trot supports Easterseals, an organization dedicated to changing the way the world defines and views disabilities.

Every year millions of young children enter school with unidentified disabilities that put them behind their peers. When children get the right help before age 5, it helps them remain on track with their peers, and positions them to better achieve their personal goals in the future.

The Columbus Turkey Trot helps make Easterseals' mission a reality by supporting its Early Intervention program, which provides support to help children, regardless of their needs or abilities, to reach their full potential.

Every year, the Turkey Trot invites children with special needs to design the race T-shirt. Children are asked to draw their best turkeys and a winner is selected prior to the race.

Anyone can participate to help the cause, whether you want to set a new personal best by running in the five-mile race or walk the two-mile option with your dog.

With more than 7,000 participants, the race continues to grow.

This year marks the 36th Turkey Trot.

“It’s noncompetitive, though we do have some competitive runners,” Jeff Sheard, race director for the Turkey Trot, says. “Really, it’s an opportunity for families to get together for the holiday and get out of the house before putting on the calories in the afternoon.”

Additionally, event participants will receive a long-sleeved race shirt, goody bag, chip timing, medal and a pumpkin pie to take home for your family’s Thanksgiving meal (or for yourself to eat on the ride home).

