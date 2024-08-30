Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2024

Wednesdays through Oct. 23
UA Farmers Market
3:30-6:30 p.m.
2140 Tremont Ctr.
Sun., Sept. 1
U.A. Education Foundation's Golden Bear Bash
6-10 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Mon., Sept. 2
Grandview Heights Schools & Upper Arlington Schools Closed for Labor Day
Labor Day Arts Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Northam Park
1880 Northam Rd.
Mon. – Fri., Sept. 2-13
Community Expressions: Arts of Upper Arlington
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
UA Concourse Gallery
3600 Tremont Rd.
Tues., Sept. 3
Dog Swim
Dog Swim
4-7 p.m.
GH Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Fri., Sept. 6 & Oct. 4
Photography in the American Civil War (9/6) & The Birth and Rise of Digital Photography (10/4) with Claire Wiedman
4:30-5:30 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
4800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., Sept. 8 & Oct. 13
Sunday at the Movies (rated G or PG)
2-4 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sun., Sept. 8
The Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Ave.
Fri., Sept. 13
Kid Concert: Greatest Hits with Mister E!
10:30- 11:15 a.m.
UAPL – Miller Park
1901 Arlington Ave.
Sat., Sept. 14
Neighbors Night Out
4-10 p.m.
Tremont Center
2160 Tremont Ctr.
Mon., Sept. 16 & Oct. 21
Yoga for Older Adults
Noon-1 p.m.
UAPL – Lane
1945 Lane Rd.
Sept. 16-22
Nationwide Children’s Golf Championship
The Ohio State University Golf Club – Scarlet Course
3605 Tremont Rd.
Tues., Sept. 17
Medicare Check-Up - with UA Commission on Aging
1:30-2:30 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
4800 Tremont Rd.
Wed., Sept. 18
UA Schools Early Dismissal
Elementary 1 p.m.; Secondary 1:30 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 19
Date Night Movie in the Park
7:30 p.m.
Ray DeGraw Park
850 First Ave.
Sat., Sept. 21
Cycle UA
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
Weds., Sept. 25
CityScene 25th Anniversary Party – See page 19!
5:30 p.m.
The VUE
95 Liberty St.
Columbus, 43215
Thurs., Sept. 26
SENIORPALOOZA
TBD
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church
2151 Dorset Rd.
Tues., Oct. 1
UA Civic Association Halloween Decorations Contest
TBD
Thurs., Oct. 3
Ghost Hunting
6-7:30 p.m.
UAPL – Lane
1945 Lane Rd.
Fri., Oct. 4
Erica Carlson and Friends (with Musician Mark Reinhart)
10:30-11:10 a.m.
UAPL – Miller Park
1901 Arlington Ave.
Doc Robinson
7 p.m.
Natalie’s Grandview
945 King Ave.
Les Délices presents Harmonie: Octets by Mozart
7:30-9 p.m.
First Community Church South
1320 Cambridge Blvd.
Costume Swap
5:30 – 7 p.m.
Parks & Recreation Department
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Sun., Oct. 6
Fall Fest
UA Fall Fest
1-5 p.m.
Fancyburg Park
3375 Kioka Ave.
Tues., Oct. 8
UA Schools Elementary Early Dismissal
11:05 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 9
GHHS Concert Choir & The Grandview Singers Fall Choral Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS
1587 W. 5th Ave.
Fri., Oct. 11 & Mon., Oct. 14
No School for U.A. Schools Students
Sat., Oct. 12
Children's Renaissance Fair
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
UAPL – Tremont
4800 Tremont Rd.
Friends of UA Parks
9 a.m.-Noon
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
friendsofuaparks.com
Mon. – Weds., Oct. 14-16
UACA’S Golden Bear Scare
6-9 p.m.
Smith Nature Park
1270 Fishinger Rd.
Wed., Oct. 16
Jazz Ensemble Concert
7 p.m.
GHHS
1587 W. 5th Ave.
Thurs., Oct. 17
Family Halloween Movie in the Park
7 p.m.
Ray DeGraw Park
850 First Ave.
Fri.-Sun., Oct. 18-20
Jones MS Fall Production
Oct. 18-19 @ 7-9 p.m., Oct. 20 @ 2-4 p.m.
Jones Middle School
2100 Arlington Ave.
Thurs., Oct. 24
GHHS Marching Band Season in Review Concert
7 p.m.
Anderson Field at Bobcat Stadium
1587 W. 5th Ave.
Sat., October 26
The Great Pumpkin Run
9 a.m.
Larson Middle School
1600 W. First Ave.
Sun., Oct. 27
UAHS Orchestra Spooktacular
2-4 p.m.
UAHS
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Wed., Oct. 30
UAHS Marching Band Indoor Concert
7:30-9 p.m.
UAHS
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Thurs., October 31
Trick-or-Treat
6-8 p.m.
Grandview Heights & Upper Arlington
Beggar’s Night & Public Patrol
6-8 p.m.
Upper Arlington