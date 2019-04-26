Tri-Village Rotary Club hosts 4th annual golf outing

It’s time to start gathering your golf gear for the Tri-Village Rotary Club Golf Outing on June 3 at The Ohio State University Scarlet Golf Club.

The Rotary Club is a global network of 1.2 million people around the world who take action to create lasting change in communities and within themselves. The Tri-Village Rotary Club includes the Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington and Marble Cliff communities.

The Rotary Club and the Heart to Heart Food Pantry began its 10-year partnership when Doug Torrence, an active member of First Community Church, brought word to Tri-Village Rotary about a food pantry that was basically operating out of a closet.

Lamar Graham, Heart to Heart director, reflects on the purpose of the nonprofit.

Photo courtesy of Jim Edwards

“Heart to Heart is a place to come to not only get food, but also connect [clients] with other resources ... [such as] love and support throughout the community, social workers and more. We are excited to serve our community and are open to all.”

The Tri-Village Rotary Club Golf Outing will include lunch, games of chance, appetizers, on-course games and prizes for mulligan purchases throughout the course. There are generally around 18-25 groups of four-person teams. The cost is $150 per person to attend and $600 per foursome. Attendees also receive a sleeve of golf balls.

Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m. and shotgun start is at 11:30 a.m. Golfing will be followed by a social and tournament awards ceremony. The top three winning teams will receive prize money.

Last year’s golf outing raised $6,500 to Heart to Heart.

“[The best thing about the Tri-Village Golf Outing is] that people have given money to help our charities and get to go out and do what they love: playing golf,” Jim Edwards, chairman of the Tri-Village Rotary Club Golf Outing says. “They can know that 100 percent of the money goes to the charity, which is a special thing.”

The Heart to Heart Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization based in central Ohio and is a mission of the First Community Church. The food pantry serves the community by providing their clients with a selection of food and personal items for every member in their household.

Through this partnership, the Tri-Village Rotary Club has helped Heart to Heart raise money for a bigger space to store food, add more shelving, new freezers, purchase a monthly supply of canned goods and bring in a variety of construction volunteers throughout the years. The organization has gone from serving around 50-100 people a week to thousands in the greater Columbus area.

“We have had a huge part in helping them grow from the beginning,” says Edwards. “All rotary clubs are about providing money to worthy causes like the Heart to Heart food pantry.”

You can register for the outing or become a sponsor of the event online at www.trivillagerotary.org or by contacting Jim Edwards at 614-325-1920 or j54edwards@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are limited to Platinum Partner at for a $5,000 donation, gold for $3,500, silver for $2,500, bronze for $1,500, scarlet for $750, gray for $500 and hole for $250.

Liz Anastasiadis is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.