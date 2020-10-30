Tri-Village Lions Club is the pride of the community

Since the pandemic began, many things in our lives have come to a halt. We’ve all walked a little more cautiously, lived a little more carefully and have found ourselves with a lot more free time. For people like Jane Jarrow, Jo Lippold and the entire Tri-Village Lions Club, though, there was no pause in their work giving back to the community.

Jane Jarrow first came to Tri-Village Magazine simply gushing about Jo Lippold, an 89-year-old Lion and one of the quietest influences in the community.

The story goes like this: Lippold and her daughter attended the annual volunteer fair at the Upper Arlington Public Library five years ago, where the Tri-Village Lions Club was handing out information regarding its volunteer work.

An hour and a half later, after Lippold and her daughter had left the fair, Lippold got in her own car and drove right back over.

“She marched up to me at the table and said, ‘Tell me about the Lions Club,’” Jarrow says. “That Jo is a feisty one.”

Lippold likes to keep busy. Her husband passed away when she was 62, her children and grandchildren are now grown. She trained as a nurse 30 years ago and eventually took a job as a line cook at Figlio for 11 years until her family suggested she quit. Now, she’s one of the Lions’ fiercest and most steadfast volunteers.

“This is an amazing woman,” Jarrow says. “She has no desire to be in charge, she just wants to work. She wants to come to projects and help in any way she can.”

Heart of a lion

November of 2019, the Lions Club hosted the founder of the Turban Project in a meeting. The non-profit makes headwear and masks for those undergoing chemotherapy and was seeking volunteers.

Jarrow knew Lippold would be perfect for the project, as she had previous sewing experience.

“They sent her a starter kit and between November and March, she made around 200 masks for the Turban Project,” Jarrow says.

When the pandemic hit, Jarrow came across some fabric with lions on it and couldn’t help but to bring it to Lippold in hopes she would make some masks for the Tri-Village Lions. In roughly three weeks, Lippold had made 160 masks.

When Lippold asked, “Should I make more?” Jarrow went to Joann Fabrics to buy more fabric so she could keep plugging away. That morning, she struck up a conversation with two women who were also at the store and they offered to donate two 30-gallon trash bags of unused fabric for more masks.

“So,” Jarrow says, “I told her to keep on making masks, because there’s going to be a need.”

The lions aren’t sleeping tonight

The efforts of the Lions Club have stretched across central Ohio – their good will is almost insurmountable. For one, the club brought masks to Holy Family Soup Kitchen, where patrons can come inside only if they have masks on.

Next, the club came up with the idea to start selling masks on The Ohio State University’s campus and use some of the profits to support both their own efforts and to donate to the Buckeye Food Alliance. This support is always critical for the Lions, now more than ever during a pandemic.

“The Lions Club is like everyone else – activity has been curtailed,” Jarrow says. “Our biggest fundraiser, the annual Pancake Breakfast, had to be canceled. Selling masks is a service opportunity and a fundraising project.”

Jarrow sent out a “roar” to all the other prides of Lions Clubs in central Ohio and asked if they’d like to get involved. That way, more masks can be made, donations given and other Lions can access much-needed donations as well.

“As I’m sitting here speaking with you, I’m looking at the boxes piled in my room, in which there are close to 1,400 masks,” Jarrow says, laughing. “It kinda got away from me here.”

Lippold made about 600 of those masks. She’s busy at work but remains indoors to stay safe from COVID-19.

Probably going a little stir crazy, Lippold worked so hard on masks that her sewing machine actually began to smoke. And even while it was taken in for repair, she borrowed someone else’s machine to continue working.

“She wouldn’t care if nobody knew, really and truly,” Jarrow says of Lippold’s humble manner. “Aside from the masks she’s making for us, she has five children and many grandchildren. She’s making masks for them, too. She’s unstoppable.”

Central Ohio now roaring for masks

The Lions Club is now working to sell and distribute child-sized masks. Lions Clubs around central Ohio have been ordering them to then donate to their local schools.

It’s a ton of work, and not even the only project the Tri-Village Lions are working on. Jarrow says the pandemic makes things easier since her work as a private consultant is limited.

While many Lions Clubs are putting a halt on volunteering until the pandemic is over, Jarrow and her pride of Lions insist the entire club wants to remain involved during these hard times.

If you’re interested in buying masks in sets of five or more from the Tri-Village Lions Club, contact Jane Jarrow at lionjjarrow@gmail.com.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.