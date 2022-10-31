Tri-Village Gift Guide 2022

Magpie Market

$30 – Turquoise Fiesta disc pitcher

www.facebook.com/MagpieMarketAntiques

Magpie Market offers items from 25 different vendors, which means you can be sure to find something unique for the vintage lover in your life. This fiesta disc pitcher is the perfect piece for serving guests and starting conversations.

Great Harvest Bread

$6.95 – Finnish pulla loaf

www.greatharvestua.com

Warm up in the cold months with a freshly made loaf of bread from this family-run company. Try the Finnish pulla during the holiday season, or take home a loaf of the ever-popular cinnamon chip bread.

Jack Seibert Jeweler

$2,525 – Diamond earrings

www.jackseibert.com

With diamonds layered on both sides of this delicate hoop, treat your loved one to decadence with these 14-karat white gold inside-outside earrings.

Petland

$24.99 – Sally the Stingray plushie

www.petland-ohio.com

Don’t forget your furry friend this holiday season. Bring home Sally the Stingray, an all-in-one plush toy that includes a ball and a squeaker.

State of Devotion

$25 – Upper Arlington T-shirt

www.stateofdevotion.com

From a brand that inspires hometown spirit, get this comfy, polycotton shirt for the whole family and celebrate your UA pride.

DeSantis Florist

$60 – Holiday wreath

www.desantisflor.com

Deck the halls with a holiday berry wreath from this Upper Arlington owned and operated business. This wreath is the perfect gift to help a loved one set the mood for the holiday gatherings.

Sadie Baby Sweets

$27 – Chocolate-covered strawberry turkeys

www.sadiebabysweets.com

We all have something to be thankful for this year, because the chocolate-covered strawberry turkeys at this award-winning sweets shop have returned. This best-selling sweet goes fast, so get it while you can!

The Wine Bistro

$124.90 – Rogers+Rogers cabernet sauvignon

www.winebistrocolumbus.com

A bold and smooth blend, this cabernet sauvignon is the perfect addition to any holiday gathering. Pair with lamb chops or a spread of mature cheese.

Buckeye Corner

$40 – Buckeye serving platter

www.buckeyecorner.com

Your one-stop shop for all things The Ohio State University, Buckeye Corner has everything from spirited attire to accessories and decorations. Get this serving platter for your favorite Buckeye fan to celebrate the most wonderful time of year in style.

Winans Chocolates + Coffees

$59.95 – Celebrate Ohio! basket

www.winanscandies.com

With every kind of chocolate delicacy, decadent wine and delicious coffee, this Ohio-based company adds a little something lavish to the holidays. This state of Ohio chocolate box – filled to the brim with caramels, buckeyes and dark chocolate wetzels – is the gift to celebrate the sweet things in life.

Argo & Lehne Jewelers

$2,440 – Yellow gold peridot and diamond ring

www.argolehne.com

Argo & Lehne Jewelers offers vintage, custom and contemporary one-of-a-kind jewelry. Pieces don’t stay in stock long and are the perfect gift for anyone with individual style.

Dublin Rocks and Minerals

$45 – Christmastime jewelry set

www.dublinrocksandminerals.com

This dazzling jewelry set is available in peridot, jade, labradorite, moonstone, charoite, serpentine and aquamarine. Stop by the store in Karric Square to check out which set will best complement your friends’ and family’s style.

The Reiki Center

$80 – Gift card

www.thereikicenter.net

Stress relief, enhanced wellness and spiritual direction are some of the things your loved ones may be searching for this year. The Reiki Center hopes to help and they offer gift cards and specialized gift baskets that will guide them to peace.

Prices vary – Gift card

gofitnesscenter.com

GO: Fitness Center in Grandview offers as much help as you could ask in your journey to better health. From nutrition coaching, to group fitness, to a more personalized regiment, a gift certificate for GO: Fitness will help your loved ones achieve the body they want to sculpt.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.