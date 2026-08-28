Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2026

See what's happening in Tri-Village

Tri-Village

Wednesdays, Sept. 2-Oct. 21

Upper Arlington Farmers Market

3-6 p.m.

2151 Dorset Rd.

www.commongreensohio.org

Sat., Sept. 5

TRI the Heights

8 a.m.-noon

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Mon., Sept. 7

UACA Labor Neighbor Day

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Hastings Middle School

1850 Hastings Ln.

www.uaca.org

Mon., Sept. 7

Labor Day Arts Festival

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Northam Park

1880 Northam Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tues., Sept. 8

Dog Swim

4-6 p.m.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Sept. 19 and Oct. 17

Friends of UA Parks

9 a.m.-noon

Fancyburg Park

Meets on Wickliffe Rd., west end

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Tues., Sept. 22

Grandview Fall Fest

4-7 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Sept. 26

The Grandview Hop

5-9 p.m.

Grandview Avenue

www.grandviewhop.com

Sun., Sept. 27

Kids in Capes 5K and Fun Run

8-11:30 a.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.thecmhfoundation.org

Sun., Sept. 27

Vocal Music & Theatre Boosters Coffee House Show

3-5:30 p.m.

Larson Middle School Commons

1600 W. First Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Oct. 1

Fall Choral Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sun., Oct. 4

UA Fall Fest

1-5 p.m.

Fancyburg Park

3375 Kioka Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., Oct. 6

Safe Charging is a Superpower

6-7:30 p.m.

Fire Bay

1525 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Thurs., Oct. 8

Jazz at the Barn

6:30-8 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Oct. 10

Things that GO!

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Library

1685 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Tues., Oct. 13

Jones Middle School 6th, 7th & 8th Grade Orchestra

7-9 p.m.

Jones Middle School

2100 Arlington Ave.

www.uaschools.org

Wed., Oct. 14

Jazz Ensemble Concert

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School Auditorium

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Thurs., Oct. 15

Parks & Crafts

5:30-7:30 p.m.

Pierce Field

1080 W. First Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., Oct. 16 and Mon., Oct. 19

No School - Grandview Heights Schools

Professional Development

www.uaschools.org

Sat.-Mon., Oct. 19-21

Golden Bear Scare

6-9 p.m.

Smith Nature Park

1270 Fishinger Rd.

www.uaca.org

Thurs., Oct. 22

Bobcat Marching Band Season In Review Concert

7 p.m.

Anderson Field

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Fri.-Sun., Oct. 23-25

Jones Fall Production: The Little Mermaid Jr.

Fri.-Sat.: 7 p.m.

Sun.: 2 p.m.

Jones Middle School

2100 Arlington Ave.

www.uaschools.org

Sat., Oct. 24

The Great Pumpkin Run

8:30 a.m.: Tiny Tot Pumpkin Trot

9 a.m.: Race begins

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. Third Ave.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Mon., Oct. 28

Festive Fall Crafts

3:30-5 p.m.

Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Weds., Oct. 28

Upper Arlington High School Marching Band Indoor Concert

7-9 p.m.

UAHS Performing Arts Center

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Sat., Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat for Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff

6-8 p.m.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

www.grandviewheights.gov