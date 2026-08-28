Tri-Village Calendar | September/October 2026

Wednesdays, Sept. 2-Oct. 21
Upper Arlington Farmers Market
3-6 p.m.
2151 Dorset Rd.
Sat., Sept. 5
TRI the Heights
8 a.m.-noon
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Mon., Sept. 7
UACA Labor Neighbor Day
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hastings Middle School
1850 Hastings Ln.
Mon., Sept. 7
Labor Day Arts Festival
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Northam Park
1880 Northam Rd.
Tues., Sept. 8
Dog Swim
4-6 p.m.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., Sept. 19 and Oct. 17
Friends of UA Parks
9 a.m.-noon
Fancyburg Park
Meets on Wickliffe Rd., west end
City of Grandview Heights
Tues., Sept. 22
Grandview Fall Fest
4-7 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., Sept. 26
The Grandview Hop
5-9 p.m.
Grandview Avenue
Smylin Photography
Sun., Sept. 27
Kids in Capes 5K and Fun Run
8-11:30 a.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Sun., Sept. 27
Vocal Music & Theatre Boosters Coffee House Show
3-5:30 p.m.
Larson Middle School Commons
1600 W. First Ave.
www.ghschools.org
Thurs., Oct. 1
Fall Choral Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Sun., Oct. 4
UA Fall Fest
1-5 p.m.
Fancyburg Park
3375 Kioka Ave.
Thurs., Oct. 6
Safe Charging is a Superpower
6-7:30 p.m.
Fire Bay
1525 Goodale Blvd.
Thurs., Oct. 8
Jazz at the Barn
6:30-8 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Sat., Oct. 10
Things that GO!
10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Library
1685 W. First Ave.
Tues., Oct. 13
Jones Middle School 6th, 7th & 8th Grade Orchestra
7-9 p.m.
Jones Middle School
2100 Arlington Ave.
Wed., Oct. 14
Jazz Ensemble Concert
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School Auditorium
1587 W. Third Ave.
Thurs., Oct. 15
Parks & Crafts
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Pierce Field
1080 W. First Ave.
Fri., Oct. 16 and Mon., Oct. 19
No School - Grandview Heights Schools
Professional Development
Sat.-Mon., Oct. 19-21
Golden Bear Scare
6-9 p.m.
Smith Nature Park
1270 Fishinger Rd.
Thurs., Oct. 22
Bobcat Marching Band Season In Review Concert
7 p.m.
Anderson Field
1587 W. Third Ave.
Fri.-Sun., Oct. 23-25
Jones Fall Production: The Little Mermaid Jr.
Fri.-Sat.: 7 p.m.
Sun.: 2 p.m.
Jones Middle School
2100 Arlington Ave.
City of Grandview Heights
Sat., Oct. 24
The Great Pumpkin Run
8:30 a.m.: Tiny Tot Pumpkin Trot
9 a.m.: Race begins
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. Third Ave.
Mon., Oct. 28
Festive Fall Crafts
3:30-5 p.m.
Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Weds., Oct. 28
Upper Arlington High School Marching Band Indoor Concert
7-9 p.m.
UAHS Performing Arts Center
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Sat., Oct. 31
Trick-or-Treat for Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights and Marble Cliff
6-8 p.m.