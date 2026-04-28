U.S. Senior Open returns to Scioto Country Club

Nearly a century after Bobby Jones took the trophy at the 1926 U.S. Open, Scioto Country Club is once again preparing the course for major golf. June 2-5, the U.S. Senior Open returns to Upper Arlington, bringing a field of legends back to one of golf’s most historic courses.

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Breaking it down

Conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), the U.S. Senior Open is a major championship on the PGA Tour consisting of a 72-hole stroke-play tournament, open to professionals and amateurs 50 years and older with a handicap of 2.4 or less.

The tournament starts with a 156-player field, before cutting to the top 60 after two rounds. Rather than a regular tour stop, it is a standalone tournament and is one of five senior major championships.

The Senior Open draws in major championships and well-known PGA Tour players. Notable winners include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Bernhard Langer. Ireland’s Pádraig Harrington returns as the defending champion, and the 2026 field is expected to feature a mix of major winners and fan favorites such as Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Miguel Ángel Jiménez.

Rooted in history

The course is also notable for its ties to Nicklaus, who learned to play at Scioto around the age of 10. There, he was coached by Jack Grout, a mentorship which shaped Nicklaus’ legendary gameplay.

“The number of majors (Nicklaus) has won, what he and his family have done for the game of golf in general, has been unmatched in many ways,” Senior Director at United States Golf Association Hank Thompson says. “His relationship with us is important, and knowing that he did learn the game of golf right there at Scioto, it means a lot.”

Scioto is also celebrating a historic win. This year marks 100 years since Scioto hosted the 1926 U.S. Open. The course was only 10 years old at the time when amateur Jones took the trophy. Tournament directors plan to recognize the anniversary during tournament week festivities.

Following its first U.S. Open, Scioto went on to host the 1931 Ryder Cup, the 1950 PGA Championship, the 1968 U.S. Amateur as well as the 1986 and 2016 U.S. Senior Open, cementing it as a course built to challenge the game’s best.

Why Scioto?

As one of a select group of courses to have hosted five different PGA/USGA tournaments, Scioto has built a reputation for championship-level play.

Designed by legendary architect Donald Ross, Scioto is a strategic course which rewards smart golf. From subtly contoured greens to varied hole design, the course demands precision. In 2021, the course was restored by Andrew Green, whose goal was to restore the original design of the course while keeping it at championship-level status.

“The renovations (focused on) getting back to the ground game, playability and accessibility,” says Bob Becker, a superintendent at Scioto since 1999.

To be selected to host, the club must first reach out to the USGA. Then, officials inspect the course to determine its strength and level of demand toward players. Thompson explains that Scioto’s history with the Senior Open and additional USGA championship events played strong roles in the decision to award it the 2026 tournament. However, the culture of sports in Columbus also created a draw.

“Columbus is such a big sports market, whether you’re talking about Ohio State, the Blue Jackets, the Crew, the Memorial Tournament,” Thompson says. “Being that the market is so big and so sports conscious and interested, that was part of it too for us.”

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Preparing for play

To prepare for the tournament, Scioto made a series of small improvements, such as making the rough more difficult and resurfacing bridges. They also created three entrances to accommodate fans.

The USGA starts its own preparation at Scioto at the beginning of May, bringing in vendors and team members to start the transformation.

After the tournament, vendors will remain in town through the end of July working on teardown, amounting to a 75- to 90-day period where the USGA team lives and works in Upper Arlington.

Along with visitors coming in for the tournament, the presence of these officials shopping at grocery stores, visiting restaurants and staying in Upper Arlington creates a positive economic impact in the community.

What to expect

During tournament week, spectators can choose their own viewing experience. Those looking to experience the action firsthand can follow groups from hole to hole or settle into grandstand seating at key vantage points, while a central fan area provides food, merchandise and live coverage throughout the day.

Complimentary off-site parking and shuttle service will be available for spectators, making it easy to access the championship grounds.

This year, the tournament happens to fall on another popular celebration: the Fourth of July. The USGA is working with the City of Upper Arlington and its police department to ensure parade day festivities flow smoothly in conjunction with the tournament.

To celebrate the holiday along with America 250, the USGA plans to have special programming for fans to enjoy. Another opportunity for engagement is the Youth Post Design Contest, which invites fans ages 17 and younger to enter drawings to be displayed onsite at the tournament.

Beyond contests and festivities, the real allure of the tournament comes with the intimate access fans have to the action, an experience that is unique to the game of golf.

“We basically have a 1/4-inch nylon rope that separates fans from players,” Thompson says. “We think it’s pretty cool to be able to do that and to be pretty close to the players and part of the action.”

Megan Brokamp is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mbrokamp@cityscenemediagroup.com.