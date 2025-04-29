UA Special Olympics Coordinator cultivates community through competition

When Mike Borders took a position in the Maintenance Department at Upper Arlington Schools, he had no idea of the impact it would have on his future.

Borders currently serves as the coordinator for the Upper Arlington Special Olympics (UASO) and has dedicated more than 30 years to the organization. And it all started during his day shifts as a custodian.

Borders’ beginnings

Borders was raised south of Upper Arlington, near Hamilton Meadows. Sports were an integral part of his childhood, and he played a range of them.

Although he worked with the schools for nearly four decades, when Borders first moved to Upper Arlington in his early twenties, he worked for the Book of the Month Club, only getting paid every six months. His father convinced him to apply for a job at the school, and once he was hired, he never left.

While his career in competitive sports ended before high school, his love for them remained strong, and when Borders took the job at UA Schools, he started playing more basketball – renting gyms and gathering friends for pickup games.

However, his love for the game has come with challenges. At just 25 years old, Border underwent his first knee replacement.

“I tore my knees up in the early 80s,” he says.

During his time at UA Schools, Borders got to know many students and teachers. Each day, as he locked and unlocked doors, he crossed paths with the adaptive PE teacher, Dr. Pat Owns, who was the UASO coordinator at the time. From there, he built a friendship with both her and the students with disabilities.

The coordinator later approached Borders about starting a basketball program, and in 1991, he began coaching UASO’s first basketball team.

× Expand Megan Brokamp Camera-shy Borders (farback-left) and Engel (back-right) with UASO athletes.

Leading the team

When Borders started coaching the basketball team, it only had six players, and the UASO team had roughly 35 athletes total. Now, there are multiple basketball teams with full rosters, and the organization itself draws in around 70 athletes each year.

Expand Courtesy of Mike Borders

After a couple of years on the court, Borders added track coaching to his resume. Then soccer. Then softball. If an athlete wanted to play it, Borders would coach it.

“We did basketball, and I had such a good time that I never left,” Borders says. “Then eventually, I started coaching all the sports.”

Many times, his athletes would play multiple sports seasons, allowing Borders to mentor them throughout the year.

“It’s a lot of the same athletes, so you get very close to them,” Borders says. “You’re more of a friend than anything else.”

In his time coaching, Borders learned how to turn disappointed athletes into motivated ones. He recalls a time last year when he faced a team of distraught basketball players after a loss in the first round of a tournament. Although they were upset, Borders knew they could still claim third place if they turned their attitude around.

“There were a lot of upset boys that day, but we just told them to get ready for tomorrow and to play the next game,” Borders says. “And they won.”

Borders is now retired from coaching and acts as coordinator of UASO – overseeing volunteers, athletes and the efforts of the UASO as a whole. He now finds himself organizing rather than running through drills, a job that is a bit easier on his body.

One big family

Special Olympics Teams around the state, such as Franklin County or Cuyahoga County, far outnumber the size of UASO, but this small team is mighty. The program runs year-round, and all athletes play for free. This is made possible through fundraisers such as the SIP of UA Wine & Beer Tasting and the hard work of volunteers who devote countless hours each week to the team.

“I have phenomenal coaches, and I tell them all the time that they make my job easy,” Border says.

In his many years with the team, Borders has watched his athletes achieve greatness. From leading his basketball team to a state championship win to watching kids compete for Team Ohio in the Special Olympics USA Games, Borders is proud of UASO’s accomplishments.

The program connects athletes of all ages, from elementary schoolers to older adults. The potential that Borders sees in athletes who enter the program each year keeps him motivated to return season after season.

“Each year, we get a new group of young kids,” Borders says. “You meet these young kids, and you just want to be around and teach them.”

Although track currently draws in the largest crowds, interest levels in particular sports vary by year. The athletes’ preferences directly determine which sports are offered, and Borders predicts that pickleball may be added next.

“If they add pickleball, I’m going to lose half my track team,” Borders jokes.

Borders has spent many years mentoring athletes but has also learned important lessons himself during his time as a coach.

“When I played, it was all about winning,” Borders says. “Not anymore… It’s playing, it’s being social with your friends. Just enjoying sports.”

Bonds across generations

Karin Engel is a teacher at Hastings Middle School and has been coaching the swim team for 10 years. She values how the UASO supports its players through school and into adulthood.

Expand Courtesy of Mike Borders Coach Engel (center) stands with daughter, Madison (behind-left) and UASO athletes.

"Being an adult with disabilities can be very isolating," Engel says. "Upper Arlington Special Olympics does a really good job of not only making sure there's every sport available, but also hosting different social functions, dances and things to make sure that they feel like they're part of the community, because they are."

Engel's daughter Madison, who is currently in school at Upper Arlington High School, followed in her mother's footsteps and became a volunteer for the swim team two years ago.

"I was so glad that my daughter wanted to start volunteering," Engel says. "She's not a swimmer, but it doesn't matter. The athletes really listen to her."

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.