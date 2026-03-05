UA Cultural Arts division brings art to the community

The City of Upper Arlington has long demonstrated its dedication to promoting and implementing the arts as vessels for connection and community-building. The Cultural Arts division, which has been active for nearly 50 years, recently developed an Arts and Culture Master Plan to better support the community’s needs and desires for fellowship through increased availability and access to the arts and creative activities.

The Cultural Arts division has sought to have pieces of art available throughout public spaces, including parks, libraries and community facilities, for communal enjoyment and engagement. The collection of art in community spaces consists of more than 20 pieces, but the City of Upper Arlington is eager to grow and consciously curate the artistic assemblage.

Weaving between the branches

The latest temporary installation to the public art collection is a piece called Weaving Between the Branches by Upper Arlington resident and artist Marcia Armstrong.

Its original installation took lodging in Northwest Kiwanis Park and consisted of nine hand-crafted nests as well as a large willow tunnel, which was constructed with the help of community volunteers and City staff. Armstrong, the artist behind the display, is said to have drawn inspiration from the nesting practices of the white-browed sparrow weaver species.

Jodi Hatfield, the City of Upper Arlington’s Arts Manager, explains the artistic connection.

“(The species) builds nests in tightly knit social groups… but over time, each of their individual nests change,” Hatfield says. “(The sculptured nests) look similar, but they’re (each) very unique and different. So, (Armstrong) is kind of speaking to (the question) as humans: how do we live?”

By pulling people into a restored naturalized space, the installation serves as an invitation to embrace everyday encounters with curiosity and consider the significance of community.

Hatfield says that the previous location for the installation was carefully chosen so that Upper Arlington residents would have an opportunity to feel like a kid again and experience nature in a new way. The original display simultaneously encouraged exploration of the surrounding environment and offered a starting point for dialogue and discovery among community members.

Unfortunately, about a week after the installation debuted, City staff encountered a roadblock. The City recognized signs of damage endured by the sculptured nests, so to ensure the preservation and protection of the art pieces, they decided to have the installation relocated to the newly constructed Bob Crane Community Center. The nests have now found a lovely home upon a balcony by the senior-citizen lounge – thus, bringing pieces inspired by nature to those who may otherwise face difficulties when interacting with wildlife and natural spaces.

Though this change may not have been a part of the plan, the City’s ability to adapt and provide respite during such adversity largely reflects the character of Upper Arlington and illuminates the purpose of the public art initiative. Hatfield says the presence of art creates a welcoming and inviting space to provide a sense of belonging.

“If there is art to engage with… I hope that it will initiate conversations between people,” Hatfield says.

Art accessibility

Alongside similar lines, increasing availability of and access to the arts supports the Upper

Arlington community by highlighting local and foreign artists. Art-informed initiatives such as galleries, installations, events and educational programs provide opportunities for art to facilitate personal interactions and connections between art pieces, artists and curious members of the community.

Not only do feelings of connection and community spring from such art spaces, but the arts also serve as training apparatuses for knowledge acquisition and generation. For example, in tandem with the installation of Weaving Between the Branches, the City invited Armstrong to lead a workshop in which youth participants learned about her creative process and put into practice this newfound knowledge to create their own clay tiles from natural materials.

By bringing the arts and education into conversation, Hatfield expresses her hope that community members will feel empowered to learn and experience art so they become better equipped to appreciate art and even create their own.

The City of Upper Arlington's Cultural Arts division continues to make strides towards implementing the proposals in its Arts and Culture Master Plan. While working to bring this latest installation to fruition, the City has come closer to perfecting its selection process and maintenance procedures for public displays so that future pieces can support and sustain safe spaces within the community for many years to come.

Katarina Guy is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.