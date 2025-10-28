Tri-Village Gift Guide 2025

Treats for All

$9.50

www.theoriginalgoodieshop.com

Pack of buckeyes

An Ohio staple and delicious treat, these buckeyes make for a great gift. Whether you’re shopping for the ultimate OSU fan or someone with a sweet tooth, The Original Goodie Shop’s rich buckeyes can be a satisfying option.

What a Hoot

From $16-18

www.magpiemarketantiques.com

Owl figurines

Make your house a home with unique, vintage decor from Magpie Market. These small owl statues are a charming statement piece, blending nostalgia with modern style.

Uniquely Upcycled

$150

www.grandviewave.com

Kimono tank

Made with vintage kimono silk, this upcycled tank, found at Accent on Nature and made by local designer Maya Eigel, makes for a one-of-a-kind outfit.

Light it Up

$206.50

www.grandviewmercantile.com

Mercury glass lamp

Browse a collection of antique lamps at the Grandview Mercantile to brighten those dark winter days. This glass lamp makes for a stylish addition to any room.

Simply Stylish

$38

www.redgiraffedesigns.com

Green stone dangles

Red Giraffe Designs provides jewelry that mixes fun and class. Earrings, such as these hypoallergenic, gold-plated dangles, make for a polished finish to holiday look.

Story Sleuth

$19.95

www.storylinebookshop.com

Murder Most Puzzling Poisoned Patisserie 500-Piece Puzzle

Calling all murder mystery lovers – it’s time to put your sleuthing skills to the test. Check out this entertaining twist on a whodunit novel, found at Storyline Bookshop, where you can solve both a puzzle and a murder mystery.

Warm and Cozy

$115

www.fabtique.com

Snuggle up with this comfy cardigan, available at Fabtique. Its fuzzy interior is one way to keep you warm all winter.

Ohio Pride

$28

www.stateofdevotion.com

Midwest t-shirt

Find a gift that hits close to home at State of Devotion. Its collection of t-shirts features simplistic designs paying homage to Columbus and Ohio.

Nostalgia in a Candle

$19-36

Dad’s Den scented candle (8 oz.)

www.pennandbeech.com

Give the gift of memory this winter with cozy aromas from Penn & Beech. The Dad’s Den scented candle is perfect for wintertime with its warm and inviting aroma.

Blanket of Snow

$54

Jordan Piano Hem Sweater

www.shopvernacular.com

Don’t let chilly weather cramp your style. Vernacular’s Jordan Piano Hem Sweater, a white sweater with black trim, is a wintertime staple.

Cocoa Cravings

Starting at $10.95

www.pureimaginationchocolatiers.com

Custom Box of 4 Truffles

Satisfy your sweet tooth with decadent, handmade chocolates from Pure Imagination Chocolatier. Mix and match fun seasonal truffle flavors, such as eggnog and gingerbread, to create a nice stocking stuffer.

Pamper your pet

$310 ($370 Value)

www.k9resorts.com

10-pack of pet daycare passes

Give your pup a vacation of their own with a stay at K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, where dogs enjoy play, care and comfort in a resort-style setting. A 10-pack of boarding passes makes a thoughtful gift for pet parents and guarantees peace of mind during busy holiday schedules or future getaways.

Delightful Dinner

$30

www.javenue.japanmarketplace.com

Iwa Shimizu Bowl Set

Winter is the time for cozy meals such as ramen or rice bowls, great to enjoy with this chopstick and bowl set from J Avenue.

The Gift of Golf

$150 ($315 Value)

www.thebackninegolf.com

Golf gift box

Got a golf enthusiast in the family? Help them up their golf game this year with a Back Nine Gift Box. This includes a 1-month Birdie Level Membership card, branded beanie, towel and golf balls.

Bold and Beautiful

$214

www.lealboutique.com

Silk Scarves

Live in luxury with Leál Boutique’s selection of designer fashion items. These delicate silk scarves are sure to elevate any winter-time outfit into a runway-ready look.

Too Cute to Eat

Starting at $49

www.cheryls.com

Tin of 24 cookies

Give the gift of flavor with this wintery tin of 24 cookies from Cheryl’s Cookie Company. Select each cookie flavor to curate a delightful blend of tasty treats.

For the Young Reader

$18.99

www.covertocoverchildrensbooks.com

When Cloud Became a Cloud by Rob Hodgson

Discover the fascinating ways of nature with this entertaining and educational story of Cloud found at Cover to Cover Children’s Books.

Besties Forever

$98-498

www.bohindi.com

Permanent jewelry

Take the leap with a loved one this winter with Bohindi’s permanent jewelry service. Each bracelet chain is customizable, with options to add charms for a more personalized gift.

Boldly Business

$178

www.shophappygolucky.com

Joyce Knitted Blazer

Try new styles with the colorful options at Happy Go Lucky Home & Her. This satin blazer will catch attention with its vibrant patterns.

Holiday Hair

Starting at $105

www.politesocietyhairsalon.com

“Taking Tea” 90-minute session

The holiday season can be taxing – take a trip to the salon for some relaxation and hair revitalization. The Polite Society Hair Salon’s "Taking Tea" is a 90-minute session that includes a personalized consultation, a wash enhanced with a hot towel and a tailored cut and style.

Photos by Ali Hartzell unless otherwise noted