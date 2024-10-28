Tri-Village Calendar | November/December 2024

Nov. 1–2
UACT presents: The Crucible
7:30–9:30 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Black Box Theatre
1625 Zollinger Rd.
Nov. 1–2
Grandview Heights High School Theatre presents: Trap
7 p.m.
Grandview Heights High School
1587 W. 3rd Ave.
Sat., Nov. 2
Wool Spinning
2–3 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library - Lane Road Branch
1945 Lane Rd.
Sat., Nov. 2
What’s in Our Water?
11 a.m.–noon
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Thurs., Nov. 7
fall fest
Fall Fest
4–7 p.m.
Wyman Woods Park
1520 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., Nov. 9
St. Andrew Holiday Bazaar
9 a.m.—4 p.m.
St. Andrew Parish Hall
1899 McCoy Rd.
https://www.standrewparish.cc/calendar
Sat., Nov. 9 & Dec. 7
Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day
9 a.m.—noon
Nov. 9, Northwest Kiwanis Park | Dec. 7, Fancyburg Park (south side)
Northwest Kiwanis – 4800 Stonehaven Dr. | Fancyburg – 3375 Kioka Ave.
Thurs., Nov. 14
Family Story Time
10–10:30 a.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Fridays, Nov. 15–Dec. 13
Santa’s Mailbox
Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Rd.
Sat., Nov. 16
Progressive Dinner
5–8 p.m.
Grandview Heights
Sat., Nov. 16
CHA Animal Shelter Visit
10 a.m.—noon
Upper Arlington Public Library - Miller Park Branch
1901 Arlington Ave.
Sat., Nov. 16
Stuffed Animal Clinic
10:30 a.m.–noon
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Sun., Nov. 24
Traditional Santa Visits
1–3 p.m.
Upper Arlington Public Library - Tremont Road Branch
2800 Tremont Rd.
Mon., Dec. 2
The Grandview Singers Holiday Show
7–7:30 p.m.
Grandview Heights Public Library
1685 W. 1st Ave.
Tues., Dec. 3
holiday in the heights
Holiday in the Heights
3–8 p.m.
Grandview Avenue & First to Third Avenue
Fri., Dec. 6
Winter Festival
6–8:30 p.m.
Mallway Park
2096 Arlington Ave.
Sat., Dec. 7
Holly Jolly Trolly
4–8 p.m.
Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation
1515 Goodale Blvd.
Sat., Dec. 7
breakfast with santa
Breakfast and Brunch with Santa
9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Amelita Mirolo Barn
4395 Carriage Hill Ln.
Dec. 8 – 12
Christmas in the Park
Dec. 8, noon–9 p.m. | Dec. 9—12, 6-9 p.m.
Thompson Park
4250 Woodbridge Rd.
Wed., Dec. 11
Grandview Cafe Trivia Night
7 p.m.
The Historic Grandview Cafe
1455 W. 3rd Ave.