Tri-Village Gift Guide 2026

Expand Fabtique

Fabtique

Fall Outfit Essentials

$119

www.fabtique.com

This handmade silver necklace with its crystal blue stone is $64, and its match ing adjustable ring is $27. These fun pieces are displayed on a soft pashmina in two of the season’s hottest colors, brown and dark turquoise, priced at $28.

Expand Massage Envy

Massage Envy

Marini Skins Solutions Skin Care Management System

$360

www.massageenvy.com

Your all-in-one holiday skin care solution! Use in five easy steps, plus a retinol treat ment in time for that holiday glow.

Expand Storyline Bookshop

Storyline Bookshop

Most Likely Dinner Party Game

$24

www.storylinebookshop.com

Bring everyone together this holiday with the Most Likely card game, full of conversation prompts for family laughs. Find it in Storyline Bookshop’s gift section alongside more fun games and puzzles.

Expand Back Nine Golf

Back Nine Golf

Golf Gift Box

$250

www.thebackninegolf.com

Shopping for someone who loves golf? Help them take their game to the next level with the Back Nine Holiday Gift Box, featuring a ball marker, hat, golf club head cover and one-month Par Membership.

Expand Winans Grandview Yard

Winans Grandview Yard

Coffee & Chocolate Holiday Gift Boxes

$40 to $160

www.winanschocolates.com

Visit Winans Grandview Yard for some thing for everyone on your list. From coffee lovers to chocolate fans, our gift boxes bring together Winans favorites in combinations that make giving easy – and receiving one even sweeter.