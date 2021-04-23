Calendar | Tri-Village | May/June 2021

As pandemic restrictions are easing, be sure to check websites for updated information.

May 1

Virtual Tea Time with Teresa Rex

10:30 a.m.-noon

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 3

Sidewalk Doodles

All day

Grandview Heights Public Library, 1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

May 4

Adult Trivia Tuesday

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 6

Grandview Heights High School Vocal Music Spring Cabaret

7 p.m.

GHHS Auditorium, 1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

May 11

GHHS Spring Choral Concert

GHHS Gymnasium, 1281 Fairview Ave.

7 p.m.

www.ghschools.org

May 13

New Workplace with Kris Foley

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Online event

www.business.chamberpartnership.org

May 15

Spring Fling

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunny 95 Park, 4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 15

Junior Tennis Open House

2-4 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 18

Opera for Beginners: Mother’s Day Edition

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 19-Sept. 29

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

Wednesdays 4-7 p.m.

Tremont Pool Parking Lot, 2850 Tremont Rd.

www.getfreshmarkets.org

May 19

Researching Your Home’s History

7-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library, online event

www.ghpl.org

May 23

Wall of Honor Ceremony

3-5 p.m.

Municipal Services Center, 3600 Tremont Rd.

www.uahistory.org

May 26

Final Grandview Library Writers Group

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Online event

www.ghpl.org

May 27

Virtual Trivia Night

7-8 p.m.

Online event

www.ualibrary.org

May 28

All day

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

www.columbuszoo.org

Come face-to-face with sea lions at Adventure Cove, plus journey back in time for a thrill 65 million years in the making at Dinosaur Island. Safe, family fun all summer long at the Columbus Zoo!

May 28

Tennis Doubles Social Nights

6-9 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts, 2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

May 29

Pools Open

10 a.m.

UA City Pools and Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

www.grandviewheights.gov

May 30

UAHS Commencement

9:30 a.m.

The Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

www.uaschools.org

May 30

GHHS Commencement

Time TBD

Bobcat Stadium, 1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

May 31

UACA Memorial Day Run

7:30 a.m.

Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd.

www.uaca.org

May 31-June 12

Tour de Grandview

The annual bike tour of Grandview is going virtual this year to promote health safety and social distancing.

For 12 days beginning May 31, Grandview Parks and Rec is putting on a virtual Tour de Grandview for residents to walk, bike, run, hike, swim or scooter as many miles as they can go. Participants may track their miles using any variety of fitness apps or tracking devices and record their progress using an evidence journal distributed by the parks and recreation department.

The virtual tour will wrap up on June 12 with a community bike ride to celebrate Community FITness Day. Like last year, this community bike ride will invite bike patrol officers, firefighters and EMS, parks and rec staff, and more to join community members in their ride around the city.

After the community bike ride, virtual Tour de Grandview participants may turn in their evidence journals and pick up their prizes!

June 3

COSI Reopens

All day

COSI, 33 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.cosi.org

June 3

Music in the Parks

7-8:30 p.m.

National Church Residence, 2335 North Bank Dr.

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

June 11

Movies in the Parks

7:30 p.m.

Mountview Christian Church, 2140 Fishinger Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June 12

Member/Guest Tennis Nights

5-8 p.m.

Northam Tennis Courts

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

June is Pride Month, and Upper Arlington’s own Rainbow UA is celebrating locally.

Its mission is to create community, provide support and share resources for LGBTQ+ families and individuals in UA. The group was founded by three working moms in UA with different lived experiences to push for positive change in the community and schools. Rainbow UA has more than 300 members and is continuing to grow.

If you are interested in joining, check them out on Facebook @RainbowUA or contact them at rainbow.upperarlington@gmail.com.

Through May 13

AIDS Walk for Equitas Health

All day

Virtual

www.aidswalkohio.com

June 6

Family Bike Parade and Picnic

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park, 4250 Woodbridge Rd.

June 9

LGBTQIA Book Fair

5:30 p.m.

Cover to Cover, 2116 Arlington Ave.

www.covertocoverchildrensbooks.com

June 25

LGBTQIA Suburban Pride Happy Hour

5-8:30 p.m.

Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N. High St.

www.stonewallcolumbus.org

