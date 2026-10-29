Tri-Village community spreads holiday cheer

With the holidays around the corner, Tri-Village has plenty of ways to celebrate the season, from festivals and light displays to catered meals and Santa meet-and-greets.

Expand City of Grandview Heights

Holiday in the Heights

Grandview Heights’ annual Holiday in the Heights festival takes place Dec. 1 at Pierce Field, beginning at 5 p.m. There, attendees can watch the tree lighting at 7 p.m., ride the train, explore different food trucks and skate on the iceless skate rink. The festival is free to attend.

“Whether you're single, empty nesters or a family, it's important to have events for everybody to get everybody out and just share in the holiday spirit,” City Strategy and Engagement Manager Christy Clark says.

Lights around the Heights

The second annual Lights around the Heights competition will occur Dec. 14-17. Grandview residents can register for free by emailing parksandrecreation@grandviewheights.gov with their home address by Dec. 13. Judges then go to each registered address to judge who has the best lights. Winners will be announced Dec. 18.

“What I like about it is that it's free, but also it makes our area look so much prettier,” Clark says. “People can dress warm, grab a cup of hot cocoa and walk around and see all the lights.”

Murder Mystery Show & Dinner (Holiday Edition)

Grandview’s Murder Mystery Show & Dinner will take place Dec. 3 from 6:30-9 p.m. at McKinley Field. The dinner is 21+ and is $25 to register for residents, $30 for nonresidents and $40 for couples. Registration is open at www.grandviewheights.recdesk.com.

Winter Fest

Expand City of Upper Arlington

In Upper Arlington, the holiday celebrations begin Dec. 4 with its annual Winter Fest at the Mallway. The festival is from 6-8:30 p.m., with the tree lighting kicking off the event.

The festival will feature Santa, an ice carver, a student choir performance, an iceless skate rink and various vendors.

“It's really all about the kids and having them experience that fun environment,” City Recreation Supervisor Geoff Dew says. “The lights are beautiful. The tree looks great. Santa is there spreading joy. This community is really special, and to see them come out and connect with one another is amazing.”

Breakfast & Brunch with Santa

Following Winter Fest, Upper Arlington will host its annual Breakfast & Brunch with Santa Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Amelita Mirolo Barn. There, attendees can enjoy a catered meal and interact with Santa in a more casual setting.

There are four one-hour-long time slots for the event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Registration opens Nov. 5 at 6 a.m., with fees varying by age group. Residents can register at www.upperarlingtonoh.gov.

Christmas in the Park

Expand Upper Arlington Civic Association

The Upper Arlington Civic Association will host its annual Christmas in the Park Dec. 6 from 12-9 p.m. and Dec. 7-10 from 6-9 p.m. at Thompson Park.

An event for families, the park is transformed into a winter wonderland, and registered families are taken through the experience in groups of six per time slot. The event includes crafts, snacks and a meet-and-greet with Santa. Registration opens Nov. 7 and closes when all slots are filled. UACA members can register at www.uaca.org, and residents can become UACA members on the same website.

“During a really busy holiday season, (these events) give you a chance to take a moment and pause and connect with your neighbors, and reflect a little bit about the important things and celebrate with each other,” Dew says. “It's just a nice way to have the community connect with one another.”

Antonia Campbell is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.