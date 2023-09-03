Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2023

Upper Arlington Public Library

www.ualibrary.org

Sept. 20

Chalk Art

3-5 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

Sept. 21; Oct. 19

Writers’ Group

6-7:30 p.m.

Lane Road Branch

1954 Lane Rd.

Oct. 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

Oct. 14

'Til Death Do Us Part – Murder Mystery After Dark

6-9:30 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Sept. 11-Oct. 30

The Monday Mix

3:15-4:15 p.m.

Sept. 13, 27; Oct. 11, 25

Grandview Heights Writers Group

6-8 p.m.

Sept. 27

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Noon-6 p.m.

Wednesdays through Oct. 25

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3-6 p.m.

Tremont Center parking lot

2140 Tremont Center

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Courtesy of Grandview Heights

Sept. 2

Tri-the-Heights Youth Triathlon

Beginning at the Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sept. 3

Upper Arlington Education Foundation’s Golden Bear Bash

6-10 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 4

UACA Labor Neighbor Day

Bike race 9 a.m.-noon, Wiffle ball 12:15-5 p.m.

Hastings Middle School

1850 Hastings Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 4

Labor Day Arts Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Northam Park

2070 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept 12

Stauf’s Java Journey

6:30 p.m.

Stauf's Coffee

1277 Grandview Ave.

www.ghmchs.org

Sept. 14

Date Night Movie in the Park

7 p.m.

Ray DeGraw Park

850 Burr Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sept. 16, Oct. 21

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.-noon

Northwest Kiwanis Park

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 21-24

Nationwide Children’s Golf Tournament

7 a.m.

The Ohio State University Golf Course Clubhouse

3605 Tremont Rd.

www.ncc-golf.com

Sept. 26, Oct. 3

Blood Drive

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sept. 30

Grandview Hop – Night Market Series

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Ave.

www.grandviewhop.com

Oct. 12

The Super Mario Bros. Movie in the Park

7 p.m.

Ray DeGraw Park

850 Burr Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 14

Costume Swap

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Grandview Heights Parks and Recreation

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 15

Columbus Marathon

7:30 a.m.

North Bank Park

311 W. Long St., Columbus

www.columbusmarathon.com

Oct. 16-18

Golden Bear Scare

6-9 p.m.

Smith Nature Park

1340 Fishinger Rd.

www.uaca.org

Courtesy of City of Upper Arlington

Oct. 19

Songwriter Social

6-9 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Oct. 21

Great Pumpkin Run 5K

9 a.m.

Edison Intermediate/Larry Larson Middle School

1600 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat

6-9 p.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov