Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2024

Wednesdays through Oct. 23

UA Farmers Market

Expand Photo courtesy of UA Farmers Market

3:30-6:30 p.m.

2140 Tremont Ctr.

www.commongreensohio.org

Sun., Sept. 1

U.A. Education Foundation's Golden Bear Bash

6-10 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.goldenbearbash.com

Mon., Sept. 2

Grandview Heights Schools & Upper Arlington Schools Closed for Labor Day

www.ghschools.org

www.uaschools.org

Labor Day Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northam Park

1880 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Mon. – Fri., Sept. 2-13

Community Expressions: Arts of Upper Arlington

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

UA Concourse Gallery

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tues., Sept. 3

Dog Swim

Expand Photo by Dan Bissonette Dog Swim

4-7 p.m.

GH Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., Sept. 6 & Oct. 4

Photography in the American Civil War (9/6) & The Birth and Rise of Digital Photography (10/4) with Claire Wiedman

4:30-5:30 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

4800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., Sept. 8 & Oct. 13

Sunday at the Movies (rated G or PG)

2-4 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sun., Sept. 8

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewhop.com

Fri., Sept. 13

Kid Concert: Greatest Hits with Mister E!

10:30- 11:15 a.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat., Sept. 14

Neighbors Night Out

4-10 p.m.

Tremont Center

2160 Tremont Ctr.

www.uaca.org

Mon., Sept. 16 & Oct. 21

Yoga for Older Adults

Noon-1 p.m.

UAPL – Lane

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sept. 16-22

Nationwide Children’s Golf Championship

The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course

3605 Tremont Rd.

www.ncc-golf.com

Tues., Sept. 17

Medicare Check-Up - with UA Commission on Aging

1:30-2:30 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

4800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Wed., Sept. 18

UA Schools Early Dismissal

Elementary 1 p.m.; Secondary 1:30 p.m.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs., Sept. 19

Date Night Movie in the Park

7:30 p.m.

Ray DeGraw Park

850 First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Sept. 21

Cycle UA

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

Weds., Sept. 25

CityScene 25th Anniversary Party – See page 19!

5:30 p.m.

The VUE

95 Liberty St.

Columbus, 43215

www.cityscenemediagroup.com

Thurs., Sept. 26

SENIORPALOOZA

TBD

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.saintmarks.org

Tues., Oct. 1

UA Civic Association Halloween Decorations Contest

TBD

www.uaca.org

Thurs., Oct. 3

Ghost Hunting

6-7:30 p.m.

UAPL – Lane

1945 Lane Rd.

www.upperarlingtonlibrary.org

Fri., Oct. 4

Erica Carlson and Friends (with Musician Mark Reinhart)

10:30-11:10 a.m.

UAPL – Miller Park

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Doc Robinson

7 p.m.

Natalie’s Grandview

945 King Ave.

www.nataliesgrandview.com

Les Délices presents Harmonie: Octets by Mozart

7:30-9 p.m.

First Community Church South

1320 Cambridge Blvd.

www.earlymusicincolumbus.org

Costume Swap

5:30 – 7 p.m.

Parks & Recreation Department

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sun., Oct. 6

Fall Fest

Expand Courtesy of the City of Upper Arlington UA Fall Fest

1-5 p.m.

Fancyburg Park

3375 Kioka Ave.

Tues., Oct. 8

UA Schools Elementary Early Dismissal

11:05 a.m.

www.uaschools.org

Wed., Oct. 9

GHHS Concert Choir & The Grandview Singers Fall Choral Concert

7 p.m.

GHHS

1587 W. 5th Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri., Oct. 11 & Mon., Oct. 14

No School for U.A. Schools Students

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Oct. 12

Children's Renaissance Fair

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

UAPL – Tremont

4800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Friends of UA Parks

9 a.m.-Noon

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

friendsofuaparks.com

Mon. – Weds., Oct. 14-16

UACA’S Golden Bear Scare

6-9 p.m.

Smith Nature Park

1270 Fishinger Rd.

www.uaca.org

Wed., Oct. 16

Jazz Ensemble Concert

7 p.m.

GHHS

1587 W. 5th Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Oct. 17

Family Halloween Movie in the Park

7 p.m.

Ray DeGraw Park

850 First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri.-Sun., Oct. 18-20

Jones MS Fall Production

Oct. 18-19 @ 7-9 p.m., Oct. 20 @ 2-4 p.m.

Jones Middle School

2100 Arlington Ave.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs., Oct. 24

GHHS Marching Band Season in Review Concert

7 p.m.

Anderson Field at Bobcat Stadium

1587 W. 5th Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., October 26

The Great Pumpkin Run

9 a.m.

Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sun., Oct. 27

UAHS Orchestra Spooktacular

2-4 p.m.

UAHS

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Wed., Oct. 30

UAHS Marching Band Indoor Concert

7:30-9 p.m.

UAHS

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Thurs., October 31

Trick-or-Treat

6-8 p.m.

Grandview Heights & Upper Arlington

www.grandviewheights.gov

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Beggar’s Night & Public Patrol

6-8 p.m.

Upper Arlington