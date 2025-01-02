U.A. resident and surgeon cultivates innovative techniques and interpersonal relationships

If you think plastic surgery only entails aesthetic procedures, think again.

Roman Skoracki, medical director at Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center, division chief for oncologic plastic surgery at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC), and Upper Arlington resident, once fell victim to this misconception. But, an impromptu decision led to a change in perspective that would alter the trajectory of his medical career and his life path.

Guten tag, doktor Skoracki!

Skoracki spent the bulk of his childhood in Germany.

A tinkerer for as long as he can remember, he was using high-tech hardware and power tools by the time he was 7 years old, creating and inventing alongside his father.

His family moved to the city of Calgary, in Alberta, Canada, when he was a sophomore in high school. After graduation, he attended the University of Calgary, where he studied chemistry, math and German as an undergraduate, and subsequentially, attended medical school at the university’s Cumming School of Medicine.

Skoracki first discovered his love for plastic surgery while at Cumming, after signing up for a rotation in the plastic surgery department on a whim.

“Never being satisfied with the status quo defines the field of plastic surgery,” he says. “From the first day I was lucky enough to be introduced to plastic surgery, I felt like I had found my calling.”

This led him to his next career move: taking on a plastic surgery residency position at the University of Manitoba’s Max Rady College of Medicine, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He continued working with his hands using powerful tools – not in his father’s workshop, but in the operating room.

German-Canadian-American

Skoracki’s U.S. debut began with a 2,000-mile move from Calgary to Houston, where he completed a year-long fellowship at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, an award-winning institution frequently named the best cancer center in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

While there, he met his wife, Laura, a physician assistant at the hospital. The two started dating but found it difficult to stay connected when Skoracki returned to the Max Rady College of Medicine in Winnipeg to work as an assistant professor.

However, he only stayed a year before moving back to Houston.

“We were doing kind of a long-distance relationship and decided that that was not obtainable, we wanted to get married,” he says.

Skoracki stayed in Houston, working at MD Anderson for more than 10 years, improving the lives of cancer patients through his expertise in reconstructive plastic surgery and microsurgery.

“Microsurgery allows complete creativity… A keen understanding of anatomy, physiology and mechanics is essential, and combines many of the things I love,” he says.

Additionally, he helped to develop a new treatment for lymphedema, a condition that frequently plagues cancer patients, causing swelling, typically in the limbs, due to lymphatic fluid buildup. The unique approach was developed after Skoracki and his mentor, David Chang, noticed treatment advancements in Japan, Taiwan and France.

This, along with his expertise in reconstructive microsurgery, led to his recruitment by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) – The James, in 2014.

“After visiting and learning from our colleagues, we adopted some of their techniques…” he says. “Since then we have also contributed to the field by introducing some of our own advances. The James has been incredibly supportive of this discovery and has encouraged the development of a lymphedema program that was one of the first in the world to be recognized as a Center of Excellence.”

Leading with empathy

These days, Skoracki focuses on microsurgery, reconstructive surgery and lymphedema treatment. He is instrumental in the successes of The James’ Lymphedema Center of Excellence and serves as a leader in his field.

Even more than the medical aspects of his position, Skoracki finds fulfillment in the relationships he builds with his patients and their families.

This emphasis on human connection and holistic care is something Skoracki sees happening throughout the cancer center. It is one of the things he loves the most about working there, another reason being the ability to work alongside other dedicated physicians and surgeons.

“We meet on a weekly basis and we talk about every patient that comes into our program, and it’s not just the hard facts that get discussed, but there’s a lot of emotional needs and observations made through regular exchanges,” he says. “We all learn from each other and are able to accelerate discovery. This high-level think tank can be intimidating at times, but is always exciting and inspiring.”

Many of Skoracki’s patients say they benefit from his genuine care and the time he takes to make them comfortable during their battles with cancer. A simple web search of his name pulls up plenty of five-star reviews from patients with comments expressing their appreciation for his listening skills and the effort he makes to explain all their options.

“It is not uncommon to follow a patient for many years,” Skoracki says. “That also means we get to know their families, watch children grow up and learn about the ups and downs in our patients’ lives…When patients graduate from our care it is a very bittersweet moment.”

Life in Upper Arlington

He and Laura, along with their two sons, Alexander, 17, and Lukas, 19, moved to Upper Arlington in 2014 so they could begin their new positions in Columbus. Skoracki says he fell in love with U.A. right away, experiencing all four seasons joyfully and admiring the city’s safety and community connections.

Both Lukas and Alexander are Eagle Scouts, and the family loves to partake in outdoor activities together as well as attend services and events at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

With much of Skoracki’s extended family living in Germany, he, his wife and sons are very close to one another, with Laura as his best friend and most trusted advisor.

“My wife, who makes me look like a slouch with the many hats she wears, definitely makes me want to be a better person every day,” he says. “We usually take our dog, Mister, for a walk in the evenings to debrief and unplug. Most evenings my wife will give me a new perspective on issues I grapple with and it is always a more inclusive and thoughtful view than the one I held.”

During the holidays, the family often visits family in Germany, and Laura incorporates aspects of German culture into their at-home celebrations.

“I think Laura knows more about German traditions than I do and I am always amazed when on Dec. 1 our advent calendar seems to appear out of nowhere with little treats for the next 24 days,” Skoracki says.

While Skoracki receives recruitment offers from other top-rated cancer centers all over the world, his love for Upper Arlington, and the Civic Club’s Independence Day celebration, has kept the family here.

“The fact that so many families have three generations represented within one neighborhood gives it a distinctive flavor,” he says. “Our wonderful neighbors have watched and supported the growth of our kids and there is a genuine interest shared by everyone to make the community better. This is not easy to find in most large cities.”

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.