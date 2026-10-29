Tri-Village Gift Guide 2026

Fabtique
Fabtique
Fall Outfit Essentials
$119
This handmade silver necklace with its crystal blue stone is $64, and its match ing adjustable ring is $27. These fun pieces are displayed on a soft pashmina in two of the season’s hottest colors, brown and dark turquoise, priced at $28.
Massage Envy
Massage Envy
Marini Skins Solutions Skin Care Management System
$360
Your all-in-one holiday skin care solution! Use in five easy steps, plus a retinol treat ment in time for that holiday glow.
Storyline Bookshop
Storyline Bookshop
Most Likely Dinner Party Game
$24
Bring everyone together this holiday with the Most Likely card game, full of conversation prompts for family laughs. Find it in Storyline Bookshop’s gift section alongside more fun games and puzzles.
Back Nine Golf
Back Nine Golf
Golf Gift Box
$250
Shopping for someone who loves golf? Help them take their game to the next level with the Back Nine Holiday Gift Box, featuring a ball marker, hat, golf club head cover and one-month Par Membership.
Winans Grandview Yard
Winans Grandview Yard
Coffee & Chocolate Holiday Gift Boxes
$40 to $160
Visit Winans Grandview Yard for some thing for everyone on your list. From coffee lovers to chocolate fans, our gift boxes bring together Winans favorites in combinations that make giving easy – and receiving one even sweeter.