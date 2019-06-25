UA's Fourth of July celebration reflects dedication

× Expand Anne Stair

The Upper Arlington Independence Day celebration brings the community together every year with elaborate neighborhood floats, marching bands, antique cars and a finale of fireworks. Many generations of Upper Arlington community members share fond memories of the long-standing celebration, which dates back to 1923.

“The people are truly the heart and soul of Upper Arlington,” says Anne Stair, general chairperson of the celebration and member of the Upper Arlington Civic Association. “Their dedication to community events like the July 4th celebration each year sets this community apart.”

The 2019 choice for grand marshal of the parade is Upper Arlington Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Paul Imhoff. Imhoff began his role as superintendent in July 2013, bringing with him 19 years of administrative experience in public education. He leads with an understanding of his students and staff because of the seven years he spent teaching high school English and junior high Language Arts and Reading. He received the honor of 2018 Ohio Superintendent of the Year and was the leader in reforming the district’s strategic plan, merging the best elements of both private and public-sector models. In addition to his accomplishments as a teacher and administrator, he is one of the founders of The Stand Project, a community program fighting to end substance abuse.

“My family and I became part of the Upper Arlington family in 2013, and we quickly learned what has drawn people to this special place for so many years,” Imhoff says. “It’s more than the tree-lined streets and beautiful parks – it’s a deep sense of community pride and cooperation.”

Events of the Day

Wake Up Calls at 6:30 a.m.

The celebrating starts bright and early on the Fourth of July, as Upper Arlington Civic Association (UACA) volunteers march through the streets announcing that festivities will soon begin. They even give personal shout-outs to Upper Arlington residents for $10 each.

Parade at 9 a.m.

The parade route starts at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and Zollinger Road. It runs south, crossing Lane Avenue and ending at the intersection of Northwest Boulevard and North Star Road. This year’s theme is The Best is Yet to Come, celebrating the renovations coming to Upper Arlington’s schools and the exciting upcoming changes in the local businesses and the community. Floats are the heart of the parade, built by the teamwork of neighborhoods, schools, alumni groups and other local organizations. UACA donates funds to support float builders and provides a float builder’s information session to help them feel confident about their creations. Float builders can choose to enter the UACA’s float judging contest for a chance to win in 13 categories.

“It is truly unbelievable to see some of the process it takes people to construct creative unmatched floats in their free time while bringing their neighbors together,” Stair says.

Party in the Park at 5:30 p.m.

Let the fun continue into the evening with Party in the Park. Reserve a table for 10 to get prime seating in front of the Entertainment Stage and the fireworks later that night. One parking pass is included, and seating is available from 5:30 p.m. until immediately after the fireworks. Tables are first-come, first-served beginning on June 1st. They cost $125 for UACA members and $150 for non-UACA members. Enjoy a variety of entertainment before the fireworks begin, including music from The Conspiracy Band and food for purchase from City BBQ (pre-order only), Giuseppe’s, Schmidt’s, Graeter’s, and Kona Ice. Guests can also bring their own picnics.

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Whether you’re at a Party in the Park table, sitting in the lawn chairs you brought from home or snuggled up in a blanket on the grass, the Upper Arlington fireworks are sure to dazzle you!

Mollie Shaw is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.