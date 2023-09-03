Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2023

Upper Arlington Public Library
Sept. 20
Chalk Art
3-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Sept. 21; Oct. 19
Writers’ Group
6-7:30 p.m.
Lane Road Branch
1954 Lane Rd.
Oct. 6
Red Cross Blood Drive
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Oct. 14
'Til Death Do Us Part – Murder Mystery After Dark
6-9:30 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Sept. 11-Oct. 30
The Monday Mix
3:15-4:15 p.m.
Sept. 13, 27; Oct. 11, 25
Grandview Heights Writers Group
6-8 p.m.
Sept. 27
American Red Cross Blood Drive
Noon-6 p.m.
Wednesdays through Oct. 25
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
3-6 p.m.
Tremont Center parking lot
2140 Tremont Center
Sept. 2
Tri-the-Heights Youth Triathlon
Beginning at the Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Sept. 3
Upper Arlington Education Foundation’s Golden Bear Bash
6-10 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Sept. 4
UACA Labor Neighbor Day
Bike race 9 a.m.-noon, Wiffle ball 12:15-5 p.m.
Hastings Middle School
1850 Hastings Ln.
Sept. 4
Labor Day Arts Festival
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Northam Park
2070 Northam Rd.
Sept 12
Stauf’s Java Journey
6:30 p.m.
Stauf's Coffee
1277 Grandview Ave.
Sept. 14
Date Night Movie in the Park
7 p.m.
Ray DeGraw Park
850 Burr Ave.
Sept. 16, Oct. 21
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.-noon
Northwest Kiwanis Park
Sept. 21-24
Nationwide Children’s Golf Tournament
7 a.m.
The Ohio State University Golf Course Clubhouse
3605 Tremont Rd.
Sept. 26, Oct. 3
Blood Drive
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Sept. 30
Grandview Hop – Night Market Series
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Ave.
Oct. 12
The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the Park
7 p.m.
Ray DeGraw Park
850 Burr Ave.
Oct. 14
Costume Swap
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Oct. 15
Columbus Marathon
7:30 a.m.
North Bank Park
311 W. Long St., Columbus
Oct. 16-18
Golden Bear Scare
6-9 p.m.
Smith Nature Park
1340 Fishinger Rd.
Oct. 19
Songwriter Social
6-9 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Oct. 21
Great Pumpkin Run 5K
9 a.m.
Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School
1600 W. First Ave.
Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat
6-9 p.m.
Grandview Heights