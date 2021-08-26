Tri-Village Magazine's school supply recommendations

Back to School Basics

Though the bell has rung on the new school year, it’s not too late to start the year off strong with some new school supplies.

Tri-Village Magazine has you and your child covered with these five must-have items.

Bento box

$39.99 on Amazon

Ditch the old school lunch box and try out a bento box. Like your typical bento box, this one comes with built-in compartments to separate each food item. Unlike your typical bento box, however, it has a cool, sleek design for tons of ways to pack your child’s lunch and a sturdy design making it easy to clean and helping to prevent leaks and messes.

Face masks

As low as $0.99 on Gap

While the pandemic is finally coming to a close and more Ohioans get their vaccines, there’s no harm in restocking on face masks for the kids. Plus, they’ll provide extra protection during cold and flu season. This three-pack comes with fun designs in children’s sizes.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook

$29.99 on Amazon

Your child will never run out of paper again with this notebook. Write your notes by hand, scan with a phone, then wipe the pages clean with a damp cloth and start the process over again. This smart notebook is perfect for older students who might not be ready for a tablet but are ready to take control of their own note taking and organization.

Takeya insulated water bottle

$24.99 on Amazon

This insulated water bottle from Takeya keeps water cool and crisp all day long at school. Plus, it will help your child avoid the long lines – and germs – at the water fountain.

UVC sterilizer

$17.99 at Target

This device kills germs and disinfects small objects like phones, watches and masks. This is the perfect device to add to your daily routine after coming home from school or work.

Trevor Simpson is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com