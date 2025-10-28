Tri-Village Gift Guide 2025

Treats for All
$9.50
Pack of buckeyes
An Ohio staple and delicious treat, these buckeyes make for a great gift. Whether you’re shopping for the ultimate OSU fan or someone with a sweet tooth, The Original Goodie Shop’s rich buckeyes can be a satisfying option.
What a Hoot
From $16-18
Owl figurines
Make your house a home with unique, vintage decor from Magpie Market. These small owl statues are a charming statement piece, blending nostalgia with modern style.
Uniquely Upcycled
$150
Kimono tank
Made with vintage kimono silk, this upcycled tank, found at Accent on Nature and made by local designer Maya Eigel, makes for a one-of-a-kind outfit.
Light it Up
$206.50
Mercury glass lamp
Browse a collection of antique lamps at the Grandview Mercantile to brighten those dark winter days. This glass lamp makes for a stylish addition to any room.
Simply Stylish
$38
Green stone dangles
Red Giraffe Designs provides jewelry that mixes fun and class. Earrings, such as these hypoallergenic, gold-plated dangles, make for a polished finish to holiday look.
Storyline Bookshop
Story Sleuth
$19.95
Murder Most Puzzling Poisoned Patisserie 500-Piece Puzzle
Calling all murder mystery lovers – it’s time to put your sleuthing skills to the test. Check out this entertaining twist on a whodunit novel, found at Storyline Bookshop, where you can solve both a puzzle and a murder mystery.
Warm and Cozy
$115
Snuggle up with this comfy cardigan, available at Fabtique. Its fuzzy interior is one way to keep you warm all winter.
Ohio Pride
$28
Midwest t-shirt
Find a gift that hits close to home at State of Devotion. Its collection of t-shirts features simplistic designs paying homage to Columbus and Ohio.
Nostalgia in a Candle
$19-36
Dad’s Den scented candle (8 oz.)
Give the gift of memory this winter with cozy aromas from Penn & Beech. The Dad’s Den scented candle is perfect for wintertime with its warm and inviting aroma.
Blanket of Snow
$54
Jordan Piano Hem Sweater
Don’t let chilly weather cramp your style. Vernacular’s Jordan Piano Hem Sweater, a white sweater with black trim, is a wintertime staple.
Cocoa Cravings
Starting at $10.95
www.pureimaginationchocolatiers.com
Custom Box of 4 Truffles
Satisfy your sweet tooth with decadent, handmade chocolates from Pure Imagination Chocolatier. Mix and match fun seasonal truffle flavors, such as eggnog and gingerbread, to create a nice stocking stuffer.
Pamper your pet
$310 ($370 Value)
10-pack of pet daycare passes
Give your pup a vacation of their own with a stay at K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotels, where dogs enjoy play, care and comfort in a resort-style setting. A 10-pack of boarding passes makes a thoughtful gift for pet parents and guarantees peace of mind during busy holiday schedules or future getaways.
Delightful Dinner
$30
www.javenue.japanmarketplace.com
Iwa Shimizu Bowl Set
Winter is the time for cozy meals such as ramen or rice bowls, great to enjoy with this chopstick and bowl set from J Avenue.
The Gift of Golf
$150 ($315 Value)
Golf gift box
Got a golf enthusiast in the family? Help them up their golf game this year with a Back Nine Gift Box. This includes a 1-month Birdie Level Membership card, branded beanie, towel and golf balls.
Bold and Beautiful
$214
Silk Scarves
Live in luxury with Leál Boutique’s selection of designer fashion items. These delicate silk scarves are sure to elevate any winter-time outfit into a runway-ready look.
Too Cute to Eat
Starting at $49
Tin of 24 cookies
Give the gift of flavor with this wintery tin of 24 cookies from Cheryl’s Cookie Company. Select each cookie flavor to curate a delightful blend of tasty treats.
For the Young Reader
$18.99
www.covertocoverchildrensbooks.com
When Cloud Became a Cloud by Rob Hodgson
Discover the fascinating ways of nature with this entertaining and educational story of Cloud found at Cover to Cover Children’s Books.
Besties Forever
$98-498
Permanent jewelry
Take the leap with a loved one this winter with Bohindi’s permanent jewelry service. Each bracelet chain is customizable, with options to add charms for a more personalized gift.
Boldly Business
$178
Joyce Knitted Blazer
Try new styles with the colorful options at Happy Go Lucky Home & Her. This satin blazer will catch attention with its vibrant patterns.
Holiday Hair
Starting at $105
www.politesocietyhairsalon.com
“Taking Tea” 90-minute session
The holiday season can be taxing – take a trip to the salon for some relaxation and hair revitalization. The Polite Society Hair Salon’s "Taking Tea" is a 90-minute session that includes a personalized consultation, a wash enhanced with a hot towel and a tailored cut and style.
