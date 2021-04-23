Calendar | Tri-Village | May/June 2021

As pandemic restrictions are easing, be sure to check websites for updated information.
May 1
Virtual Tea Time with Teresa Rex
10:30 a.m.-noon
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 3
Sidewalk Doodles
All day
Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. 1st Ave.
May 4
Adult Trivia Tuesday
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 6
Grandview Heights High School Vocal Music Spring Cabaret
7 p.m.
GHHS Auditorium, 1587 W. 3rd Ave.
May 11
GHHS Spring Choral Concert
GHHS Gymnasium, 1281 Fairview Ave.
7 p.m.
May 13
New Workplace with Kris Foley
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Online event
www.business.chamberpartnership.org
May 15
Spring Fling
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
May 15
Junior Tennis Open House
2-4 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd.
May 18
Opera for Beginners: Mother’s Day Edition
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 19-Sept. 29
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.
Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd.
May 19
Researching Your Home’s History
7-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library, online event
May 23
Wall of Honor Ceremony
3-5 p.m.
Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd.
May 26
Final Grandview Library Writers Group
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Online event
May 27
Virtual Trivia Night
7-8 p.m.
Online event
May 28
All day
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Come face-to-face with sea lions at Adventure Cove, plus journey back in time for a thrill 65 million years in the making at Dinosaur Island. Safe, family fun all summer long at the Columbus Zoo!
May 28
Tennis Doubles Social Nights
6-9 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd.
May 29
Pools Open
10 a.m.
UA City Pools and Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
May 30
UAHS Commencement
9:30 a.m.
The Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
May 30
GHHS Commencement
Time TBD
Bobcat Stadium, 1587 W. 3rd Ave.
May 31
UACA Memorial Day Run
7:30 a.m.
Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd.
May 31-June 12
Tour de Grandview
The annual bike tour of Grandview is going virtual this year to promote health safety and social distancing.
For 12 days beginning May 31, Grandview Parks and Rec is putting on a virtual Tour de Grandview for residents to walk, bike, run, hike, swim or scooter as many miles as they can go. Participants may track their miles using any variety of fitness apps or tracking devices and record their progress using an evidence journal distributed by the parks and recreation department.
The virtual tour will wrap up on June 12 with a community bike ride to celebrate Community FITness Day. Like last year, this community bike ride will invite bike patrol officers, firefighters and EMS, parks and rec staff, and more to join community members in their ride around the city.
After the community bike ride, virtual Tour de Grandview participants may turn in their evidence journals and pick up their prizes!
June 3
COSI Reopens
All day
COSI, 33 W. Broad St., Columbus
June 3
Music in the Parks
7-8:30 p.m.
National Church Residence, 2335 North Bank Dr.
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
June 11
Movies in the Parks
7:30 p.m.
Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd.
June 12
Member/Guest Tennis Nights
5-8 p.m.
Northam Tennis Courts
2070 Northam Rd.
June is Pride Month, and Upper Arlington’s own Rainbow UA is celebrating locally.
Its mission is to create community, provide support and share resources for LGBTQ+ families and individuals in UA. The group was founded by three working moms in UA with different lived experiences to push for positive change in the community and schools. Rainbow UA has more than 300 members and is continuing to grow.
If you are interested in joining, check them out on Facebook @RainbowUA or contact them at rainbow.upperarlington@gmail.com.
Through May 13
AIDS Walk for Equitas Health
All day
Virtual
June 6
Family Bike Parade and Picnic
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.
June 9
LGBTQIA Book Fair
5:30 p.m.
Cover to Cover, 2116 Arlington Ave.
www.covertocoverchildrensbooks.com
June 25
LGBTQIA Suburban Pride Happy Hour
5-8:30 p.m.
Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N. High St.
