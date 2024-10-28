Tri-Village Calendar | November/December 2024

Nov. 1–2

UACT presents: The Crucible

7:30–9:30 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Black Box Theatre

1625 Zollinger Rd.

www.uaschools.org

Nov. 1–2

Grandview Heights High School Theatre presents: Trap

7 p.m.

Grandview Heights High School

1587 W. 3rd Ave.

www.ghschools.org

Sat., Nov. 2

Wool Spinning

2–3 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Lane Road Branch

1945 Lane Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat., Nov. 2

What’s in Our Water?

11 a.m.–noon

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Thurs., Nov. 7

Expand fall fest

Fall Fest

4–7 p.m.

Wyman Woods Park

1520 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Nov. 9

St. Andrew Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m.—4 p.m.

St. Andrew Parish Hall

1899 McCoy Rd.

https://www.standrewparish.cc/calendar

Sat., Nov. 9 & Dec. 7

Friends of UA Parks Volunteer Day

9 a.m.—noon

Nov. 9, Northwest Kiwanis Park | Dec. 7, Fancyburg Park (south side)

Northwest Kiwanis – 4800 Stonehaven Dr. | Fancyburg – 3375 Kioka Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Thurs., Nov. 14

Family Story Time

10–10:30 a.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Fridays, Nov. 15–Dec. 13

Santa’s Mailbox

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Rd.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Nov. 16

Progressive Dinner

5–8 p.m.

Grandview Heights

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Nov. 16

CHA Animal Shelter Visit

10 a.m.—noon

Upper Arlington Public Library - Miller Park Branch

1901 Arlington Ave.

www.ualibrary.org

Sat., Nov. 16

Stuffed Animal Clinic

10:30 a.m.–noon

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Sun., Nov. 24

Traditional Santa Visits

1–3 p.m.

Upper Arlington Public Library - Tremont Road Branch

2800 Tremont Rd.

www.ualibrary.org

Mon., Dec. 2

The Grandview Singers Holiday Show

7–7:30 p.m.

Grandview Heights Public Library

1685 W. 1st Ave.

www.ghpl.org

Tues., Dec. 3

Expand holiday in the heights

Holiday in the Heights

3–8 p.m.

Grandview Avenue & First to Third Avenue

www.grandviewheights.gov

Fri., Dec. 6

Winter Festival

6–8:30 p.m.

Mallway Park

2096 Arlington Ave.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Sat., Dec. 7

Holly Jolly Trolly

4–8 p.m.

Grandview Heights Parks & Recreation

1515 Goodale Blvd.

www.grandviewheights.gov

Sat., Dec. 7

Expand breakfast with santa

Breakfast and Brunch with Santa

9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Amelita Mirolo Barn

4395 Carriage Hill Ln.

www.upperarlingtonoh.gov

Dec. 8 – 12

Christmas in the Park

Dec. 8, noon–9 p.m. | Dec. 9—12, 6-9 p.m.

Thompson Park

4250 Woodbridge Rd.

www.uaca.org

Wed., Dec. 11

Grandview Cafe Trivia Night

7 p.m.

The Historic Grandview Cafe

1455 W. 3rd Ave.

www.grandviewcafe.com