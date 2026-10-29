The Tri-Village Lions Club brings awareness to a stigmatized issue

Food insecurity is a growing issue across the country, with families and older adults struggling to put food on the table, even in areas such as Upper Arlington and Grandview Heights, says Leslie Howard, president of the Tri-Village Lions Club. To combat this, the Tri-Village Lions Club has introduced a new initiative. The Little Free Pantry – or Blessing Box – aims to help tackle this issue by providing the community with the resources needed to combat hunger.

“One would suspect that in those zip codes there's no need, and that is so not true,” Howard says. “So we (the Lions Club) have taken that on.”

The Lions’ efforts and beyond

The Tri-Village Lions Club operates on five pillars: vision, childhood cancer, diabetes, environment and hunger – which Howard says the organization has “bitten into pretty heavily.” The Lions frequently volunteer to make sandwiches for Huckleberry House, in addition to providing funding for the Tri-Village Packers and Boulevard Presbyterian Church holiday food drive.

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But the need for food assistance is only growing, especially after more than 100,000 Ohioans lost SNAP Benefits between July 2025 and May 2026, according to research from the Food Research and Action Center.

At least 500 kids across the Upper Arlington and Grandview school systems are food insecure and on the free lunch program, says Jane Jarrow, a member of the Tri-Village Lions Club and organizer of the Tri-Village Packers. In comparison, Columbus Public Schools has about 32,000 kids on the free school lunch program. Organizations looking to make a difference in childhood hunger tend to focus and fund districts where there is “an obvious need,” Jarrow says.

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“That doesn't make our kids any less hungry,” Jarrow adds. “The numbers are so small that we are largely invisible to the agencies that are out there looking at supporting people who are food insecure during the summer months in Columbus or statewide.”

The First Community Church in Grandview operates the Heart to Heart Food Pantry, and Boulevard Presbyterian has a small pantry box it restocks once a month; otherwise, Howard says families in their community rely heavily on service organizations such as the Tri-Village Lions Club, Tri-Village Packers and the Northwest Kiwanis Club.

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The Tri-Village Packers are entirely volunteer-run and donation-funded, having provided free meals to children during school breaks since 2022, including those who are on Halal, Kosher and gluten and/or dairy-free diets. Their services are in increasing demand, as Jarrow says requests increased by 50 percent between March 2025 and November later that year.

Many residents might not even be aware that their own neighbors are in need of food assistance, let alone want to admit to any personal financial struggles, Howard says. Additionally, the number of kids receiving meals from the Packers dropped about 20 percent between December 2025 and March 2026, when parents requested they be removed from the list after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up at the Grandview Elementary schools for four days, Jarrow adds.

“Elderly people are not healthy if they're not eating,” Howard says. “Young people can't learn if they're hungry.”

“What it comes down to is… if we don’t do this, no one will,” Jarrow adds.

Food for all

Designed and constructed by Lions Club members Allen Sulser and Anna Reed, the Little Free Pantry is a small, outdoor cabinet filled with non-perishable food items, toiletries, baby supplies and pet food. The box is scheduled to be installed at The Coventry Senior Living, stocked and open to the public by late fall of this year. It will operate under the “take what you need, leave what you can” motto, allowing residents to either take or donate items anonymously, according to the Franklin County Food Assistance website.

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The Coventry Senior Living, an upscale community for older adults that opened in 2023, has its own small pantry box that residents have maintained for the last two years, according to Rob Mottice, director of community experience at The Coventry. Residents also take part in food drives, coat collections and back-to-school drives in partnership with local schools year-round, but having the Little Free Pantry on campus will give residents another opportunity to give back to their community.

“We just want to be present; we want to be active outside of the building and not just have people that are kind of holed up here,” Mottice says. “Many people that grew up in Arlington have made this their home, and they want to continue to feel part of that community they’ve been a part of their whole life, and we feel that should never end just because they're living in a senior living community.”

The Little Free Pantry will be bigger than the one currently on The Coventry property and located in a more accessible space so people can get to it by foot, bike or car, while maintaining anonymity when picking up or donating items, Mottice says.

“I think we need to acknowledge that people are struggling in every community (and) that nobody is immune, and it's important that we do so in a way that people can maintain their dignity (and) not feel ashamed,” Mottice adds.

The Pantry also hopes to partner with Upper Arlington High School and have student clubs or teams take on partial responsibility for the pantry as part of a service project, including monitoring, restocking and organizing the box. This not only involves youth in the initiative, but alerts them to a greater need within their own neighborhoods, Jarrow says.

“We know that there are folks in need in this community,” Jarrow adds. “We also hope that the existence of that Little Free Pantry will be a reminder to the community that they have neighbors who are in need as well, that this is not somebody else's problem.”

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Other ways to give back during the holidays

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Bins of Kindness

During the holidays, the Upper Arlington Public Library hosts a collection drive for three different causes, including new and unwrapped toys for Franklin County Children’s Services, pet supplies for the CHA Animal Shelter and non-perishable snacks for the Tri-Village Packers. Dates and drop-off locations for 2026 Bins of Kindness have not yet been announced.

City of UA “UALL” Food Drive

Each year, City of UA employees collect food items, snacks, diapers, feminine care products and pet food for Heart to Heart Food Pantry. Dates and drop-off locations for the 2026 drive have yet to be announced.

Cram-A-Cruiser Food Drive

Hosted by the Upper Arlington Police Division, the annual food drive collects non-perishable food items for the Heart to Heart Food Pantry from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 12, 2026, at Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd.

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive

Celebrating its 49th year, the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive invites community members to donate toys for Columbus children ages 0-12. The Upper Arlington drop-off location is at Fire Station 72, 3861 Reed Rd. For more information, visit www.firefighters4kids.com/events.

Holiday Wish

Columbus residents are welcome to donate toys or make a financial donation to help make holiday wishes come true for children and teens in the care of Franklin County Children’s Services. For more information, visit www.fccs.us/holiday-wish.

Tri-Village Packers

The Tri-Village Packers provide meals for children outside of regular school hours, including during the summer, Thanksgiving, winter break and spring break. Volunteers can email trivillagepackers@gmail.com to inquire about packing events. Donations are also accepted at www.trivillagepackers.com/donate.

STAY UA

STAY UA connects community members with older adults in need of assistance with basic tasks, including phone check-ins, friendly visits, leaf raking, snow removal, flower planting, hanging or removing holiday decorations, as well as simple home maintenance, technology support, light paperwork, pet care, transportation services and simple errands. For more information, visit uaoh.helpfulvillage.com/

Chloe McGowan is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.